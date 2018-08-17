Barry Lustig

Dentsu sees biggest growth opportunity in the US: Tim Andree
Analysis
Aug 17, 2018
Barry Lustig

Dentsu sees biggest growth opportunity in the US: ...

The company's international supremo is charting an unsentimental, technology-centric course for an entity that wants to avoid becoming a “traditional holding company”.

Dentsu’s Chieko Ohuchi shows what female leadership can be in Japan
Analysis
Dec 9, 2016
Barry Lustig

Dentsu’s Chieko Ohuchi shows what female leadership ...

The recently appointed managing director of a prominent creative division has worked her way up and broken down barriers by demonstrating the results of her work.

Japan can leave innovation to the rest of the world: Scott McNealy
Analysis
Sep 30, 2016
Barry Lustig

Japan can leave innovation to the rest of the ...

Speaking at Ad:tech Tokyo, the Sun Microsystems co-founder had a sobering message for a country that still fails to give entrepreneurs the support they need.

It's easy to pretend you're a pro—but don't: Nobuhiro Nakaji
News
Jun 13, 2016
Barry Lustig

It's easy to pretend you're a pro—but don't: ...

For this installment of our series on creativity in Japan, we take a step back from technology to speak to a passionate copywriter about where his craft fits into the modern world.

