Shortlist for the Digital Media Awards 2023 released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. 125 entries across 40 categories have made the cut. Checkout the entries that the jury has shortlisted below, winners will be announced on April 27.
|
INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE
|
Category
|
Title
|
Agency/ Company
|
Brand
|
Market
|
Transportation and Automotive
|
Duration Is Not Everything
|
Initiative
|
Ultium
|
China
|
Go Live Your Way Campaign
|
Hivestack/Essencemediacom/Uth
|
Uber
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert
|
Mindshare China
|
Lincoln
|
China
|
The Maybach Atelier 3D Visualizer
|
mediaman
|
Mercedes-Maybach
|
China
|
Beauty & Cosmetic
|
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|
Clear
|
China
|
CREED and ROBBi Scented Art Toy
|
CREED/Red Ant Asia/Carbon/ROBBiArt/LALA CURIO
|
CREED and ROBBi
|
China
|
Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu
|
Dove
|
China
|
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Product Launch Campaign
|
UM
|
Gucci Beauty
|
China
|
Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket
|
Mindshare China
|
Sofy
|
China
|
Alcoholic Beverages
|
A Thousand Hardcore Miles
|
Initiative
|
WUSU
|
China
|
Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing
|
Initiative
|
Chongqing Beer
|
China
|
Have A Whisky On The Rock!
|
Starcom Taiwan/Just Make/Saatchi & Saatchi Taiwan
|
The Glenlivet
|
Taiwan
|
World Cup Delivered to Your Door
|
Starcom China
|
Harbin Beer
|
China
|
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|
Bright Dairy Ubest "Jingle into the Metaverse"
|
Mindshare China
|
Ubest
|
China
|
Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform
|
BBDO China
|
Pepsi
|
China
|
Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign
|
Mindshare China
|
Guliduo
|
China
|
Corporate and Professional Services
|
No Shortlist
|
Delivery Services
|
To be Annouced
|
Consumer Products/Services
|
Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
Comfort: Putting Social in Social Commerce
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/ TFT/Always Marketing
|
Comfort
|
China
|
Little Heroes' Big Power!
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
Sensodyne 920 Love Teeth
|
Grey China Group
|
Sensodyne
|
China
|
E-commerce
|
To be Annouced
|
Education and Training
|
No Shortlist
|
Electronic Products
|
No Shortlist
|
Energy and Petroleum
|
To be Annouced
|
Fashion, Watches and Jewellery
|
De Beers Qixi Festival Campaign
|
Assembly
|
De Beers Jewellers
|
China
|
Lacoste Street Dance Campaign
|
EssenceMediacom
|
Lacoste
|
China
|
Finance, Banking, and Insurance
|
No Shortlist
|
Food/Confectionary/Restaurant
|
To be Announced
|
E-Sports and Gaming
|
No Shortlist
|
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
|
Bayer China 140th Anniversary Integrated Communication Campaign
|
Bayer China
|
Bayer China
|
China
|
Durex – The Sex DJ
|
Medialand Digital Strategy
|
Durex
|
Taiwan
|
Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19
|
Devries Global
|
Xofluza®
|
China
|
Palace Banquet in Tang Dynasty
|
EssenceMediacom
|
Bayer/Kangwang
|
China
|
Saving Lives in Social Tribes
|
Initiative
|
MSD
|
China
|
Home Furnishing and Appliances
|
To be Annouced
|
Household Products/Supplies
|
To be Annouced
|
Media and Entertainment
|
To be Annouced
|
Pet Care
|
No Shortlist
|
Public Sector
|
To be Annouced
|
Retail Store
|
Carrefour Metapudu NFT：Let's do Pudu the web3 way！
|
dentsu X Taiwan
|
Carrefour
|
Taiwan
|
DFS Metaverse World
|
ASAP PLUS ASIA
|
DFS
|
China
|
IT and Telecommunication
|
Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China"
|
Mindshare China
|
Qualcomm
|
China
|
Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience
|
CruiSo
|
CSL Mobile
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|
dentsu one Taipei
|
Yahoo Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Travel, Tourism, and Leisure
|
No Shortlist
|
MEDIA
|
Category
|
Title
|
Agency/ Company
|
Brand
|
Market
|
Best Digital Media Innovation
|
Durex – The Sex DJ
|
Medialand Digital Strategy
|
Durex
|
Taiwan
|
Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse
|
WPP OpenX
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
China
|
Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China"
|
Mindshare China
|
Qualcomm
|
China
|
Volkswagen The new T-Roc: Time to Roc
|
PHD Taiwan
|
Volkswagen Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|
dentsu one Taipei
|
Yahoo Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Best E-Commerce Campaign
|
618 E-Comm Campaign
|
Assembly
|
Cynosure
|
China
|
Bose 618 Campaign
|
EssenceMediacom
|
Bose
|
China
|
Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign
|
Mindshare China
|
Guliduo
|
China
|
Best Gamification
|
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|
Clear
|
China
|
Fans Keep Coming Back to the TCCC Metaverse
|
WPP OpenX
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
China
|
Kiss to Catch
|
Branding Records/Kivisense
|
Moschino
|
China
|
PROMISE 30th Anniversary Celebration
|
EssenceMediacom
|
Promise
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|
Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
CREED and ROBBi Scented Art Toy
|
CREED/Red Ant Asia/Carbon/ROBBiArt/LALA CURIO
|
CREED and ROBBi
|
China
|
Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu
|
Dove
|
China
|
Go Further with Change Makers of Tomorrow
|
Shell China/BCW Beijing
|
Shell Eco-marathon China 2022
|
China
|
Little Heroes' Big Power!
