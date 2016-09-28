Marketing chiefs are the vanguards of change in the blitz of market disruption, and they need to apply both the left and right brain to succeed.
In the vanity-driven wearables market, fashion helps to sell function.
SECTOR STUDY: Price-sensitive consumers make emerging markets like Southeast Asia a challenging playing field. But the rewards are big for brands that play their cards right.
After a streak of lacklustre performances, it is fine dining’s time to shine as highly paid but highly stressed millennials seek therapy in luxurious experiences.
As Chinese coffee consumers switch between fresh brews and instant coffee, competing brands are shaping each others’ long-term strategy.
Many brands are shifting and allocating budgets towards physical experiences, but they’re not necessarily getting it right.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins