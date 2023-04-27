Digital Media Awards 2023 winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners for the 2023 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.

Mindshare China emerged as the big winner this year. It scooped the Grand Prix Agency of the Year title along with six golds, five silvers and six bronzes in other categories.

Scroll below for the full list of winners:

GRAND PRIX Category Award Title Agency/ Company Brand Market Platinum Award Winner Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China

Category Agency/ Company Market Award Agency of the Year Mindshare China China Winner

PEOPLE & COMPANY Category Award Nominee Agency/ Company Market ID Best Digital Marketing Team No Shortlist No Award Digital Media Innovator of the Year Winner LEO Digital China P02.389076 Digital Strategist of the Year Winner Dalton Zheng LEO Digital China P03.389077

INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE Category Award Title Agency/ Company Brand Market ID Transportation and Automotive Gold Duration Is Not Everything Initiative Ultium China S01.388966 Transportation and Automotive Silver Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/Essencemediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR S01.388781 Transportation and Automotive Bronze Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert Mindshare China Lincoln China S01.387464

Beauty & Cosmetic Gold Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket Mindshare China Sofy China S02.388374 Silver Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China S02.387472 Bronze Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China S02.387467

Alcoholic Beverages Gold World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China S03.389036 Silver A Thousand Hardcore Miles Initiative WUSU China S03.389019 Bronze Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing Initiative Chongqing Beer China S03.388964

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Silver Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China S04.389008 Bronze Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China S04.387459

Corporate and Professional Services No Shortlist No Award

Delivery Services Silver A data-driven program to turn foodpanda into "fitpanda" Spark Foundry Taiwan foodpanda Taiwan S06.389137

Consumer Products/Services Gold Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China S07.389014 Gold Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China S07.389023 Bronze Sensodyne 920 Love Teeth Grey China Group Sensodyne China S07.389158

E-commerce Silver 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China S08.388506

Education and Training No Shortlist No Award

Electronic Products No Shortlist No Award

Energy and Petroleum Silver Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China S11.388943

Fashion, Watches and Jewellery Silver Lacoste Street Dance Campaign EssenceMediacom Lacoste China S12.388644 Bronze De Beers Qixi Festival Campaign Assembly De Beers Jewellers China S12.389092

Finance, Banking, and Insurance No Shortlist No Award

Food/Confectionary/Restaurant Bronze +Almonds, +Radiance Ruder Finn The Almond Board of California China S14.389136

E-Sports and Gaming Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Gold Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan S16.389381 Silver Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China S16.389034 Bronze Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19 Devries Global Xofluza® China S16.389175 No Shortlist No Award

Home Furnishing and Appliances Silver Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life Energy BBDO Bosch China S17.389024

Household Products/Supplies Bronze Scent of Safeguard is the Scent of Protection Grey Advertising Hong Kong/TOPic Guangzhou Safeguard China S18.389113

Media and Entertainment Silver Pokémon Air Adventures The Pokémon Company/dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan Pokémon Taiwan S19.388474

Pet Care No Shortlist No Award

Public Sector Bronze BCC's charity basketball match TVBS Media Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan S21.387829

Retail Store Gold DFS Metaverse World ASAP PLUS ASIA DFS China S22.388738 Silver Carrefour Metapudu NFT：Let's do Pudu the web3 way！ dentsu X Taiwan Carrefour Taiwan S22.388248

IT and Telecommunication Gold Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China S23.387477 Silver Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR S23.389280 Bronze Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan S23.387318

Travel, Tourism, and Leisure No Shortlist No Award

DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS Category Award Title Agency/ Company Credited Brand Name Market ID Most Innovative Media

Technology Gold CK REVITALIZE BRAND’S SEXY-NESS IN ANOTHER VERSE Wavemaker Calvin Klein China DM02.387774 Silver Airwaves Fresh cube cross-platform campaign Essencemediacom/Finecast Mars Airwaves Taiwan DM02.389141 Bronze Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan DM02.387323

MEDIA Category Award Title Agency/ Company Brand Market ID Best Digital Media Innovation Gold Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China M01.388376 Silver Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse WPP OpenX The Coca-Cola Company China M01.388661 Bronze Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan M01.389384 Bronze Volkswagen The new T-Roc: Time to Roc PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan Taiwan M01.387689

Best E-Commerce Campaign Bronze Bose 618 Campaign EssenceMediacom Bose China M02.388648 Bronze Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China M02.387457

Best Gamification Silver Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China M03.387468 Silver Kiss to Catch Branding Records/Kivisense Moschino China M03.389068

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Gold Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China M04.388381 Silver Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China M04.388967 Bronze Go Further with Change Makers of Tomorrow Shell China/BCW Beijing Shell Eco-marathon China 2022 China M04.387837

Best Mobile Campaign Gold Sprite Cools Down China's Hottest Summer WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China M05.388654 Silver Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan M05.389387 Bronze Corona Sunset Insurance Starcom China/ABInBev Draftline Corona Beer China M05.389038

Best O2O Marketing Gold World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China M06.389037 Silver Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China M06.389021 Bronze “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Chengdu IFS Chengdu IFS China M06.389086

Best Out-Of-Home Silver Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR M07.389250 Silver Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR M07.389278 Bronze Bring Mercedes-EQ to Live OMD Taiwan Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Taiwan M07.387531

Best Performance Marketing Gold "Love for him"Innovative Ecommerce Partnership OMD CHINA Philips China M08.388606 Silver Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China M08.388382 Bronze Flipping the market funnel PHD Taiwan Google Play Games Taiwan M08.388524

Best Pandemic Digital Response Gold Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China M09.389011 Silver Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China M09.389022 Bronze Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life Energy BBDO Bosch China M09.389025

Best SEO/SEM Campaign No Shortlist No Award