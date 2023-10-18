Digital Media Awards 2024: Open for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Campaign China announce that entries for the Digital Media Awards 2024 are now open, with an early-bird deadline of December 15 and a final deadline of February 26.

The award recognises the truly remarkable work showcasing creativity, innovation, and positive impact in the digital industry. You can enter your work in various categories that cover different verticals and media types. You can also nominate yourself or someone else for the people categories that honour the digital leaders of the industry.

An independent jury, comprising leading client marketers, digital practitioners, and agency strategists, as well as other experts in the field of marketing, will judge entries.

Entry is open to all brands, media owners, agencies, production or design companies, or any other parties involved in digital communications for advertising purposes within the Greater China region. So don’t miss this chance to win the coveted Platinum Award for the best campaign or the Digital Media Awards Agency of the Year 2024 title.

Key dates

Early-bird entry deadline: Friday, 15 December 2023

Standard entry deadline: Friday, 2 February 2024

Final entry deadline: Monday, 26 February 2024

Shortlist announcement: Monday, 8 April 2024

Winners announcement: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

*All cut-off times for respective deadlines are 6pm Hong Kong/ Beijing Time (UTC/GMT +8:00).

Key links

Digital Media Awards website: HERE

Entry Pack Download: HERE

Entry Platform Guide Download: HERE

Submission Platform: HERE

Contact details