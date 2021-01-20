Digital Media Awards announces jury members

Campaign's Digital Media Awards China has announced its 2021 jury lineup. Organised by Campaign, the Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.

The independent jury comprises leading client marketers, digital practitioners, and agency strategists, as well as other experts in the field of digital marketing.

The 2021 jury members are (listed as shown above, left to right, starting from the top row):

Ami Lo

Marketing & Communication Director

Audemars Piguet

Andrew Khan

Vice President – Marketing

Carlsberg Group, China

Charlotte Yap

Head of Strategic Marketing, Asia

DXC Technology

Christine Wang

Co-CEO, Publicis Commerce & Performics

Publicis Commerce

Fay Tseng

Performance Marketing Director

Taiwan IBM

Holly Zheng

Board Director, CEO and President of International Business

BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group

JJ Lu

Managing Director

Carat Taiwan

Katherine Su

Head of Marketing

Visa Inc

Leon Liu

General Manager

EnergyBBDO

Lisa Guo

Managing Director

GroupM China

Michelle Lin

Chief Marketing Officer

Amway

Nicky Wang

Managing Director & Head of Strategy

WE Red Bridge

Roberta Lee

Advisor - brand, retail and consumer experience

o.u.m. limited

Important dates

Entry Deadline: February 18

Late Entry Deadline: February 24

Shortlist Announcement: March 29

(*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong / Beijing time (UTC/GMT+8).

