campaign for creativity
Yannick Bolloré: A culture of collaboration, not competition
Collaboration is one of the key foundations for creativity, not just with external partners but internally too, with different disciplines or regions working together to reach a common goal, Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas Group, says. This is the last essay in our series by global agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.
Philippe Krakowsky: Always shine a spotlight on the importance of ideas
A return to making real-life connections and engaging with fellow creatives and clients at Cannes Lions matters, Philippe Krakowsky, chief executive of Interpublic Group says, as part of our series by global agency chiefs.
Arthur Sadoun: If you're not transforming, you will be left behind
Creatives must embrace new ways of thinking, not just about the work, but processes, purpose and leadership, Publicis Groupe’s chairman and CEO writes, as part of our series by global agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.
The power of technology: enabler or enemy of creativity?
In the final part of a three-part series, Campaign's editors from around the world come together to examine the biggest themes facing global advertising.
Mark Read: The best ideas don't answer just one problem, but many
Creative thinking can and should have a wider impact beyond advertising, but can only do that if the industry works harder to attract a more diverse workforce, according to the chief executive of WPP. This is the latest in our exclusive series of essays by global agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.
Wendy Clark: Connected creativity is as fundamental to us as sleep
Creativity doesn’t just help to solve business problems, it is like oxygen that keeps an organisation alive, Dentsu International’s global CEO says. This is the latest essay in our series by agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.
