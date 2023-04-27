Digital Media Awards 2023 winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners for the 2023 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.
Mindshare China emerged as the big winner this year. It scooped the Grand Prix Agency of the Year title along with six golds, five silvers and six bronzes in other categories.
Scroll below for the full list of winners:
|GRAND PRIX
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/ Company
|Brand
|Market
|Platinum Award
|Winner
|Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|Category
|Agency/ Company
|Market
|Award
|Agency of the Year
|Mindshare China
|China
|Winner
|PEOPLE & COMPANY
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency/ Company
|Market
|ID
|Best Digital Marketing Team
|Digital Media Innovator of the Year
|Winner
|LEO Digital
|China
|P02.389076
|Digital Strategist of the Year
|Winner
|Dalton Zheng
|LEO Digital
|China
|P03.389077
|INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/ Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Transportation and Automotive
|Gold
|Duration Is Not Everything
|Initiative
|Ultium
|China
|S01.388966
|Transportation and Automotive
|Silver
|Go Live Your Way Campaign
|Hivestack/Essencemediacom/Uth
|Uber
|Hong Kong SAR
|S01.388781
|Transportation and Automotive
|Bronze
|Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert
|Mindshare China
|Lincoln
|China
|S01.387464
|Beauty & Cosmetic
|Gold
|Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket
|Mindshare China
|Sofy
|China
|S02.388374
|Silver
|Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty
|Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu
|Dove
|China
|S02.387472
|Bronze
|Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|Clear
|China
|S02.387467
|Alcoholic Beverages
|Gold
|World Cup Delivered to Your Door
|Starcom China
|Harbin Beer
|China
|S03.389036
|Silver
|A Thousand Hardcore Miles
|Initiative
|WUSU
|China
|S03.389019
|Bronze
|Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing
|Initiative
|Chongqing Beer
|China
|S03.388964
|Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Silver
|Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform
|BBDO China
|Pepsi
|China
|S04.389008
|Bronze
|Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign
|Mindshare China
|Guliduo
|China
|S04.387459
|Corporate and Professional Services
|Delivery Services
|Silver
|A data-driven program to turn foodpanda into "fitpanda"
|Spark Foundry Taiwan
|foodpanda
|Taiwan
|S06.389137
|Consumer Products/Services
|Gold
|Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|S07.389014
|Gold
|Little Heroes' Big Power!
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|S07.389023
|Bronze
|Sensodyne 920 Love Teeth
|Grey China Group
|Sensodyne
|China
|S07.389158
|E-commerce
|Silver
|2022 Amazon Ads Gala
|Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company
|Amazon Ads
|China
|S08.388506
|Education and Training
|Electronic Products
|Energy and Petroleum
|Silver
|Mobil 1 Go Societal
|UM
|Mobil 1
|China
|S11.388943
|Fashion, Watches and Jewellery
|Silver
|Lacoste Street Dance Campaign
|EssenceMediacom
|Lacoste
|China
|S12.388644
|Bronze
|De Beers Qixi Festival Campaign
|Assembly
|De Beers Jewellers
|China
|S12.389092
|Finance, Banking, and Insurance
|Food/Confectionary/Restaurant
|Bronze
|+Almonds, +Radiance
|Ruder Finn
|The Almond Board of California
|China
|S14.389136
E-Sports and Gaming
|Home Furnishing and Appliances
|Silver
|Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life
|Energy BBDO
|Bosch
|China
|S17.389024
|Household Products/Supplies
|Bronze
|Scent of Safeguard is the Scent of Protection
|Grey Advertising Hong Kong/TOPic Guangzhou
|Safeguard
|China
|S18.389113
|Media and Entertainment
|Silver
|Pokémon Air Adventures
|The Pokémon Company/dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan
|Pokémon
|Taiwan
|S19.388474
|Pet Care
|Public Sector
|Bronze
|BCC's charity basketball match
|TVBS Media
|Estée Lauder Companies
|Taiwan
|S21.387829
|Retail Store
|Gold
|DFS Metaverse World
|ASAP PLUS ASIA
|DFS
|China
|S22.388738
|Silver
|Carrefour Metapudu NFT：Let's do Pudu the web3 way！
|dentsu X Taiwan
|Carrefour
|Taiwan
|S22.388248
|IT and Telecommunication
|Gold
|Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China"
|Mindshare China
|Qualcomm
|China
|S23.387477
|Silver
|Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience
|CruiSo
|CSL Mobile
|Hong Kong SAR
|S23.389280
|Bronze
|Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|dentsu one Taipei
|Yahoo Taiwan
|Taiwan
|S23.387318
|Travel, Tourism, and Leisure
|DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/ Company
|Credited Brand Name
|Market
|ID
|
Most Innovative Media
Technology
|Gold
|CK REVITALIZE BRAND’S SEXY-NESS IN ANOTHER VERSE
|Wavemaker
|Calvin Klein
|China
|DM02.387774
|Silver
|Airwaves Fresh cube cross-platform campaign
|Essencemediacom/Finecast
|Mars Airwaves
|Taiwan
|DM02.389141
|Bronze
|Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|dentsu one Taipei
|Yahoo Taiwan
|Taiwan
|DM02.387323
|MEDIA
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/ Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Best Digital Media Innovation
|Gold
|Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China"
|Mindshare China
|Qualcomm
|China
|M01.388376
|Silver
|Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse
|WPP OpenX
|The Coca-Cola Company
|China
|M01.388661
|Bronze
|Durex – The Sex DJ
|Medialand Digital Strategy
|Durex
|Taiwan
|M01.389384
|Bronze
|Volkswagen The new T-Roc: Time to Roc
|PHD Taiwan
|Volkswagen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|M01.387689
|Best E-Commerce Campaign
|Bronze
|Bose 618 Campaign
|EssenceMediacom
|Bose
|China
|M02.388648
|Bronze
|Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign
|Mindshare China
|Guliduo
|China
|M02.387457
|Best Gamification
|Silver
|Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|Clear
|China
|M03.387468
|Silver
|Kiss to Catch
|Branding Records/Kivisense
|Moschino
|China
|M03.389068
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|Gold
|Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty
|Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu
|Dove
|China
|M04.388381
|Silver
|Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M04.388967
|Bronze
|Go Further with Change Makers of Tomorrow
|Shell China/BCW Beijing
|Shell Eco-marathon China 2022
|China
|M04.387837
|Best Mobile Campaign
|Gold
|Sprite Cools Down China's Hottest Summer
|WPP OpenX
|Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company)
|China
|M05.388654
|Silver
|Durex – The Sex DJ
|Medialand Digital Strategy
|Durex
|Taiwan
|M05.389387
|Bronze
|Corona Sunset Insurance
|Starcom China/ABInBev Draftline
|Corona Beer
|China
|M05.389038
|Best O2O Marketing
|Gold
|World Cup Delivered to Your Door
|Starcom China
|Harbin Beer
|China
|M06.389037
|Silver
|Little Heroes' Big Power!
