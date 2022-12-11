Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 has come out with a new campaign by Pablo entitled: 'Come to Ukraine: there's so much to do'.

At first glance, these ads appear to be an invitation to visit Ukraine as they take inspiration from vintage travel posters, with the line: "Come to Ukraine: there’s so much to do."

Each poster depicts a different city – Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv – with different landmarks at the centre of the illustration.

A closer look at the ads indicates that the destination is still war torn with explosions and missiles distracting from the famous landmarks.

The campaign asks people to make a donation to United24 to support the nation by signposting a QR code with a call to action.

It was written by Tim Snape, art directed by Gustavo Bonzanini and illustrated by Antonio Firsik.

CREDITS



Client: United24

Creative agency: Pablo

Executive creative director: Tim Snape

Creative director: Gustavo Bonzanini

Copywriter: Tim Snape

Art director: Gustavo Bonzanini

Managing partner: Sam Morgan

Business director" Alex Berridge

Head of production: Ben Mascari

Senior project manager: Amanda Nixon

Designer: Cat Williams

Senior creative artworker: Viren Patel

Illustrator: Antonio Firsik

Typography: Bobby Evans, Telegramme Studios

Media agency: Bountiful Cow

Managing partner: Zoë Haywood

Account director: Emma Deacon

One Green Bean (Amsterdam)

Business director: Sophie Nicholson