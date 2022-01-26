Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

HP gifts gamers with NFTs on their 18th birthdays

Because under-18s are now limited to three hours of gaming a week in China, leveling up to 18 is a big deal. HP's Omen brand, working with Wieden Kennedy Shanghai, welcomed 575 young people to 'gamerhood' with digital gifts.

HP gifts gamers with NFTs on their 18th birthdays

Last year, China implemented rules that limit people under 18 to three hours of video games a week (see "How will marketers adapt to China's video-game restrictions for kids?"). This makes the 18th birthday into a cause for real celebration for gamers.

With Wieden Kennedy Shanghai, HP's gaming-hardware brand Omen decided to use the entrance into 'gamerhood' as a promotional event.

The team created a gorgeous 24-second animation showing a 17-year-old unlocking the achievement of turning 18. The animation was created by Strange Beast and London-based artist, Joe Melhuish.

Each frame of the animation, 575 in all, became an NFT on Conflux.

The company then gave these NFTs away to lucky winners via a social-media push that started on December 31 and involved top gaming influencers such as PDD

“The gaming community is diverse and welcome to all," said senior creative Josh King. "This animation reflects a group of characters from different multiverses celebrating a gamer's birthday together. The collective is represented when different NFTs owned by different gamers can come together as one film."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

4 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

5 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

6 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

AB InBev reveals new logo

7 AB InBev reveals new logo

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

10 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Related Articles

HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign
Advertising
Oct 22, 2019
Ad Nut

HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China ...

HP Omen campaign takes on status culture in Korea
Advertising
Jun 16, 2021
Ad Nut

HP Omen campaign takes on status culture in Korea

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
Aug 20, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

Nike’s first esports ad launches gamers into training hell
Advertising
Oct 1, 2020
Ad Nut

Nike’s first esports ad launches gamers into ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys
Analysis
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Andrea Choi's pursuit of simple joys

The associate CD at Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Hong Kong answers 11 of our questions. Learn about her best days on the job, her desire to cuddle with alpacas, how she sometimes gets a bit too hyper, and her support of a worthy charity.

Son Heung-Min carries Tumi to the top in new global campaign
News
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Son Heung-Min carries Tumi to the top in new global ...

The Tottenham Hotspur forward and pride of Korea runs to a rooftop in a global campaign for the luxury luggage brand.

Uber Eats makes it weird with 'choose your own' Australian Open campaign
Advertising
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

Uber Eats makes it weird with 'choose your own' ...

Things turn strange for Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Todd Woodbridge in the latest Special Group campaign for the delivery service.