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M06.389021
|Bronze
|“the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign
|Chengdu IFS
|Chengdu IFS
|China
|M06.389086
|Best Out-Of-Home
|Silver
|Go Live Your Way Campaign
|Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth
|Uber
|Hong Kong SAR
|M07.389250
|Silver
|Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience
|CruiSo
|CSL Mobile
|Hong Kong SAR
|M07.389278
|Bronze
|Bring Mercedes-EQ to Live
|OMD Taiwan
|Mercedes-Benz Taiwan
|Taiwan
|M07.387531
|Best Performance Marketing
|Gold
|"Love for him"Innovative Ecommerce Partnership
|OMD CHINA
|Philips
|China
|M08.388606
|Silver
|Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|Clear
|China
|M08.388382
|Bronze
|Flipping the market funnel
|PHD Taiwan
|Google Play Games
|Taiwan
|M08.388524
|Best Pandemic Digital Response
|Gold
|Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M09.389011
|Silver
|Little Heroes' Big Power!
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M09.389022
|Bronze
|Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life
|Energy BBDO
|Bosch
|China
|M09.389025
|Best SEO/SEM Campaign
|Best Social Media Campaign
|Gold
|Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up
|WPP OpenX
|Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company)
|China
|M11.388656
|Silver
|Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M11.389012
|Bronze
|Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty
|Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu
|Dove
|China
|M11.388377
|Bronze
|Saving Lives in Social Tribes
|Initiative
|MSD
|China
|M11.389031
|Best Use of Data
|Gold
|Flipping the market funnel
|PHD Taiwan
|Google Play Games
|Taiwan
|M13.387692
|Silver
|Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video
|WPP OpenX
|AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company)
|China
|M13.388658
|Best Use of Influencer
|Gold
|Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket
|Mindshare China
|Sofy
|China
|M14.388375
|Silver
|Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|Clear
|China
|M14.387469
|Bronze
|Mobil 1 Go Societal
|UM
|Mobil 1
|China
|M14.388919
|Best Use of Interactive Media
|Gold
|Durex – The Sex DJ
|Medialand Digital Strategy
|Durex
|Taiwan
|M15.389382
|Silver
|Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M15.389013
|Bronze
|Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|dentsu one Taipei
|Yahoo Taiwan
|Taiwan
|M15.387320
|Best Use of Live Streaming
|Silver
|Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|Clear
|China
|M16.388379
|Bronze
|Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign
|Mindshare China
|Guliduo
|China
|M16.387462
|Best Use of Programmatic
|Gold
|Go Live Your Way Campaign
|Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth
|Uber
|Hong Kong SAR
|M17.389260
|Silver
|Longines Elegant me D11 Campaign
|OMD CHINA
|Longines
|China
|M17.389306
|Bronze
|Home Of Sports
|Havas Hong Kong
|HKT
|Hong Kong SAR
|M17.388972
|Best Use of Real-Time Marketing
|Silver
|Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up
|WPP OpenX
|Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company)
|China
|M18.388655
|Bronze
|Talcid Drink Marketing Campaign
|EssenceMediacom
|Talcid
|China
|M18.388645
|Best Use of Short Video
|Gold
|Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M19.389020
|Silver
|Mobil 1 Go Societal
|UM
|Mobil 1
|China
|M19.388926
|Silver
|Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform
|BBDO China
|Pepsi
|China
|M19.389098
|Best Use of Technology
|Silver
|Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign
|Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator
|The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign
|Taiwan
|M20.387425
|Silver
|Who is it that would need MDS!
|Starcom Taiwan/Leo Burnett/DIGITAS TAIWAN
|McDonald’s
|Taiwan
|M20.389189
|Bronze
|McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation
|OMD Hong Kong
|McDonald’s
|Hong Kong SAR
|M20.389217
|Bronze
|VR Property Tour
|Mindshare Hong Kong/GroupM Nexus Hong Kong
|Midland Realty
|Hong Kong SAR
|M20.388549
|Best Use of Website & Apps
|Silver
|Porsche Delivery Experience
|mediaman
|Porsche
|China
|M21.387189