Disney Star ignites social change by advocating for respectful queer lexicon

Watch the film conceptualised by 22Feet Tribal here.

Disney Star has rolled out a campaign 'words of pride’, to build awareness on the use of the right vocabulary for addressing LGBTQIA+ community across India. 
 
Conceptualised by 22Feet Tribal, the film aims to initiate social change by educating individuals on using respectful and appropriate language when referring to the LGBTQIA+ community. It features a diverse group of queer individuals with various linguistic backgrounds, who confront historical biases linked to the ongoing misuse of language through interviews. The film emphasises the crucial connection between language and respect, emphasising the significance of selecting appropriate terminology when addressing the queer community.
 
 
Minakshi Achan, head, network brand and creative communications, Disney Star, said, “Words hold extraordinary power—they can make us feel seen, heard, and valued. Fortunately, respectable words to address the LGBTQIA+ community do exist in our languages, but over the years they have been misused or forgotten. Our effort has only been to reclaim them such that they become a part of our daily discourse. At Disney Star we believe that by harnessing the power of language and advocating for appropriate terminology, meaningful conversations can be ignited, facilitating an intentional and dignified approach to using inclusive vocabulary with the LGBTQIA+ community.”
 
CREDITS: 

Client: Disney Star
Agency: 22Feet Tribal
Production: Starhopper and Gaysi Family
