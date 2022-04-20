Leo Burnett and Performics Ukraine urge to "Call war war"

Created by Vlad Minchev and Anatoliy Davydov, the "Call war war" project is a series of hard-hitting stills highlighting how people have become prone to using words like "conflict" and "crisis" to describe the war in Ukraine.

Using this language fails to capture the severity of the situation and sugar-coats the truth. This project tells the rest of the world to cut through the flowery language and call war what it is: war.

Harrowing images of the war are used to convey what many are experiencing in Ukraine with copy like: "You don't call it fireworks. Call war war."

Credits

Agencies: Leo Burnett Ukraine & Performics Ukraine

Senior copywriter: Vlad Minchev

Creative director: Anatoliy Davydov