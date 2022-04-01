Shortlist for Digital Media Awards 2022 released

|
MEDIA AWARDS
Category
Title
Agency/Company
Brand
Market
Entry ID
Best Digital Media Innovation
The All-New Golf 8
PHD Taiwan
Volkswagen
Taiwan
M01.377464
Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit
Yahoo TV
N/A
Taiwan
M01.375964
Best E-Commerce Campaign
From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough
Mindshare China
Clear
China
M02.377430
KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar
Mindshare China
KangShiFu
China
M02.377415
Make everyday and everywhere epic
Starcom Taiwan, Digitas Taiwan
Samsung S21
Taiwan
M02.377329
Best Gamification
Promise's Diva Rookies
MediaCom
Promise Finance
Hong Kong SAR
M03.377915
From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough
Mindshare China
Clear
China
M03.377431
KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards
Mindshare China
KFC
China
M03.377408
ONEPLUS × Cyberpunk2077
PAST|NEXT
ONEPLUS
China
M03.377343
Mobil Super x eSports Activation
UM
Mobil Super
China
M03.377103
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
Yahoo! Dare to Market
Dentsu One
Yahoo
Taiwan
M04.376125
KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion
Mindshare China
KangShiFu
China
M04.377421
KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar
Mindshare China
KangShiFu
China
M04.377417
Killer Recipes
Mindshare China
Unilever Food Solutions
China
M04.377424
Mobil Super x eSports Activation
UM
Mobil Super
China
M04.377194
Let's win the gold
VML Y&R
Zespri
China
M04.376548
Best Mobile Campaign
China’s first full-scenario AI-based AR system- ARgo
Chengdu IFS
N/A
China
M05.377578
KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion
Mindshare China
KangShiFu
China
M05.377420
Killer Recipes
Mindshare China
Unilever Food Solutions
China
M05.377428
P&G Olympic town
Shanghai DongHuan Culture Technology
Procter & Gamble
China
M05.377348
Best O2O Marketing
Mizone OT Campaign
Edelman
Mizone
China
M06.377711
Fresh Omni-channel Campaign 2021
Groupm Communications Hong Kong
Fresh Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
M06.377940
Bolder than Real Cars
Initiative
LEGO
China
M06.377048
The Effortlessly Cool Convenience Store
LIQUID Shanghai
L’Oréal Men Expert
China
M06.376115
Killer Recipes
Mindshare China
Unilever Food Solutions
China
M06.377427
Best Out-Of-Home
csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently
CruiSo Digital Solutions
csl.
Hong Kong SAR
M07.377785
Solving Kids-sized World Problems
Initiative
LEGO
China
M07.377021
“Play with no limits”, PlayStation5 City Takeover
MediaCom China
Sony
China
M07.377542
OMO: Dirt for Good
Mindshare China
OMO
China
M07.377405
Alpenliebe CNY China Railway Highspeed Train Campaign
Wavemaker
Alpenliebe
China
M07.377344
Best Pandemic Digital Response
#SaveTheNewJÄ
BBDO China
Jägermeister
China
M09.377618
VOLVOs branded entertainment campaign
dentsu X Taiwan, dentsu one Taiwan, iPROSPECT Taiwan, isobar Taiwan
Volvo Car Taiwan
Taiwan
M09.377648
KEF’s New Year Online Concert
Hill and Knowlton (China) Public Relations, Shanghai Branch
KEF
China
M09.377772
Killer Recipes
Mindshare China
Unilever Food Solutions
China
M09.377422
Singleton Su's Bistro Map Go!
PHD Taiwan
Singleton
Taiwan
M09.377333
Best Performance Marketing
Enhance Martell brand awareness and leverage business growth
180 Digital
Martell
China
M08.376106
Telecom data campaign for travel insurance; PCALife Assurance
dentsuX,Taiwan
PCALife Assurance
Taiwan
M08.377687
L’Oréal Paris IP Crossover IMC Campaign
LIQUID Shanghai
L’Oréal Paris Hair Color
China
M08.376416
Zespri's Digital Revolution
Mindshare China
Zespri
China
M08.377434
Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign
PHD Taiwan
Bailan
Taiwan
M08.377445
Best SEO / SEM Campaign
To be announced
Best Social Media Campaign
Bugger Off Copycats
BBDO China
Jägermeister
China
M11.377584
Out of This World Play
Initiative
LEGO
China
M11.377042
Different Dialogues, Same Melody
Medialand Digital Strategy
COCA-COLA
Taiwan
M11.377439
KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion
Mindshare China
KangShiFu
China
M11.377419
Lay's: Find Your Flavour
Mindshare China
Lay's
China
M11.377397
Best Use of Content
#SaveTheNewJÄ
BBDO China
Jägermeister
China
M12.377621
SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign
Devries Global
SK-II
China
M12.377872
Different Dialogues, Same Melody
Medialand Digital Strategy
COCA-COLA
Taiwan
M12.377436
Lay's: Find Your Flavour
Mindshare China
Lay's
China
M12.377400
Delicious authentic regional food, Do you have Pepsi?
The Wiz
pepsi
China
M12.377197
Best Use of Data
Enhance Martell brand awareness and leverage business growth
180 Digital
Martell
China
M13.376113
Killer Recipes
Mindshare China
Unilever Food Solutions
China
M13.377426
Zespri's Digital Revolution
Mindshare China
Zespri
China
M13.377433
Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign
PHD Taiwan
Bailan
Taiwan
M13.377332
It’s okey to be not just a mom
Zenith Taiwan
Nestle NAN HA3
Taiwan
M13.377323
Best Use of Influencer
2021 LRL MEN Amino Cleanser Launch Campaign
CCE Group
L'OREAL PARIS
China
M14.375886
Pokémon Trading Card Game : Wrong Card Series
dentsuX,Taiwan
Pokémon
Taiwan
M14.377691
KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards
Mindshare China
KFC
China
M14.377411
Lay's: Find Your Flavour
Mindshare China
Lay's
China
M14.377395
Let's win the gold
VML Y&R
Zespri
China
M14.376550
Best Use of Interactive Media
How Far Can We Go
BCW
Shell Eco-marathon China 2021
China
M15.377497
csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently
CruiSo Digital Solutions
csl.
Hong Kong SAR
M15.377758
Lay's: Find Your Flavour
Mindshare China
Lay's
China
M15.377399
Happy World of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia
UM
Gucci Beauty
China
M15.377070
Let's win the gold
VML Y&R
Zespri
China
M15.376552
Best Use of Live Streaming
#SaveTheNewJÄ
BBDO China
Jägermeister
China
M16.377989
Snickers Study Buddies
Snickers
N/A
China
M16.377546
Best Use of Programmatic
No shortlist
Best Use of Technology
Dove Occasion Building Campaign
BBDO China
Dove
China
M18.377692
csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently
CruiSo Digital Solutions
csl.
Hong Kong SAR
M18.377780
Mercedes-Benz G-Box
mediaman, anySCALE, U-Isaria
Mercedes-Benz
China
M18.376626
Virtual Dance Championship
Yahoo TV
2021 Digital Taipei
Taiwan
M18.376466
Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit
Yahoo TV
N/A
Taiwan
M18.375965
Best Use of Website & Apps
No shortlist