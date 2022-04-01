Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

Shortlist for Digital Media Awards 2022 released

See the work shortlisted in this year's media awards and sector awards, as well as the shortlists for the digital media owners awards and the people/company awards.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2022 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. See the entries that the jury has shortlisted below.

The winners will be announced on April 26. 

SECTOR AWARDS
Category  Title Agency/Company  Brand Market Entry ID
Automotive and Transportation Services, Petroleum How Far Can We Go BCW Shell Eco-marathon China 2021 China S03.377292
Look Ahead with Audi China Social Media Communication Devries Global Audi China China S03.377976
Mercedes-Benz G-Box mediaman, anySCALE, U-Isaria Mercedes-Benz China S03.376624
All New C-Class L Launch Campaign OMD CHINA Mercedes-Benz China S03.377920
The All-New Golf 8 PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan S03.377438
Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries Clarins TR Double Serum Eye Social Campaign Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Clarins China S01.377786
SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China S01.377903
From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China S01.377429
Beverages (Alcoholic) Bugger Off Copycats BBDO China Jägermeister China S02.377582
#SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China S02.377617
Have a Fierce Tiger Year Initiative WUSU China S02.377054
Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan S02.377425
Singleton Su's Bistro Map Go! PHD Taiwan Singleton Taiwan S02.377444
Consumer Products – Others Including Durable Goods ANTA Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Brand Campaign BBDO China ANTA China S04.377660
Solving Kids-sized World Problems Initiative LEGO China S04.377023
Out of This World Play Initiative LEGO China S04.377044
Decathlon Golden Week Campaign OMD CHINA Decathlon China S04.377496
P&G Olympic town Shanghai DongHuan Culture Technology Procter & Gamble China S04.376544
Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility To be announced 
Education No shortlist
Fashion & Jewellery To be announced 
Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services Promise's Diva Rookies MediaCom Promise Hong Kong SAR S08.377905
Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China S08.377423
Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food) Dove Occasion Building Campaign BBDO China Dove China S09.377690
KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China S09.377404
Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China S09.377386
Delicious authentic regional food, Do you have Pepsi? The Wiz Pepsi China S09.377172
Home Furnishing, Household Appliances Keep Clean With The Times BBDO China Siemens China S10.377612
Less is More Devries Global COLMO China S10.377985
Household Products, Maintenance To be announced 
Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021 Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Bayer China S12.377577
HPV Defense Alliance Initiative MSD China S12.377049
From Elderly People to Everybody – Ensure's Brand-New-Chapter Spark Foundry Taiwan Ensure Taiwan S12.378023
Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity) Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021 Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Bayer China S13.377732
Estée Lauder 2021 Breast Cancer Campaign TVBS Media Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan S13.377672
Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR S14.377783
Smart win in sports marketing—Dell B2B Olympic MediaCom China Dell Technologies China S14.377540
Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV Yahoo Taiwan S14.375967
Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants) ALL IN FOR LOVE Edelman Marriott Bonvoy China S15.377703
Sheraton – Celebrate the Community Grey Advertising Hong Kong Marriott International China S15.377650
MEDIA AWARDS
Category Title Agency/Company Brand  Market Entry ID
Best Digital Media Innovation The All-New Golf 8 PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan M01.377464
Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV N/A Taiwan M01.375964
Best E-Commerce Campaign From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China M02.377430
KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar Mindshare China KangShiFu China M02.377415
Make everyday and everywhere epic Starcom Taiwan, Digitas Taiwan Samsung S21 Taiwan M02.377329
Best Gamification Promise's Diva Rookies MediaCom Promise Finance Hong Kong SAR M03.377915
From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China M03.377431
KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China M03.377408
ONEPLUS × Cyberpunk2077 PAST|NEXT ONEPLUS China M03.377343
Mobil Super x eSports Activation UM Mobil Super China M03.377103
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan M04.376125
KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M04.377421
KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar Mindshare China KangShiFu China M04.377417
Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M04.377424
