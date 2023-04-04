Advertising Digital Marketing Media Analysis
Shortlist for the Digital Media Awards 2023 released

See the work shortlisted in this year's industry excellence and media awards, as well as for the digital media owners awards, people/company awards.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. 125 entries across 40 categories have made the cut. Checkout the entries that the jury has shortlisted below, winners will be announced on April 27. 

INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE
Category Title Agency/ Company Brand  Market
Transportation and Automotive Duration Is Not Everything Initiative Ultium China 
Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/Essencemediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR
Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert Mindshare China Lincoln China 
The Maybach Atelier 3D Visualizer mediaman Mercedes-Maybach China
Beauty & Cosmetic Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China 
CREED and ROBBi Scented Art Toy CREED/Red Ant Asia/Carbon/ROBBiArt/LALA CURIO CREED and ROBBi China 
Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China 
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Product Launch Campaign UM Gucci Beauty China 
Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket Mindshare China Sofy China 
Alcoholic Beverages A Thousand Hardcore Miles Initiative WUSU China 
Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing Initiative Chongqing Beer China
Have A Whisky On The Rock! Starcom Taiwan/Just Make/Saatchi & Saatchi Taiwan The Glenlivet Taiwan 
World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China 
Non-Alcoholic Beverages Bright Dairy Ubest "Jingle into the Metaverse" Mindshare China Ubest China 
Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China 
Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China 
Corporate and Professional Services No Shortlist
Delivery Services To be Annouced
Consumer Products/Services Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China 
Comfort: Putting Social in Social Commerce Mindshare China/Unite China/ TFT/Always Marketing Comfort China 
Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China 
Sensodyne 920 Love Teeth Grey China Group Sensodyne China 
E-commerce To be Annouced
Education and Training No Shortlist
Electronic Products No Shortlist
Energy and Petroleum To be Annouced
Fashion, Watches and Jewellery De Beers Qixi Festival Campaign Assembly De Beers Jewellers China
Lacoste Street Dance Campaign EssenceMediacom Lacoste China
Finance, Banking, and Insurance No Shortlist
Food/Confectionary/Restaurant To be Announced
E-Sports and Gaming No Shortlist
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Bayer China 140th Anniversary Integrated Communication Campaign Bayer China Bayer China China 
Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy  Durex Taiwan 
Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19 Devries Global Xofluza® China
Palace Banquet in Tang Dynasty EssenceMediacom Bayer/Kangwang China 
Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China 
Home Furnishing and Appliances To be Annouced
Household Products/Supplies To be Annouced
Media and Entertainment To be Annouced
Pet Care No Shortlist
Public Sector To be Annouced
Retail Store Carrefour Metapudu NFT：Let's do Pudu the web3 way！ dentsu X Taiwan Carrefour Taiwan 
DFS Metaverse World ASAP PLUS ASIA DFS China 
IT and Telecommunication Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China 
Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan 
Travel, Tourism, and Leisure No Shortlist
MEDIA
Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Market
Best Digital Media Innovation Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan 
Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse WPP OpenX The Coca-Cola Company  China 
Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China 
Volkswagen The new T-Roc: Time to Roc PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan Taiwan 
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan 
Best E-Commerce Campaign 618 E-Comm Campaign Assembly Cynosure China 
Bose 618 Campaign EssenceMediacom Bose China 
Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China 
Best Gamification Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China 
Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse WPP OpenX The Coca-Cola Company  China 
Kiss to Catch Branding Records/Kivisense Moschino China 
PROMISE 30th Anniversary Celebration EssenceMediacom Promise Hong Kong SAR 
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China
CREED and ROBBi Scented Art Toy CREED/Red Ant Asia/Carbon/ROBBiArt/LALA CURIO CREED and ROBBi China
Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China
Go Further with Change Makers of Tomorrow Shell China/BCW Beijing Shell Eco-marathon China 2022 China
Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China
Best Mobile Campaign Corona Sunset Insurance Starcom China/ABInBev Draftline Corona Beer China 
Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy  Durex Taiwan
Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert Mindshare China Lincoln China 
SONY PS5 Story on another level EssenceMediacom Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation China 
Sprite Cools Down China's Hottest Summer WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China 
Best O2O Marketing “the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign Chengdu IFS Chengdu IFS China 
Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing Initiative Chongqing Beer China 
Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China 
May Golden Week & Spring Summer Sale Assembly DFS China 
