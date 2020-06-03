dma

How PepsiCo looked to preserve ancient embroidery skills while alleviating poverty
Jun 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: PepsiCo focused its Chinese New Year charitable efforts on safeguarding the future of a skill passed down for thousands of generations.

Napkin packets and mahjong tiles prove to be a winning combination
Jun 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Gold Hongye Paper's Breeze brand remade its napkin packets to look like mahjong tiles, creating a social-media sensation and a healthy sales increase.

iQiyi's innovation reaps rewards
Jun 1, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: The platform, majority owned by Baidu, has invested heavily in technologies like artificial intelligence.

Oreo's imperial-inspired cookies a batch made in heaven
May 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Oreo's special flavours created in collaboration with the Forbidden City sell like hot...cookies, and scoop awards.

Digital Communications Team of the Year connects brands with Gen Z
May 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Mindshare China's Content+ team has a proven knack for developing innovative, interactive approaches that help brands reach Gen Z consumers.

Patriot games: How Tencent made a virtual race track to mark National Day
May 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Tencent merged a racing game for youth with a traditional patriotic holiday, attracting millions of players.