Mobil Super x eSports Activation UM Mobil Super China M04.377194
Let's win the gold VML Y&R Zespri China M04.376548
Best Mobile Campaign China’s first full-scenario AI-based AR system- ARgo Chengdu IFS N/A China M05.377578
KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M05.377420
Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M05.377428
P&G Olympic town Shanghai DongHuan Culture Technology Procter & Gamble China M05.377348
Best O2O Marketing Mizone OT Campaign Edelman Mizone China M06.377711
Fresh Omni-channel Campaign 2021 Groupm Communications Hong Kong Fresh Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR M06.377940
Bolder than Real Cars Initiative LEGO China M06.377048
The Effortlessly Cool Convenience Store LIQUID Shanghai L’Oréal Men Expert China M06.376115
Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M06.377427
Best Out-Of-Home csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR M07.377785
Solving Kids-sized World Problems Initiative LEGO China M07.377021
“Play with no limits”, PlayStation5 City Takeover MediaCom China Sony China M07.377542
OMO: Dirt for Good Mindshare China OMO China M07.377405
Alpenliebe CNY China Railway Highspeed Train Campaign Wavemaker Alpenliebe China M07.377344
Best Pandemic Digital Response #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M09.377618
VOLVOs branded entertainment campaign dentsu X Taiwan, dentsu one Taiwan, iPROSPECT Taiwan, isobar Taiwan Volvo Car Taiwan Taiwan M09.377648
KEF’s New Year Online Concert Hill and Knowlton (China) Public Relations, Shanghai Branch KEF China M09.377772
Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M09.377422
Singleton Su's Bistro Map Go! PHD Taiwan Singleton Taiwan M09.377333
Best Performance Marketing Enhance Martell brand awareness and leverage business growth 180 Digital  Martell China M08.376106
Telecom data campaign for travel insurance; PCALife Assurance dentsuX,Taiwan PCALife Assurance Taiwan M08.377687
L’Oréal Paris IP Crossover IMC Campaign LIQUID Shanghai L’Oréal Paris Hair Color China M08.376416
Zespri's Digital Revolution Mindshare China Zespri China M08.377434
Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign PHD Taiwan Bailan Taiwan M08.377445
Best SEO / SEM Campaign To be announced 
Best Social Media Campaign Bugger Off Copycats BBDO China Jägermeister China M11.377584
Out of This World Play Initiative LEGO China M11.377042
Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan M11.377439
KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M11.377419
Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M11.377397
Best Use of Content #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M12.377621
SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China M12.377872
Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan M12.377436
Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M12.377400
Delicious authentic regional food, Do you have Pepsi? The Wiz pepsi China M12.377197
Best Use of Data Enhance Martell brand awareness and leverage business growth 180 Digital  Martell China M13.376113
Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M13.377426
Zespri's Digital Revolution Mindshare China Zespri China M13.377433
Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign PHD Taiwan Bailan Taiwan M13.377332
It’s okey to be not just a mom Zenith Taiwan Nestle NAN HA3 Taiwan M13.377323
Best Use of Influencer 2021 LRL MEN Amino Cleanser Launch Campaign CCE Group L'OREAL PARIS China M14.375886
Pokémon Trading Card Game : Wrong Card Series dentsuX,Taiwan Pokémon Taiwan M14.377691
KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China M14.377411
Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M14.377395
Let's win the gold VML Y&R Zespri China M14.376550
Best Use of Interactive Media How Far Can We Go BCW Shell Eco-marathon China 2021 China M15.377497
csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR M15.377758
Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M15.377399
Happy World of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia UM Gucci Beauty China M15.377070
Let's win the gold VML Y&R Zespri China M15.376552
Best Use of Live Streaming #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M16.377989
Snickers Study Buddies Snickers N/A China M16.377546
Best Use of Programmatic No shortlist
Best Use of Technology Dove Occasion Building Campaign BBDO China Dove China M18.377692
csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR M18.377780
Mercedes-Benz G-Box mediaman, anySCALE, U-Isaria Mercedes-Benz China M18.376626
Virtual Dance Championship Yahoo TV 2021 Digital Taipei Taiwan M18.376466
Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV N/A Taiwan M18.375965
Best Use of Website & Apps No shortlist
DIGITAL MEDIA OWNER AWARDS
Category Title Agency/Company  Brand  Market Entry ID
Best Use of Integration To be announced      
Most Innovative Media Technology To be announced      
PEOPLE & COMPANY AWARDS
Category Agency/Company  Market ID
Best Digital Marketing Team No shortlist    
Digital Media Innovator of the Year iClick Interactive Asia Group Hong Kong SAR P02.377717
LEO Digital Network China P02.377467
Yahoo TV Taiwan P02.375970
Digital Strategist of the Year No shortlist    

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

