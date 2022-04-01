Shortlist for Digital Media Awards 2022 released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2022 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. See the entries that the jury has shortlisted below.

The winners will be announced on April 26.

SECTOR AWARDS Category Title Agency/Company Brand Market Entry ID Automotive and Transportation Services, Petroleum How Far Can We Go BCW Shell Eco-marathon China 2021 China S03.377292 Look Ahead with Audi China Social Media Communication Devries Global Audi China China S03.377976 Mercedes-Benz G-Box mediaman, anySCALE, U-Isaria Mercedes-Benz China S03.376624 All New C-Class L Launch Campaign OMD CHINA Mercedes-Benz China S03.377920 The All-New Golf 8 PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan S03.377438 Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries Clarins TR Double Serum Eye Social Campaign Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Clarins China S01.377786 SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China S01.377903 From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China S01.377429 Beverages (Alcoholic) Bugger Off Copycats BBDO China Jägermeister China S02.377582 #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China S02.377617 Have a Fierce Tiger Year Initiative WUSU China S02.377054 Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan S02.377425 Singleton Su's Bistro Map Go! PHD Taiwan Singleton Taiwan S02.377444 Consumer Products – Others Including Durable Goods ANTA Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Brand Campaign BBDO China ANTA China S04.377660 Solving Kids-sized World Problems Initiative LEGO China S04.377023 Out of This World Play Initiative LEGO China S04.377044 Decathlon Golden Week Campaign OMD CHINA Decathlon China S04.377496 P&G Olympic town Shanghai DongHuan Culture Technology Procter & Gamble China S04.376544 Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility To be announced Education No shortlist Fashion & Jewellery To be announced Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services Promise's Diva Rookies MediaCom Promise Hong Kong SAR S08.377905 Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China S08.377423 Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food) Dove Occasion Building Campaign BBDO China Dove China S09.377690 KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China S09.377404 Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China S09.377386 Delicious authentic regional food, Do you have Pepsi? The Wiz Pepsi China S09.377172 Home Furnishing, Household Appliances Keep Clean With The Times BBDO China Siemens China S10.377612 Less is More Devries Global COLMO China S10.377985 Household Products, Maintenance To be announced Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021 Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Bayer China S12.377577 HPV Defense Alliance Initiative MSD China S12.377049 From Elderly People to Everybody – Ensure's Brand-New-Chapter Spark Foundry Taiwan Ensure Taiwan S12.378023 Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity) Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021 Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Bayer China S13.377732 Estée Lauder 2021 Breast Cancer Campaign TVBS Media Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan S13.377672 Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR S14.377783 Smart win in sports marketing—Dell B2B Olympic MediaCom China Dell Technologies China S14.377540 Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV Yahoo Taiwan S14.375967 Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants) ALL IN FOR LOVE Edelman Marriott Bonvoy China S15.377703 Sheraton – Celebrate the Community Grey Advertising Hong Kong Marriott International China S15.377650

