campaign for creativity

Yannick Bolloré: A culture of collaboration, not competition
Jun 21, 2022
Yannick Bolloré

Yannick Bolloré: A culture of collaboration, not competition

Collaboration is one of the key foundations for creativity, not just with external partners but internally too, with different disciplines or regions working together to reach a common goal, Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas Group, says. This is the last essay in our series by global agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.

Philippe Krakowsky: Always shine a spotlight on the importance of ideas
Jun 20, 2022
Philippe Krakowsky

Philippe Krakowsky: Always shine a spotlight on the importance of ideas

A return to making real-life connections and engaging with fellow creatives and clients at Cannes Lions matters, Philippe Krakowsky, chief executive of Interpublic Group says, as part of our series by global agency chiefs.

Arthur Sadoun: If you're not transforming, you will be left behind
Jun 16, 2022
Arthur Sadoun

Arthur Sadoun: If you're not transforming, you will be left behind

Creatives must embrace new ways of thinking, not just about the work, but processes, purpose and leadership, Publicis Groupe’s chairman and CEO writes, as part of our series by global agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.

The power of technology: enabler or enemy of creativity?
Jun 16, 2022
Shawn Lim

The power of technology: enabler or enemy of creativity?

In the final part of a three-part series, Campaign's editors from around the world come together to examine the biggest themes facing global advertising.

Mark Read: The best ideas don't answer just one problem, but many
Jun 16, 2022
Mark Read

Mark Read: The best ideas don't answer just one problem, but many

Creative thinking can and should have a wider impact beyond advertising, but can only do that if the industry works harder to attract a more diverse workforce, according to the chief executive of WPP. This is the latest in our exclusive series of essays by global agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.

Wendy Clark: Connected creativity is as fundamental to us as sleep
Jun 15, 2022
Wendy Clark

Wendy Clark: Connected creativity is as fundamental to us as sleep

Creativity doesn’t just help to solve business problems, it is like oxygen that keeps an organisation alive, Dentsu International’s global CEO says. This is the latest essay in our series by agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries