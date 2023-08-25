News Advertising Media Technology Carbon Footprint Net Zero
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

GroupM ramps up decarbonisation efforts in new partnership with SeenThis

With this partnership, GroupM will aim to reduce its carbon output and cut down on unnecessary emissions for every individual campaign.

GroupM ramps up decarbonisation efforts in new partnership with SeenThis

SeenThis has announced a global partnership with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, that will allow the organisation to reduce and avoid unnecessary carbon emissions from digital advertising.

The collaboration will enable GroupM (one of the largest media buyers in the world) and its agencies to leverage SeenThis’ expertise and proprietary technology to manage and minimise carbon emissions from creative delivery, while improving the performance of display advertising campaigns.

SeenThis’ technology can work with all major ad-servers, publisher networks and third-party providers, allowing both client and agency to do more with the same media budget. It also minimises the amount of unnecessary data downloaded by end users, leading not only to an enhanced UX experience but also reduced climate change impact based on digital interactions. The ad tech company has offices in London, New York, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Oslo, and Sydney.

Additionally, SeenThis has been studying the relationship between data wastage and CO2 emissions for some time, leading to the publishing of a white paper written in collaboration with key scientists, as well as an emissions dashboard, focused on enabling advertisers to analyse data transfer and related emissions from creative delivery on campaigns.

In their new partnership with GroupM, they will align methodologies on the carbon cost of data transfer, incorporating these into GroupM’s existing frameworks and carbon calculator for use across planning and post-campaign analysis. GroupM’s agencies will then be able to refine and provide more detailed supply-chain decisioning for data transfer within digital channels.

Initially these agencies will use the SeenThis emissions dashboard to measure data transfer and create deeper understanding of campaign emissions; before ultimately, integrating the data directly into GroupM’s tools to enable the planning of display campaigns.

Ed Fanning, GroupM global head of partnerships, advertising and retail technology shared in a release: “ This partnership builds on the global framework for media decarbonisation we announced in 2022, and is an important step in our commitment to decarbonise our media supply chain.”

Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis, added: “We are excited to extend the benefits of the SeenThis solution to new and existing GroupM clients, as our proprietary streaming addresses the trade-off that otherwise exists between performance and sustainability in the digital ecosystem. GroupM agencies are able to increase performance while minimising carbon emissions, and at the same time helping drive attention and unlock creative capabilities. We deliver lightning-fast ad-loading that attains higher attention from users, which translates into fewer wasted impressions and a more efficient use of resources.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

2 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

3 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

RGA's new leaders on navigating out of tough waters and decentralising creativity

4 RGA's new leaders on navigating out of tough waters and decentralising creativity

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

5 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

6 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

7 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 14, 2023

8 Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 14, 2023

HSBC bats for belonging to woo overseas students with cricketer Virat Kohli

9 HSBC bats for belonging to woo overseas students with cricketer Virat Kohli

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

Related Articles

GroupM's Ashutosh Srivastava on creating a sustainable agency ecosystem
Jun 7, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

GroupM's Ashutosh Srivastava on creating a ...

Teads and Impact+ partner to evaluate greenhouse gas emissions of advertising
Sep 29, 2022
Campaign India Team

Teads and Impact+ partner to evaluate greenhouse ...

How should the media industry approach decarbonisation?
Sep 5, 2022

How should the media industry approach decarbonisation?

How this Nielsen-backed platform aims to democratise media buying for SMEs in APAC
Mar 28, 2023
Shawn Lim

How this Nielsen-backed platform aims to democratise...

Just Published

Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?
18 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?

SOUNDING BOARD: WPP's CEO Mark Read recently admitted the company is using AI to cut costs. As investment in the space ramps up, is it better for industry leaders to be upfront about the impact it will have, be it good or bad?

Campaign Crash Course: Building loyalty with Gen Z
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Building loyalty with Gen Z

In this lesson, Twitch provides a five-minute tutorial on revamping the 4Cs marketing model to demonstrate how brands can better cultivate brand affinity and love among Gen Z.

Airbnb’s latest global campaign touts its strengths over regular hotels
22 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Airbnb’s latest global campaign touts its strengths ...

‘Get an Airbnb’ features animated short films that highlight when Airbnb is a better stay option.

Coca-Cola developed NFTs, but that doesn’t mean they’re coming back
22 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Coca-Cola developed NFTs, but that doesn’t mean ...

Web3 has a reputation problem that no technological upgrade can overcome, but some brands are still trying.