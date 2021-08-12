omen

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

When your laptop sucks so bad you kill it with noodles
Aug 12, 2021
Ad Nut

When your laptop sucks so bad you kill it with noodles

For HP Omen, Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai creates a hilarious short-form skit depicting the moment a laptop fails on a group of passionate gamers.

HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign
Oct 22, 2019
Ad Nut

HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign

THE WORK: 'Achieve gamefulness' for HP Omen by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.