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
Best Mobile Campaign
|
Corona Sunset Insurance
|
Starcom China/ABInBev Draftline
|
Corona Beer
|
China
|
Durex – The Sex DJ
|
Medialand Digital Strategy
|
Durex
|
Taiwan
|
Lincoln x Backstreet Boys' Virtual Concert
|
Mindshare China
|
Lincoln
|
China
|
SONY PS5 Story on another level
|
EssenceMediacom
|
Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation
|
China
|
Sprite Cools Down China's Hottest Summer
|
WPP OpenX
|
Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company)
|
China
|
Best O2O Marketing
|
“the MELON-VERSE” Immersive Interactive Art Campaign
|
Chengdu IFS
|
Chengdu IFS
|
China
|
Brotherhood Awakening in Chongqing
|
Initiative
|
Chongqing Beer
|
China
|
Little Heroes' Big Power!
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
May Golden Week & Spring Summer Sale
|
Assembly
|
DFS
|
China
|
World Cup Delivered to Your Door
|
Starcom China
|
Harbin Beer
|
China
|
Best Out-Of-Home
|
Bring Mercedes-EQ to Live
|
OMD Taiwan
|
Mercedes-Benz Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
|
Daily Life with Somersby
|
Initiative
|
Somersby
|
China
|
|
Go Live Your Way Campaign
|
Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth
|
Uber
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Pokémon Air Adventures
|
dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/ Vector Taiwan
|
The Pokémon Company
|
Taiwan
|
|
Reshaping the New Art Tech Experience
|
CruiSo
|
CSL Mobile
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Best Performance Marketing
|
"Love for him"Innovative Ecommerce Partnership
|
OMD CHINA
|
Philips
|
China
|
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|
Clear
|
China
|
Duration Is Not Everything
|
Initiative
|
Ultium
|
China
|
Flipping the market funnel
|
PHD Taiwan
|
Google Play Games
|
Taiwan
|
Saving Lives in Social Tribes
|
Initiative
|
MSD
|
China
|
Best Pandemic Digital Response
|
Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Product Launch Campaign
|
UM
|
Gucci Beauty
|
China
|
Little Heroes' Big Power!
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
Say Goodbye to the Tragedy of Life
|
Energy BBDO
|
Bosch
|
China
|
yuu to me is INCREDIBLE!