World Cup Delivered to Your Door Starcom China Harbin Beer China 
Best Out-Of-Home Bring Mercedes-EQ to Live OMD Taiwan Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Taiwan   
Daily Life with Somersby Initiative Somersby China   
Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR 
Pokémon Air Adventures dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/ Vector Taiwan The Pokémon Company Taiwan   
Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience CruiSo CSL Mobile Hong Kong SAR 
Best Performance Marketing "Love for him"Innovative Ecommerce Partnership OMD CHINA Philips China 
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China 
Duration Is Not Everything Initiative Ultium China 
Flipping the market funnel PHD Taiwan Google Play Games Taiwan 
Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China 
Best Pandemic Digital Response Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China 
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Product Launch Campaign UM Gucci Beauty China 
Little Heroes' Big Power! Initiative LEGO China 
Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life Energy BBDO Bosch China 
yuu to me is INCREDIBLE! PHD Hong Kong/M&C Saatchi Spencer DFI Retail Group Hong Kong SAR 
Best Social Media Campaign Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China 
  Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China 
  Pokémon Air Adventures dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan The Pokémon Company Taiwan 
  Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China 
  Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China 
Best Use of Content Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu Dove China 
  HAIR FOR HOPE CCE Group L'OREAL PRO China 
  Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China 
  Pokémon Air Adventures dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan The Pokémon Company Taiwan 
  Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China" Mindshare China Qualcomm China 
Best Use of Data Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video WPP OpenX AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company) China 
  Flipping the market funnel PHD Taiwan Google Play Games Taiwan 
  McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation OMD Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong SAR 
  Snickers Sugar Reduction Launch EssenceMediacom Snickers China 
  WeLab Bank Overspending Overwatch Omnicom Media Group WeLab  Hong Kong SAR 
Best SEO/SEM Campaign No Shortlist
Best Use of Influencer Clear x Su Yiming “Fearless 1980” NFT Campaign Mindshare China/Unite China/GroupM-Circle/SMT/TAOPAI Clear China 
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China 
Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China 
Saving Lives in Social Tribes Initiative MSD China 
Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket Mindshare China Sofy China 
Best Use of Interactive Media Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China 
DFS Metaverse World ASAP PLUS ASIA  DFS China 
Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy  Durex Taiwan 
Levi's® Denim Restoration Campaign OMD CHINA Levi's® China 
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan 
Best Use of Live Streaming 2022 Amazon Ads Gala Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company Amazon Ads China 
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN Clear China 
Hennessy Roundabout Project Ruder Finn Thunder Hennessy China 
Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign Mindshare China Guliduo China 
Best Use of Programmatic Go Live Your Way Campaign Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth Uber Hong Kong SAR 
Home Of Sports Havas Hong Kong HKT  Hong Kong SAR
Longines Elegant me D11 Campaign OMD CHINA Longines China 
Best Use of Real-Time Marketing Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19 Devries Global Xofluza® China 
Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up WPP OpenX Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company) China 
Talcid Drink Marketing Campaign EssenceMediacom Talcid China 
WeLab Bank Overspending Overwatch Omnicom Media Group WeLab  Hong Kong SAR 
Best Use of Short Video Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness Initiative LEGO China 
Comfort: Putting Social in Social Commerce Mindshare China/Unite China/TFT/Always Marketing Comfort China 
Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video WPP OpenX AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company) China 
Mobil 1 Go Societal UM Mobil 1 China 
Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform BBDO China Pepsi China 
Best Use of Technology Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign Taiwan 
Durex – The Sex DJ Medialand Digital Strategy Durex Taiwan 
McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation OMD Hong Kong McDonald’s Hong Kong SAR 
VR Property Tour Mindshare Hong Kong/GroupM Nexus Hong Kong Midland Realty Hong Kong SAR 
Who is it that would need MDS! Starcom Taiwan/Leo Burnett/DIGITAS TAIWAN McDonald’s Taiwan 
Best Use of Website & Apps To be Annouced

 

DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS
Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Market
Most Innovative Media Technology Airwaves Fresh cube cross-platform campaign Essencemediacom Mars Airwaves Taiwan 
CK REVITALIZE BRAND’S SEXY-NESS IN ANOTHER VERSE Wavemaker Calvin Klein China 
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab dentsu one Taipei Yahoo Taiwan Taiwan
Best Use of Integration No Shortlist
PEOPLE AND COMPANY
Category Name Agency/ Company Market
Digital Strategist of the Year Dalton Zheng LEO Digital China 
Nelson Tsai Xaxis Taiwan 
Digital Media Innovator of the Year To be Annouced

 

