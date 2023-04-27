Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Digital Media Awards 2023 winners revealed

See the full winners list, including the Grand Prix winners, campaign awards in the media and product-sector sections, the digital media owners awards, and the people/company awards.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners for the 2023 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.

Mindshare China emerged as the big winner this year. It scooped the Grand Prix Agency of the Year title along with six golds, five silvers and six bronzes in other categories.

Scroll below for the full list of winners: 

GRAND PRIX
Category Award Title Agency/ Company Brand  Market
Platinum Award Winner Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China 
Category Agency/ Company Market Award
Agency of the Year Mindshare China China Winner
PEOPLE & COMPANY
Category Award Nominee Agency/ Company  Market ID
Best Digital Marketing Team No Shortlist No Award      
Digital Media Innovator of the Year Winner   LEO Digital China P02.389076
Digital Strategist of the Year Winner Dalton Zheng LEO Digital China  P03.389077
INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE
Category Award Title Agency/ Company Brand Market ID
Transportation and Automotive Gold Duration Is Not Everything Initiative Ultium China  S01.388966
Transportation and Automotive Silver Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/Essencemediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR S01.388781
Transportation and Automotive Bronze Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert Mindshare China Lincoln China  S01.387464
Beauty & Cosmetic Gold Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket Mindshare China Sofy China  S02.388374
Silver Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China  S02.387472
Bronze Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China  S02.387467
Alcoholic Beverages Gold World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China  S03.389036
Silver A Thousand Hardcore Miles Initiative WUSU China  S03.389019
Bronze Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing Initiative Chongqing Beer China S03.388964
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Silver Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China  S04.389008
Bronze Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China  S04.387459
Corporate and Professional Services No Shortlist No Award
Delivery Services Silver A data-driven program to turn foodpanda into "fitpanda" Spark Foundry Taiwan foodpanda Taiwan S06.389137
Consumer Products/Services Gold Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China  S07.389014
Gold Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China  S07.389023
Bronze Sensodyne 920 Love Teeth Grey China Group Sensodyne China  S07.389158
E-commerce Silver 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China S08.388506
Education and Training No Shortlist No Award
Electronic Products No Shortlist No Award
Energy and Petroleum Silver Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China S11.388943
Fashion, Watches and Jewellery Silver Lacoste Street Dance Campaign EssenceMediacom Lacoste China S12.388644
Bronze De Beers Qixi Festival Campaign Assembly De Beers Jewellers China S12.389092
Finance, Banking, and Insurance No Shortlist No Award
Food/Confectionary/Restaurant Bronze +Almonds, +Radiance Ruder Finn The Almond Board of California China S14.389136
E-Sports and Gaming
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Gold Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy  Durex Taiwan  S16.389381
Silver Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China  S16.389034
Bronze Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19 Devries Global Xofluza® China S16.389175
No Shortlist No Award
Home Furnishing and Appliances Silver Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life Energy BBDO Bosch China S17.389024
Household Products/Supplies Bronze Scent of Safeguard is the Scent of Protection Grey Advertising Hong Kong/TOPic Guangzhou Safeguard China S18.389113
Media and Entertainment Silver Pokémon Air Adventures The Pokémon Company/dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan Pokémon Taiwan S19.388474
Pet Care No Shortlist No Award  
Public Sector Bronze BCC's charity basketball match TVBS Media Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan S21.387829
Retail Store Gold DFS Metaverse World ASAP PLUS ASIA DFS China  S22.388738
Silver Carrefour Metapudu NFT：Let's do Pudu the web3 way！ dentsu X Taiwan Carrefour Taiwan  S22.388248
IT and Telecommunication Gold Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China  S23.387477
Silver Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR S23.389280
Bronze Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan  S23.387318
Travel, Tourism, and Leisure No Shortlist No Award
DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS 
Category Award Title Agency/ Company Credited Brand Name Market ID
Most Innovative Media
Technology		 Gold CK REVITALIZE BRAND’S SEXY-NESS IN ANOTHER VERSE Wavemaker Calvin Klein China  DM02.387774
Silver Airwaves Fresh cube cross-platform campaign Essencemediacom/Finecast  Mars Airwaves Taiwan  DM02.389141
