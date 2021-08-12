Search
2 days ago
Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.
Aug 12, 2021
When your laptop sucks so bad you kill it with noodles
For HP Omen, Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai creates a hilarious short-form skit depicting the moment a laptop fails on a group of passionate gamers.
Oct 22, 2019
HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign
THE WORK: 'Achieve gamefulness' for HP Omen by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.
