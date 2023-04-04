Shortlist for the Digital Media Awards 2023 released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. 125 entries across 40 categories have made the cut. Checkout the entries that the jury has shortlisted below, winners will be announced on April 27.

INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Market Transportation and Automotive Duration Is Not Everything Initiative Ultium China Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/Essencemediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert Mindshare China Lincoln China The Maybach Atelier 3D Visualizer mediaman Mercedes-Maybach China Beauty & Cosmetic Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China CREED and ROBBi Scented Art Toy CREED/Red Ant Asia/Carbon/ROBBiArt/LALA CURIO CREED and ROBBi China Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Product Launch Campaign UM Gucci Beauty China Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket Mindshare China Sofy China Alcoholic Beverages A Thousand Hardcore Miles Initiative WUSU China Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing Initiative Chongqing Beer China Have A Whisky On The Rock! Starcom Taiwan/Just Make/Saatchi & Saatchi Taiwan The Glenlivet Taiwan World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Bright Dairy Ubest "Jingle into the Metaverse" Mindshare China Ubest China Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China

Corporate and Professional Services No Shortlist

Delivery Services To be Annouced

Consumer Products/Services Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China Comfort: Putting Social in Social Commerce Mindshare China/Unite China/ TFT/Always Marketing Comfort China Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China Sensodyne 920 Love Teeth Grey China Group Sensodyne China

E-commerce To be Annouced Education and Training No Shortlist Electronic Products No Shortlist Energy and Petroleum To be Annouced

Fashion, Watches and Jewellery De Beers Qixi Festival Campaign Assembly De Beers Jewellers China Lacoste Street Dance Campaign EssenceMediacom Lacoste China

Finance, Banking, and Insurance No Shortlist Food/Confectionary/Restaurant To be Announced E-Sports and Gaming No Shortlist

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Bayer China 140th Anniversary Integrated Communication Campaign Bayer China Bayer China China Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19 Devries Global Xofluza® China Palace Banquet in Tang Dynasty EssenceMediacom Bayer/Kangwang China Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China

Home Furnishing and Appliances To be Annouced Household Products/Supplies To be Annouced Media and Entertainment To be Annouced Pet Care No Shortlist Public Sector To be Annouced

Retail Store Carrefour Metapudu NFT：Let's do Pudu the web3 way！ dentsu X Taiwan Carrefour Taiwan DFS Metaverse World ASAP PLUS ASIA DFS China

IT and Telecommunication Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan

Travel, Tourism, and Leisure No Shortlist

MEDIA Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Market Best Digital Media Innovation Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse WPP OpenX The Coca-Cola Company China Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China Volkswagen The new T-Roc: Time to Roc PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan Taiwan Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan

Best E-Commerce Campaign 618 E-Comm Campaign Assembly Cynosure China Bose 618 Campaign EssenceMediacom Bose China Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China

Best Gamification Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse WPP OpenX The Coca-Cola Company China Kiss to Catch Branding Records/Kivisense Moschino China PROMISE 30th Anniversary Celebration EssenceMediacom Promise Hong Kong SAR

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China CREED and ROBBi Scented Art Toy CREED/Red Ant Asia/Carbon/ROBBiArt/LALA CURIO CREED and ROBBi China Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China Go Further with Change Makers of Tomorrow Shell China/BCW Beijing Shell Eco-marathon China 2022 China Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China

Best Mobile Campaign Corona Sunset Insurance Starcom China/ABInBev Draftline Corona Beer China Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert Mindshare China Lincoln China SONY PS5 Story on another level EssenceMediacom Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation China Sprite Cools Down China's Hottest Summer WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China

Best O2O Marketing “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Chengdu IFS Chengdu IFS China Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing Initiative Chongqing Beer China Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China May Golden Week & Spring Summer Sale Assembly DFS China World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China

Best Out-Of-Home Bring Mercedes-EQ to Live OMD Taiwan Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Taiwan Daily Life with Somersby Initiative Somersby China Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR Pokémon Air Adventures dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/ Vector Taiwan The Pokémon Company Taiwan Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR

Best Performance Marketing "Love for him"Innovative Ecommerce Partnership OMD CHINA Philips China Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China Duration Is Not Everything Initiative Ultium China Flipping the market funnel PHD Taiwan Google Play Games Taiwan Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China

Best Pandemic Digital Response Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Product Launch Campaign UM Gucci Beauty China Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life Energy BBDO Bosch China yuu to me is INCREDIBLE! PHD Hong Kong/M&C Saatchi Spencer DFI Retail Group Hong Kong SAR

Best Social Media Campaign Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China Pokémon Air Adventures dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan The Pokémon Company Taiwan Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China

Best Use of Content Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China HAIR FOR HOPE CCE Group L'OREAL PRO China Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China Pokémon Air Adventures dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan The Pokémon Company Taiwan Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China

Best Use of Data Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video WPP OpenX AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company) China Flipping the market funnel PHD Taiwan Google Play Games Taiwan McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation OMD Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong SAR Snickers Sugar Reduction Launch EssenceMediacom Snickers China WeLab Bank Overspending Overwatch Omnicom Media Group WeLab Hong Kong SAR

Best SEO/SEM Campaign No Shortlist

Best Use of Influencer Clear x Su Yiming “Fearless 1980” NFT Campaign Mindshare China/Unite China/GroupM-Circle/SMT/TAOPAI Clear China Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket Mindshare China Sofy China

Best Use of Interactive Media Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China DFS Metaverse World ASAP PLUS ASIA DFS China Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan Levi's® Denim Restoration Campaign OMD CHINA Levi's® China Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan

Best Use of Live Streaming 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China Hennessy Roundabout Project Ruder Finn Thunder Hennessy China Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China

Best Use of Programmatic Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR Home Of Sports Havas Hong Kong HKT Hong Kong SAR Longines Elegant me D11 Campaign OMD CHINA Longines China

Best Use of Real-Time Marketing Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19 Devries Global Xofluza® China Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China Talcid Drink Marketing Campaign EssenceMediacom Talcid China WeLab Bank Overspending Overwatch Omnicom Media Group WeLab Hong Kong SAR

Best Use of Short Video Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China Comfort: Putting Social in Social Commerce Mindshare China/Unite China/TFT/Always Marketing Comfort China Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video WPP OpenX AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company) China Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China

Best Use of Technology Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign Taiwan Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation OMD Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong SAR VR Property Tour Mindshare Hong Kong/GroupM Nexus Hong Kong Midland Realty Hong Kong SAR Who is it that would need MDS! Starcom Taiwan/Leo Burnett/DIGITAS TAIWAN McDonald’s Taiwan

Best Use of Website & Apps To be Annouced

DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Market Most Innovative Media Technology Airwaves Fresh cube cross-platform campaign Essencemediacom Mars Airwaves Taiwan CK REVITALIZE BRAND’S SEXY-NESS IN ANOTHER VERSE Wavemaker Calvin Klein China Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan

Best Use of Integration No Shortlist

Most Innovative Media Technology Airwaves Fresh cube cross-platform campaign Essencemediacom Mars Airwaves Taiwan CK REVITALIZE BRAND’S SEXY-NESS IN ANOTHER VERSE Wavemaker Calvin Klein China Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan

PEOPLE AND COMPANY Category Name Agency/ Company Market

Digital Strategist of the Year Dalton Zheng LEO Digital China Nelson Tsai Xaxis Taiwan