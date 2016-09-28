Li Mei Foong

CMOs descend from their ‘Ivory Tower’
Analysis
Sep 28, 2016
Li Mei Foong

Marketing chiefs are the vanguards of change in the blitz of market disruption, and they need to apply both the left and right brain to succeed.

Wearables’ form now reflects function
Analysis
Aug 25, 2016
Li Mei Foong

In the vanity-driven wearables market, fashion helps to sell function.

Asean powering beauty gadgets growth
Analysis
Apr 19, 2016
Li Mei Foong

SECTOR STUDY: Price-sensitive consumers make emerging markets like Southeast Asia a challenging playing field. But the rewards are big for brands that play their cards right.

Can young Asia’s hunger for experience feed fine dining?
Analysis
Mar 21, 2016
Li Mei Foong

After a streak of lacklustre performances, it is fine dining’s time to shine as highly paid but highly stressed millennials seek therapy in luxurious experiences.

Keeping up with China’s caffeine buzz
Data
Nov 25, 2015
Li Mei Foong

As Chinese coffee consumers switch between fresh brews and instant coffee, competing brands are shaping each others’ long-term strategy.

Experiential marketing takes off across region
Analysis
Jun 8, 2015
Li Mei Foong

Many brands are shifting and allocating budgets towards physical experiences, but they’re not necessarily getting it right.

