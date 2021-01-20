Digital Media Awards announces jury members

Campaign's Digital Media Awards China has announced its 2021 jury lineup. Organised by Campaign, the Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.
The independent jury comprises leading client marketers, digital practitioners, and agency strategists, as well as other experts in the field of digital marketing.
The 2021 jury members are (listed as shown above, left to right, starting from the top row):
Ami Lo
Marketing & Communication Director
Audemars Piguet
Andrew Khan
Vice President – Marketing
Carlsberg Group, China
Charlotte Yap
Head of Strategic Marketing, Asia
DXC Technology
Christine Wang
Co-CEO, Publicis Commerce & Performics
Publicis Commerce
Fay Tseng
Performance Marketing Director
Taiwan IBM
Holly Zheng
Board Director, CEO and President of International Business
BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group
JJ Lu
Managing Director
Carat Taiwan
Katherine Su
Head of Marketing
Visa Inc
Leon Liu
General Manager
EnergyBBDO
Lisa Guo
Managing Director
GroupM China
Michelle Lin
Chief Marketing Officer
Amway
Nicky Wang
Managing Director & Head of Strategy
WE Red Bridge
Roberta Lee
Advisor - brand, retail and consumer experience
o.u.m. limited
Important dates
- Entry Deadline: February 18
- Late Entry Deadline: February 24
- Shortlist Announcement: March 29
(*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong / Beijing time (UTC/GMT+8).
More information
To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team:
Awards Enquiry
[email protected]
Zamir Khan
Head of Awards Events
[email protected]
Partnership
Ryan Wan
Senior Business Development Manager
[email protected]