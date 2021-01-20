Advertising Digital News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Digital Media Awards announces jury members

The deadline for entering the awards, which celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent in Greater China, is February 18.

Digital Media Awards announces jury members

Campaign's Digital Media Awards China has announced its 2021 jury lineup. Organised by Campaign, the Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.

The independent jury comprises leading client marketers, digital practitioners, and agency strategists, as well as other experts in the field of digital marketing.

The 2021 jury members are (listed as shown above, left to right, starting from the top row):

Ami Lo
Marketing & Communication Director
Audemars Piguet

Andrew Khan
Vice President – Marketing
Carlsberg Group, China

Charlotte Yap
Head of Strategic Marketing, Asia
DXC Technology

Christine Wang
Co-CEO, Publicis Commerce & Performics
Publicis Commerce

Fay Tseng
Performance Marketing Director
Taiwan IBM

Holly Zheng
Board Director, CEO and President of International Business
BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group

JJ Lu
Managing Director
Carat Taiwan

Katherine Su
Head of Marketing
Visa Inc

Leon Liu
General Manager
EnergyBBDO

Lisa Guo
Managing Director
GroupM China

Michelle Lin
Chief Marketing Officer
Amway

Nicky Wang
Managing Director & Head of Strategy
WE Red Bridge

Roberta Lee
Advisor - brand, retail and consumer experience
o.u.m. limited

Important dates

  • Entry Deadline: February 18 
  • Late Entry Deadline: February 24 
  • Shortlist Announcement: March 29

(*Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6 pm Hong Kong / Beijing time (UTC/GMT+8).

More information

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team:

Awards Enquiry
[email protected]

Zamir Khan
Head of Awards Events
[email protected]

Partnership
Ryan Wan
Senior Business Development Manager
[email protected]

Source:
Campaign China

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

4 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

5 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

6 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

7 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

8 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

10 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Related Articles

2020 Digital Media Awards: Winners announced
Advertising
May 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

2020 Digital Media Awards: Winners announced

Digital Media Awards 2020 opens for entries
Advertising
Jan 3, 2020
Staff

Digital Media Awards 2020 opens for entries

Digital Media Awards 2019: The winners
Digital
Mar 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

Digital Media Awards 2019: The winners

DMA shortlist released
Advertising
Mar 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

DMA shortlist released

Just Published

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand

Global CEO Nick Lawson is taking a new broom to the agency, which turns 35 this year.

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

A sale could yield close to US$3 billion and be one of Japan's biggest real estate transactions ever, according to published reports.

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth
News
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth

Home care and grooming segments drive growth, as the consumer goods giant reports a 7% increase in marketing spend in the second quarter of its fiscal year.

China brings the future of commerce into focus
Advertising
8 hours ago
Chris Ryan

China brings the future of commerce into focus

AnalogFolk's Asia MD describes how China's sophisticated, tech-savvy consumers are driving brand innovation amid a fourth industrial revolution that's just getting started.