Marketing Opinions
Yannick Bolloré
Jun 21, 2022

Yannick Bolloré: A culture of collaboration, not competition

Collaboration is one of the key foundations for creativity, not just with external partners but internally too, with different disciplines or regions working together to reach a common goal, Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas Group, says. This is the last essay in our series by global agency chiefs ahead of Cannes Lions.

Yannick Bolloré: A culture of collaboration, not competition

Collaboration has always been fundamental to creativity. Now more so than ever. Just look at what is happening in fashion, music, film and across all of culture (I’m particularly loving our great client Lacoste’s recent Minecraft collection).

I believe Havas to have the most collaborative culture of any major network, for two reasons that are unique to us.

First, the village model. Every single discipline under a single roof, yet only ever one agency in any discipline. This fosters a culture of collaboration, not inter-agency competition. This is even reflected in the way we organise the space in our various villages.

Furthermore, the creative leads of different agency brands are free to collaborate, unrestricted by any “charge-back” financial protocol. As a result, a collaborative culture has taken root, where they call on each other to dive into a pitch or client brief.

This is happening within Havas teams at a global level too. Creatives from our agencies in Paris, London and Seoul working together on the Aesop business. Teams in London and Boston winning the Randstad/Monster account together. And Havas people in New York and Germany who created the brilliant Staybl app that steadies screen images for people with Parkinson’s.

The second reason that sets us up for collaboration, and again sets us apart, is that Havas is part of an entertainment group. When your sister companies operate in music, gaming, publishing, film and TV, the culture of collaboration is everywhere.

This in turn has spawned Havas x Vivendi collaborations; Gameloft and Cake produced a mobile platform game for JD Sports; London agencies and Studio Canal brought out a short film for CALM. Jenny Hills from Universal Music sits on the UK creative council led by UK group chief creative officer Mark Whelan, which has led to several music projects. And it works both ways – Mark and Vicki Maguire (chief creative officer at Havas London) collaborated with Universal to create a new compilation brand “Hear Her Voice” featuring all-female artists.

The collaborative spirit also extends to external partners, showcased perfectly in the brilliant Undercover Avatar in Fortnite. The world’s most awarded campaign from Havas Sports & Entertainment Paris working with the in-house team at Epic. We have also formed a partnership with the unrivalled Unit9, with whom we are creating exciting metaverse properties for a number of clients that will materialise in the coming months.

I could not be more proud to see how our strategy is paying off, in the work that we create and the spirit of how we create it.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Philippe Krakowsky: Always shine a spotlight on the importance of ideas
Opinions
Jun 20, 2022
Philippe Krakowsky

Philippe Krakowsky: Always shine a spotlight on the ...

Arthur Sadoun: If you're not transforming, you will be left behind
Advertising
Jun 16, 2022
Arthur Sadoun

Arthur Sadoun: If you're not transforming, you will ...

The power of technology: enabler or enemy of creativity?
Advertising
Jun 16, 2022
Raahil Chopra

The power of technology: enabler or enemy of ...

Mark Read: The best ideas don't answer just one problem, but many
Advertising
Jun 16, 2022
Mark Read

Mark Read: The best ideas don't answer just one ...

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
15 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.