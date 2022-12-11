Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 has come out with a new campaign by Pablo entitled: 'Come to Ukraine: there's so much to do'.
At first glance, these ads appear to be an invitation to visit Ukraine as they take inspiration from vintage travel posters, with the line: "Come to Ukraine: there’s so much to do."
Each poster depicts a different city – Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv – with different landmarks at the centre of the illustration.
A closer look at the ads indicates that the destination is still war torn with explosions and missiles distracting from the famous landmarks.
The campaign asks people to make a donation to United24 to support the nation by signposting a QR code with a call to action.
It was written by Tim Snape, art directed by Gustavo Bonzanini and illustrated by Antonio Firsik.
