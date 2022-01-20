Advertising Media Analysis Data
Jamie Rossouw
21 hours ago

Global new business billings soar in November

CAMPAIGN ADVERTISING INTELLIGENCE: WPP billings were sky-high, thanks to high-profile wins like Coca-Cola.

Global new business billings soar in November

Global new-business billings reached a record high in November, which included the largest account win of the year, according to data from Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence tool, in partnership with R3.

With billings reaching $8.5 billion, November has generated the most adspend in 2021, overtaking September’s $7.3 billion by 15%.

The Coca-Cola $4 billion pitch – the largest to date – is no doubt a contributing factor.

WPP was named the brand’s new global marketing network partner and picked up the majority share (90.5%) of the account, with billings of $3.6 billion.

A bespoke unit, called OpenX, will be managing the creative, media, data and marketing technology across Coca-Cola’s entire portfolio of brands – with MediaCom (an agency part of the WPP network) part of the team handling the media side.

The remaining proportion of the account (9.5%), worth $380m, has been allocated to Dentsu to handle the media side in Japan and Korea.

Adspend in November 2021 was 44% higher than in 2020. Data showed a year-on-year increase of $2.6 billion from $5.9 billion.

Media reviews dominated in November with new business contributing to 44% ($3.8 billion*) of the total billings. Creative brought in just $1.1 billion in adspend, which represented 13% of the total billings.

By contrast, in November 2020 creative reviews took the lead, with $3.7 billion, accounting for almost two-thirds (63%) of the total billings for the month. Media billings totalled $2.2 billion (37%).

Alongside Coca-Cola, Google consolidated its media account in November 2021 with WPP’s Essence. The agency already held the majority of its global media account (80%) and picked up an additional two accounts with total billings now worth $1 billion.

Essence won the offline portion of Google’s account from Omnicom Media Group – a $100m global account from OMD and a US account from PHD, also worth $100 million.

However, PHD won the Google Australia account for $4 million.

On the creative side, WPP scored a spot on the roster of a pharmaceuticals and healthcare client in the US for $60m, and independent agency VaynerMedia won Durex’s global account for $50 million.

By holding company, WPP contributed to six of the top 10 wins in November, bringing in the most new business for the month by far, and helping it to secure first place on the table with total adspend of $5.8 billion.

Omnicom followed with billings of $841 million. Dentsu was in third with $380 million.

October's top holding company Publicis Groupe came in at the bottom, with billings of only $228.7 million.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

2 STB declares winners in global pitch

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

4 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

The programmatic poop funnel

6 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

7 AB InBev reveals new logo

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

9 The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards

Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

10 Batman helps reveal the dark side of Oreos

Related Articles

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business
Advertising
Nov 28, 2021
Jamie Rossouw

Automotive sector accounts for bulk of new business

Havas wins global brand and creative AOR for real estate firm JLL
Advertising
Jul 28, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Havas wins global brand and creative AOR for real ...

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
Feb 2, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Media reviews dominate global new biz in August
Advertising
Oct 25, 2021
Jamie Rossouw

Media reviews dominate global new biz in August

Just Published

How to prepare for hybrid commerce: Chinese consumers lead unification of online and in-store
Advertising
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

How to prepare for hybrid commerce: Chinese ...

As consumers seamlessly hop between physical and online, brands are expected to provide real-time stock information and personalised experiences across all of their touchpoints. But they must demonstrate a value exchange to consumers to collect the data they need.

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China
Digital
5 hours ago
Sadie Bargeron

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts ...

Data from a Jing Daily report shows that luxury brands no longer rely on their own social media accounts in China with more engagement relying on KOLs.

Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some time on your schedule)
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Apple debuts 2022 Chinese New Year film (clear some ...

The company's offering for this year is a 23-minute epic—shot on iPhones—about the making of an epic film within the film, also shot on iPhones.

How women’s health brands communicate on social media: They can’t
Media
6 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How women’s health brands communicate on social ...

Female founders of women’s health brands say censorship makes it challenging to properly address women’s concerns.