|
PHD Hong Kong/M&C Saatchi Spencer
|
DFI Retail Group
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Best Social Media Campaign
|
Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
|
Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu
|
Dove
|
China
|
|
Pokémon Air Adventures
|
dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan
|
The Pokémon Company
|
Taiwan
|
|
Saving Lives in Social Tribes
|
Initiative
|
MSD
|
China
|
|
Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up
|
WPP OpenX
|
Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company)
|
China
|
Best Use of Content
|
Dove: 100 Girls, 100 Kinds of Beauty
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/Forsman & Bodenfors/Sohu
|
Dove
|
China
|
|
HAIR FOR HOPE
|
CCE Group
|
L'OREAL PRO
|
China
|
|
Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform
|
BBDO China
|
Pepsi
|
China
|
|
Pokémon Air Adventures
|
dentsu X Taiwan/Landmarks/Vector Taiwan
|
The Pokémon Company
|
Taiwan
|
|
Qualcomm "Discover the Endemic Species of China"
|
Mindshare China
|
Qualcomm
|
China
|
Best Use of Data
|
Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video
|
WPP OpenX
|
AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company)
|
China
|
|
Flipping the market funnel
|
PHD Taiwan
|
Google Play Games
|
Taiwan
|
|
McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation
|
OMD Hong Kong
|
McDonald’s
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
|
Snickers Sugar Reduction Launch
|
EssenceMediacom
|
Snickers
|
China
|
|
WeLab Bank Overspending Overwatch
|
Omnicom Media Group
|
WeLab
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Best SEO/SEM Campaign
|
No Shortlist
|
Best Use of Influencer
|
Clear x Su Yiming “Fearless 1980” NFT Campaign
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/GroupM-Circle/SMT/TAOPAI
|
Clear
|
China
|
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|
Clear
|
China
|
Mobil 1 Go Societal
|
UM
|
Mobil 1
|
China
|
Saving Lives in Social Tribes
|
Initiative
|
MSD
|
China
|
Sofy Magic Pocket: Out of My Pocket
|
Mindshare China
|
Sofy
|
China
|
Best Use of Interactive Media
|
Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
DFS Metaverse World
|
ASAP PLUS ASIA
|
DFS
|
China
|
Durex – The Sex DJ
|
Medialand Digital Strategy
|
Durex
|
Taiwan
|
Levi's® Denim Restoration Campaign
|
OMD CHINA
|
Levi's®
|
China
|
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|
dentsu one Taipei
|
Yahoo Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Best Use of Live Streaming
|
2022 Amazon Ads Gala
|
Premiere Consulting Group/Pingguo Media company
|
Amazon Ads
|
China
|
Clear’s KPL Player Cards Launch
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/VSPN
|
Clear
|
China
|
Hennessy Roundabout Project
|
Ruder Finn Thunder
|
Hennessy
|
China
|
Yili Guliduo's Rural Revitalization Campaign
|
Mindshare China
|
Guliduo
|
China
|
Best Use of Programmatic
|
Go Live Your Way Campaign
|
Hivestack/EssenceMediacom/Uth
|
Uber
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Home Of Sports
|
Havas Hong Kong
|
HKT
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Longines Elegant me D11 Campaign
|
OMD CHINA
|
Longines
|
China
|
Best Use of Real-Time Marketing
|
Influenza in the Shadow of COVID-19
|
Devries Global
|
Xofluza®
|
China
|
Stay Cool When the World Cup Heats Up
|
WPP OpenX
|
Sprite (The Coca-Cola Company)
|
China
|
Talcid Drink Marketing Campaign
|
EssenceMediacom
|
Talcid
|
China
|
WeLab Bank Overspending Overwatch
|
Omnicom Media Group
|
WeLab
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Best Use of Short Video
|
Celebrate the Joy of Togetherness
|
Initiative
|
LEGO
|
China
|
Comfort: Putting Social in Social Commerce
|
Mindshare China/Unite China/TFT/Always Marketing
|
Comfort
|
China
|
Data-Driven Planning Helps AHHA Sparkle on Short Video
|
WPP OpenX
|
AHHA (The Coca-Cola Company)
|
China
|
Mobil 1 Go Societal
|
UM
|
Mobil 1
|
China
|
Pepsi With Meal 2022 Creative Platform
|
BBDO China
|
Pepsi
|
China
|
Best Use of Technology
|
Bringing New Attentions to The Pink Ribbon Campaign
|
Digitas Taiwan/Zenith Taiwan/iStaging/Qubic Creator
|
The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign
|
Taiwan
|
Durex – The Sex DJ
|
Medialand Digital Strategy
|
Durex
|
Taiwan
|
McDonald’s Global-first GA4 Predictive Audiences Activation
|
OMD Hong Kong
|
McDonald’s
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
VR Property Tour
|
Mindshare Hong Kong/GroupM Nexus Hong Kong
|
Midland Realty
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Who is it that would need MDS!
|
Starcom Taiwan/Leo Burnett/DIGITAS TAIWAN
|
McDonald’s
|
Taiwan
|
Best Use of Website & Apps
|
To be Annouced
|
DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS
|
Category
|
Title
|
Agency/ Company
|
Brand
|
Market
|
Most Innovative Media Technology
|
Airwaves Fresh cube cross-platform campaign
|
Essencemediacom
|
Mars Airwaves
|
Taiwan
|
CK REVITALIZE BRAND’S SEXY-NESS IN ANOTHER VERSE
|
Wavemaker
|
Calvin Klein
|
China
|
Yahoo TV Metaverse Co-Creation Lab
|
dentsu one Taipei
|
Yahoo Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Best Use of Integration
|
No Shortlist
|
|
PEOPLE AND COMPANY
|
Category
|
Name
|
Agency/ Company
|
Market
|
Digital Strategist of the Year
|
Dalton Zheng
|
LEO Digital
|
China
|
Nelson Tsai
|
Xaxis
|
Taiwan
|
Digital Media Innovator of the Year
|
To be Annouced