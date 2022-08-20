How did our editors team up to launch ‘Campaign for creativity’ globally?

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief, Alison Weisbrott, US editor, and Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media Asia, discuss the inspiration for the campaign and our shared commitment to champion creativity – at a time when the enemies of creativity are growing stronger.

A global message from Campaign: We are for creativity

We also talk about what we learned from working together on a three-part editorial series about profit v purpose, the talent pipeline and the dominance of technology that launched “Campaign for creativity”.