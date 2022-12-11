PR News The Work
Staff Reporters
Dec 11, 2022

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

United24 has come out with a new campaign by Pablo entitled: 'Come to Ukraine: there's so much to do'.

At first glance, these ads appear to be an invitation to visit Ukraine as they take inspiration from vintage travel posters, with the line: "Come to Ukraine: there’s so much to do."

Each poster depicts a different city – Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv – with different landmarks at the centre of the illustration.

A closer look at the ads indicates that the destination is still war torn with explosions and missiles distracting from the famous landmarks.

The campaign asks people to make a donation to United24 to support the nation by signposting a QR code with a call to action.

It was written by Tim Snape, art directed by Gustavo Bonzanini and illustrated by Antonio Firsik.

 
CREDITS

Client: United24
 
Creative agency: Pablo
Executive creative director: Tim Snape
Creative director: Gustavo Bonzanini
Copywriter: Tim Snape
Art director: Gustavo Bonzanini
Managing partner: Sam Morgan
Business director" Alex Berridge
Head of production: Ben Mascari
Senior project manager: Amanda Nixon
Designer: Cat Williams
Senior creative artworker: Viren Patel
Illustrator: Antonio Firsik
 
Typography: Bobby Evans, Telegramme Studios
 
Media agency: Bountiful Cow
Managing partner: Zoë Haywood
Account director: Emma Deacon
 
One Green Bean (Amsterdam)
Business director: Sophie Nicholson
 
 
 
 
 
Source:
Campaign UK

