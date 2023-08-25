GroupM ramps up decarbonisation efforts in new partnership with SeenThis

SeenThis has announced a global partnership with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, that will allow the organisation to reduce and avoid unnecessary carbon emissions from digital advertising.

The collaboration will enable GroupM (one of the largest media buyers in the world) and its agencies to leverage SeenThis’ expertise and proprietary technology to manage and minimise carbon emissions from creative delivery, while improving the performance of display advertising campaigns.

SeenThis’ technology can work with all major ad-servers, publisher networks and third-party providers, allowing both client and agency to do more with the same media budget. It also minimises the amount of unnecessary data downloaded by end users, leading not only to an enhanced UX experience but also reduced climate change impact based on digital interactions. The ad tech company has offices in London, New York, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Oslo, and Sydney.

Additionally, SeenThis has been studying the relationship between data wastage and CO2 emissions for some time, leading to the publishing of a white paper written in collaboration with key scientists, as well as an emissions dashboard, focused on enabling advertisers to analyse data transfer and related emissions from creative delivery on campaigns.

In their new partnership with GroupM, they will align methodologies on the carbon cost of data transfer, incorporating these into GroupM’s existing frameworks and carbon calculator for use across planning and post-campaign analysis. GroupM’s agencies will then be able to refine and provide more detailed supply-chain decisioning for data transfer within digital channels.

Initially these agencies will use the SeenThis emissions dashboard to measure data transfer and create deeper understanding of campaign emissions; before ultimately, integrating the data directly into GroupM’s tools to enable the planning of display campaigns.

Ed Fanning, GroupM global head of partnerships, advertising and retail technology shared in a release: “ This partnership builds on the global framework for media decarbonisation we announced in 2022, and is an important step in our commitment to decarbonise our media supply chain.”

Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis, added: “We are excited to extend the benefits of the SeenThis solution to new and existing GroupM clients, as our proprietary streaming addresses the trade-off that otherwise exists between performance and sustainability in the digital ecosystem. GroupM agencies are able to increase performance while minimising carbon emissions, and at the same time helping drive attention and unlock creative capabilities. We deliver lightning-fast ad-loading that attains higher attention from users, which translates into fewer wasted impressions and a more efficient use of resources.”