MEDIA AWARDS Category Title Agency/Company Brand Market Entry ID Best Digital Media Innovation The All-New Golf 8 PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan M01.377464 Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV N/A Taiwan M01.375964 Best E-Commerce Campaign From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China M02.377430 KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar Mindshare China KangShiFu China M02.377415 Make everyday and everywhere epic Starcom Taiwan, Digitas Taiwan Samsung S21 Taiwan M02.377329 Best Gamification Promise's Diva Rookies MediaCom Promise Finance Hong Kong SAR M03.377915 From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China M03.377431 KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China M03.377408 ONEPLUS × Cyberpunk2077 PAST|NEXT ONEPLUS China M03.377343 Mobil Super x eSports Activation UM Mobil Super China M03.377103 Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan M04.376125 KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M04.377421 KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar Mindshare China KangShiFu China M04.377417 Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M04.377424 Mobil Super x eSports Activation UM Mobil Super China M04.377194 Let's win the gold VML Y&R Zespri China M04.376548 Best Mobile Campaign China’s first full-scenario AI-based AR system- ARgo Chengdu IFS N/A China M05.377578 KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M05.377420 Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M05.377428 P&G Olympic town Shanghai DongHuan Culture Technology Procter & Gamble China M05.377348 Best O2O Marketing Mizone OT Campaign Edelman Mizone China M06.377711 Fresh Omni-channel Campaign 2021 Groupm Communications Hong Kong Fresh Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR M06.377940 Bolder than Real Cars Initiative LEGO China M06.377048 The Effortlessly Cool Convenience Store LIQUID Shanghai L’Oréal Men Expert China M06.376115 Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M06.377427 Best Out-Of-Home csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR M07.377785 Solving Kids-sized World Problems Initiative LEGO China M07.377021 “Play with no limits”, PlayStation5 City Takeover MediaCom China Sony China M07.377542 OMO: Dirt for Good Mindshare China OMO China M07.377405 Alpenliebe CNY China Railway Highspeed Train Campaign Wavemaker Alpenliebe China M07.377344 Best Pandemic Digital Response #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M09.377618 VOLVOs branded entertainment campaign dentsu X Taiwan, dentsu one Taiwan, iPROSPECT Taiwan, isobar Taiwan Volvo Car Taiwan Taiwan M09.377648 KEF’s New Year Online Concert Hill and Knowlton (China) Public Relations, Shanghai Branch KEF China M09.377772 Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M09.377422 Singleton Su's Bistro Map Go! PHD Taiwan Singleton Taiwan M09.377333 Best Performance Marketing Enhance Martell brand awareness and leverage business growth 180 Digital Martell China M08.376106 Telecom data campaign for travel insurance; PCALife Assurance dentsuX,Taiwan PCALife Assurance Taiwan M08.377687 L’Oréal Paris IP Crossover IMC Campaign LIQUID Shanghai L’Oréal Paris Hair Color China M08.376416 Zespri's Digital Revolution Mindshare China Zespri China M08.377434 Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign PHD Taiwan Bailan Taiwan M08.377445 Best SEO / SEM Campaign To be announced Best Social Media Campaign Bugger Off Copycats BBDO China Jägermeister China M11.377584 Out of This World Play Initiative LEGO China M11.377042 Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan M11.377439 KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M11.377419 Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M11.377397 Best Use of Content #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M12.377621 SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China M12.377872 Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan M12.377436 Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M12.377400 Delicious authentic regional food, Do you have Pepsi? The Wiz pepsi China M12.377197 Best Use of Data Enhance Martell brand awareness and leverage business growth 180 Digital Martell China M13.376113 Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M13.377426 Zespri's Digital Revolution Mindshare China Zespri China M13.377433 Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign PHD Taiwan Bailan Taiwan M13.377332 It’s okey to be not just a mom Zenith Taiwan Nestle NAN HA3 Taiwan M13.377323 Best Use of Influencer 2021 LRL MEN Amino Cleanser Launch Campaign CCE Group L'OREAL PARIS China M14.375886 Pokémon Trading Card Game : Wrong Card Series dentsuX,Taiwan Pokémon Taiwan M14.377691 KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China M14.377411 Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M14.377395 Let's win the gold VML Y&R Zespri China M14.376550 Best Use of Interactive Media How Far Can We Go BCW Shell Eco-marathon China 2021 China M15.377497 csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR M15.377758 Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M15.377399 Happy World of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia UM Gucci Beauty China M15.377070 Let's win the gold VML Y&R Zespri China M15.376552 Best Use of Live Streaming #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M16.377989 Snickers Study Buddies Snickers N/A China M16.377546 Best Use of Programmatic No shortlist Best Use of Technology Dove Occasion Building Campaign BBDO China Dove China M18.377692 csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR M18.377780 Mercedes-Benz G-Box mediaman, anySCALE, U-Isaria Mercedes-Benz China M18.376626 Virtual Dance Championship Yahoo TV 2021 Digital Taipei Taiwan M18.376466 Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV N/A Taiwan M18.375965 Best Use of Website & Apps No shortlist

DIGITAL MEDIA OWNER AWARDS Category Title Agency/Company Brand Market Entry ID Best Use of Integration To be announced Most Innovative Media Technology To be announced