Bronze Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan DM02.387323
MEDIA
Category Award Title Agency/ Company Brand Market ID
Best Digital Media Innovation Gold Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China  M01.388376
Silver Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse WPP OpenX The Coca-Cola Company  China  M01.388661
Bronze Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan  M01.389384
Bronze Volkswagen The new T-Roc: Time to Roc PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan Taiwan  M01.387689
Best E-Commerce Campaign Bronze Bose 618 Campaign EssenceMediacom Bose China  M02.388648
Bronze Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China  M02.387457
Best Gamification Silver Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China  M03.387468
Silver Kiss to Catch Branding Records/Kivisense Moschino China  M03.389068
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Gold Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China M04.388381
Silver Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China M04.388967
Bronze Go Further with Change Makers of Tomorrow Shell China/BCW Beijing Shell Eco-marathon China 2022 China M04.387837
Best Mobile Campaign Gold Sprite Cools Down China's Hottest Summer WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China  M05.388654
Silver Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy  Durex Taiwan M05.389387
Bronze Corona Sunset Insurance Starcom China/ABInBev Draftline Corona Beer China  M05.389038
Best O2O Marketing Gold World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China  M06.389037
Silver Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China  M06.389021
Bronze “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Chengdu IFS Chengdu IFS China  M06.389086
Best Out-Of-Home Silver Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR  M07.389250
Silver Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR  M07.389278
Bronze Bring Mercedes-EQ to Live OMD Taiwan Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Taiwan  M07.387531
Best Performance Marketing Gold "Love for him"Innovative Ecommerce Partnership OMD CHINA Philips China  M08.388606
Silver Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China  M08.388382
Bronze Flipping the market funnel PHD Taiwan Google Play Games Taiwan  M08.388524
Best Pandemic Digital Response Gold Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China  M09.389011
Silver Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China  M09.389022
Bronze Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life Energy BBDO Bosch China  M09.389025
Best SEO/SEM Campaign No Shortlist No Award
Best Social Media Campaign Gold Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China  M11.388656
Silver Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China  M11.389012
Bronze Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China  M11.388377
Bronze Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China  M11.389031
Best Use of Data Gold Flipping the market funnel PHD Taiwan Google Play Games Taiwan  M13.387692
Silver Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video WPP OpenX AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company) China  M13.388658
Best Use of Influencer Gold Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket Mindshare China Sofy China  M14.388375
Silver Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China  M14.387469
Bronze Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China  M14.388919
Best Use of Interactive Media Gold Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy  Durex Taiwan  M15.389382
Silver Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China  M15.389013
Bronze Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan  M15.387320
Best Use of Live Streaming Silver Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China  M16.388379
Bronze Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China  M16.387462
Best Use of Programmatic Gold Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR  M17.389260
Silver Longines Elegant me D11 Campaign OMD CHINA Longines China  M17.389306
Bronze Home Of Sports Havas Hong Kong HKT  Hong Kong SAR M17.388972
Best Use of Real-Time Marketing Silver Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China  M18.388655
Bronze Talcid Drink Marketing Campaign EssenceMediacom Talcid China  M18.388645
Best Use of Short Video Gold Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China  M19.389020
Silver Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China  M19.388926
Silver Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China  M19.389098
Best Use of Technology Silver Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign Taiwan  M20.387425
Silver Who is it that would need MDS! Starcom Taiwan/Leo Burnett/DIGITAS TAIWAN McDonald’s Taiwan  M20.389189
Bronze McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation OMD Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong SAR  M20.389217
Bronze VR Property Tour Mindshare Hong Kong/GroupM Nexus Hong Kong Midland Realty Hong Kong SAR  M20.388549
Best Use of Website & Apps Silver Porsche Delivery Experience mediaman Porsche China M21.387189

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

