feminism

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman
Jan 14, 2019
Li Mei Foong

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman

From 'Escape the Corset' to the #MeToo movement, women around Asia are pursuing broader freedoms, rights and methods of expression. This includes reclaiming the definition of beauty. And brands are in a unique position to respond and engage.

Gender equality is not a fad: Kate Roydhouse
Oct 23, 2018
Rick Boost

Gender equality is not a fad: Kate Roydhouse

The fight is far from over in adland, argues the MD and executive producer of Curious Films.

‘There should be no reproach for speaking up’
Apr 20, 2017
Barry Lustig

‘There should be no reproach for speaking up’

Female leaders in Japan: A bicultural communications leader applies her international experience to the Japanese workplace and the minefield of ‘going global’.

Unconscious bias: Tackling gender equality
Apr 10, 2017
Rick Boost

Unconscious bias: Tackling gender equality

Top industry leaders speak out on gender-equality strategies, in this video followup to the recent Campaign360 conference.

Self-assured women make waves in Asia
Jan 24, 2017
Emily Tan

Self-assured women make waves in Asia

The shift in women’s self-image has never been more apparent, according to an ongoing global study by J. Walter Thompson, and marketers need to connect with this change.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

5 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

6 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

8 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

Singtel names new creative lead agency

9 Singtel names new creative lead agency

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

10 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets