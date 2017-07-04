wins

Global new business billings soar in November
21 hours ago
Jamie Rossouw

CAMPAIGN ADVERTISING INTELLIGENCE: WPP billings were sky-high, thanks to high-profile wins like Coca-Cola.

W Asia expands in Bali with new wins
Jul 4, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency is launching a music festival and new beach properties.

STB retains Synergy H+K Strategies in Korea
Jun 7, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Agency has extended its partnership with Singapore Tourism Board for another two years.

Zenith wins Singapore Tourism's global media account from MEC
Jan 6, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Eight-year incumbent is displaced in its bid for a new two-year retainer.

Publicis Media does best out of Mars' £400m media review
Dec 23, 2016
Gideon Spanier

Publicis Media has done best out of Mars' media-buying review, landing the lion's share of the estimated £400m business in seven major markets.

NEW BUSINESS LEAGUE: Country-specific results for March 2012
May 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - In association with R3, Campaign Asia-Pacific presents the latest country-by-country New Business Leagues for Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

