Advertising Marketing The Work
Gurjit Degun
16 hours ago

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

In a new campaign by Mother, Ikea encourages working adults to indulge in a little play.

Ikea is encouraging adults to use play to boost their wellbeing, creativity and mood.

“Let play unwind your mind” by Mother depicts a woman, stressed with work and then irritated by her boyfriend, who turns their dining table into a ping pong table.

The woman decides to take a break from work to play a game and, as she becomes enthralled by it, she begins to relax. As the game continues, the table lengthens and the woman is transported into a playful tunnel, where she leaps along a row of mats in front of her.

Then she flies through a world of drawings to land on a hopscotch grid and finally jumps back into her living room with her boyfriend and daughter.

Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, said that mindfulness activities are usually thought of as yoga or meditation. However the brand’s research shows that a more effective way to achieve a calm state can be through play.

“The host of benefits range from stress relief, to improved relationships and increased creativity,” Anthony said.

The ad has been directed by Alaska through Iconoclast. It breaks today (18 April) and will run across TV and cinema. It will be supported by radio, podcasts and digital media. Ikea is also planning a range of in-store activities.

Anthony added: “We understand the importance of play on our wellbeing. It's not just for kids, but adults too. All too often, life can get on top of us and we forget that making time for fun can help.

“It's why we believe, the more you play, the better you feel, and this is at the core of our new campaign, ‘Let play unwind your mind’. We want to encourage as many people as possible to discover the benefits of play and see for themselves how it can help to improve everyday life at home.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

2 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

3 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

4 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

7 Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

8 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

9 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

10 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

Related Articles

Ikea evokes Pixar's Wall-E in ‘Change a bit for good’ campaign
Advertising
May 26, 2021
Ben Bold

Ikea evokes Pixar's Wall-E in ‘Change a bit for ...

We need to walk the walk on mental health in the workplace
Analysis
Apr 6, 2022
June Kissel

We need to walk the walk on mental health in the ...

Mental health: Provide an EAP and call it a day?
Analysis
Mar 22, 2022
Matthew Miller

Mental health: Provide an EAP and call it a day?

Ikea bids to make frugality fashionable in campaign promoting eco-conscious life
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Simon Gwynn

Ikea bids to make frugality fashionable in campaign ...

Just Published

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

Stuart La Brooy will join the beauty retail giant as VP of marketing in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Dentsu APAC creative CEO Phil Adrien to exit the agency
News
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu APAC creative CEO Phil Adrien to exit the agency

The Singapore-based media and creative leader is headed to Dublin to work in the tech industry.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: What does creative risk-taking look like?
Analysis
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia X Campaign: What does creative ...

In this opening discussion, VMLY&R's Valerie Madon, BBC's Nicola Eliot and Jollibee's Francis Flores talk about the shifting perceptions of creativity in the past couple of years.

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up
Advertising
17 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can ...

Jessica Martin on how Asia marketers should be privacy-ready, the promise of Topics, and why Thailand is ahead of the pack in privacy awareness.