Digital Media Awards winners revealed

See the full winner list, including the Grand Prix awards, campaign awards in the media and product-sector sections, the digital media owners awards, and the people/company awards.

As part of the Digital 360 Festival going on today and tomorrow, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Campaign China have announced the winners of the 2021 Digital Media Awards.

BBDO China was crowned Agency of the Year and also won the platinum award for a campaign on behalf of McDonald's. The agency took 16 awards across the campaign-related categories, including nine golds.

From the shortlist, the jury has awarded a total of two Grand Prix awards; 20 golds, 30 silvers and 24 bronzes across the digital media owner, media and sector categories; plus one winner and one commendation in the people/company categories.

A full list of the winners follows.

GRAND PRIX AWARDS
Category Campaign Title  Agency / Company Brand Market
Platinum Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China 
Category Agency Market
Agency of the Year BBDO China China 
DIGITAL MEDIA OWNER AWARDS
Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID
Most Innovative Media Technology Silver Urban Oasis – Enjoy healthy lives at home iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Blueair Hong Kong SAR DM01.367029
Best Use of Integration Bronze IQIYI movies on the cloud IQIYI N/A China DM02.365683
MEDIA AWARDS
Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID
Best Digital Media Innovation Gold 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M01.365571
Silver Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M01.367384
Bronze L'OREAL PARIS FIRST AR ONLINE LAUNCH CONFERENCE CCE Group L'OREAL PARIS China M01.365609
Best E-Commerce Campaign Gold M·A·C the Matt Renaissance Super Brand Day Campaign CCE Group M·A·C China M02.366937
Silver Driving EC Traffic for ABBOT GroupM China's Programmatic ABBOTT China M02.366505
Bronze Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M02.367385
Best Gamification Silver Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan M03.366881
Silver The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M03.367551
Bronze 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M03.365572
Best Use of Influencer Gold Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367403
Silver Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367379
Silver The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M04.367553
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Silver Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan M05.365691
Silver Alpenliebe Sweet Summer Theater Wavemaker Alpenliebe China M05.366895
Bronze Energize with M&G‘s Vitality Ruder • Finn M&G Stationary China M05.367589
Best Mobile Campaign Gold Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M06.365578
Silver iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Wharf China Estates Limited  Changsha IFS China M06.367436
Bronze L’Occitane's COVID Idol Mindshare China L’Occitane China M06.367471
Best O2O Marketing Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M07.367372
Silver S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M07.367378
Bronze Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M07.367440
Best Out-Of-Home Gold LEGO Dot Your World Initiative China LEGO DOTS China M08.367301
Silver Yili Satine’s Organic Hub Mindshare China Yili Satine China M08.367444
Best Performance Marketing Gold Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M09.365693
Silver Smarter Loan Nowadays iProspect HK Standard Chartered Bank HK Hong Kong SAR M09.367187
Bronze The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M09.367352
Best SEO / SEM Campaign No shortlist
Best Social Media Campaign Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M11.367375
Silver DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M11.366883
Bronze Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M11.367404
Best Use of Content Gold Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China M12.367360
Silver Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M12.367408
Silver DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M12.366884
Best Use of Data Silver Unlock the Power of Data The Trade Desk and Matterkind SCMP Hong Kong SAR M13.367072
Bronze Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M13.367524
Bronze Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M13.365694
Best Use of Interactive Media Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M14.367376
Silver 2020 Virtual Shell Eco-marathon MediaCom China Shell China M14.366863
Bronze Bringing Luxury Fashion Lifestyle to the Gaming Realm WeSuperseed NET-A-PORTER Hong Kong SAR M14.367091
Best Use of Programmatic Gold The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M15.367356
Silver Delivering App Download with Innovative Strategy and Optimization GroupM China's Programmatic RED China M15.366311
Bronze Driving Quality and Young Generation Traffic for ECCO GroupM China's Programmatic ECCO China M15.366506
Best Use of Technology Gold Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M16.367397
Gold 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M16.365574
Bronze 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma, 087, JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan M16.366241
Best Use of Website & Apps Silver Google: Project Kepler GroupM China Google China M17.367365
Silver Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari Mindshare China Yili QQ Star China M17.367503
Bronze The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M17.367359
SECTOR AWARDS
Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID
Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries Gold 400 Periods BBDO China Libresse China S01.367339
Bronze "Stay in & Glow" Spurs Glamglow Growth ForwardPMX Glamglow Hong Kong SAR S01.367123
Beverages (Alcoholic) Silver Hennessy Illuminates the Taste of Midsummer Night RF Thunder Shanghai Hennessy China S02.367255
Bronze Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China S02.367582
Cars, Automotive and Transportation Services Silver Bring home the circuit MediaCom Hong Kong, McGarryBowen Hong Kong Shell Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S03.367110
Silver Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan S03.365690
Bronze Castrol: Protect the Protector Mindshare China Castrol China S03.367508
Consumer Products - Others Including Durable Goods

No shortlist
Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility Gold Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S05.365575
Silver 2020 China Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign burson cohn & wolfe Shell China Limited China S05.367344
Bronze YouTube: #GiveThanksWithMe GroupM China Google Taiwan S05.367374
Education Bronze The master behind working mom’s life issues IQIYI The Zuoyebang China S06.365770
Fashion & Jewellery No shortlist
Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services No shortlist
Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food) Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heaven BBDO China McDonald’s China S09.367369
Silver THE AHHH 2.0 Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited foodpanda Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S09.367160
Bronze Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China S09.367345
Home Furnishing, Household Appliances Gold Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367400
Silver Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367377
Household Products, Maintenance  No shortlist
Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health Silver Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan S12.365730
Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity) