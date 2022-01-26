HP gifts gamers with NFTs on their 18th birthdays

Last year, China implemented rules that limit people under 18 to three hours of video games a week (see "How will marketers adapt to China's video-game restrictions for kids?"). This makes the 18th birthday into a cause for real celebration for gamers.

With Wieden Kennedy Shanghai, HP's gaming-hardware brand Omen decided to use the entrance into 'gamerhood' as a promotional event.

The team created a gorgeous 24-second animation showing a 17-year-old unlocking the achievement of turning 18. The animation was created by Strange Beast and London-based artist, Joe Melhuish.

Each frame of the animation, 575 in all, became an NFT on Conflux.

The company then gave these NFTs away to lucky winners via a social-media push that started on December 31 and involved top gaming influencers such as PDD.

“The gaming community is diverse and welcome to all," said senior creative Josh King. "This animation reflects a group of characters from different multiverses celebrating a gamer's birthday together. The collective is represented when different NFTs owned by different gamers can come together as one film."