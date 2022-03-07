Diversity fuels creativity: WPP’s Rose Herceg on the power of building gender inclusive cultures

Today is a landmark moment. Today we celebrate women’s achievements and raise awareness of the progress made toward gender equality, while reflecting on where there’s room to grow.

I am grateful to be part of a company that is committed to advancing gender diversity in our workplace. I am grateful to be surrounded by inspirational female leaders who find joy in their work and inspire others to fall in love with what they do every day.

At WPP, women make up 51% of senior managers and 40% of our most senior executives. Last year, we were ranked 10th in the FTSE 100 rankings for Women on Boards, and we were just recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year.

Greater gender balance in leadership roles leads to better company performance, enhanced productivity, and greater profitability. In fact, research by McKinsey & Company found that gender-diverse companies outperform their national industry averages on profitability.

When it comes to the communications sector specifically, diversity fuels creative thought. To push the boundaries of our creative capacity, we need women driving key creative and marketing decisions. Given that the majority of purchasing decisions are made by women, it is paramount that their needs and preferences are reflected in the conversations created by brands via the skills of women.

And while our industry is making progress when it comes to improving gender balance in the workplace, we aren’t at the finish line. It’s important that we recognise barriers to career progression alongside the changing workplace values and needs of women across age groups, demographics and ethnicities so we can continue to strive for improved gender inclusive cultures.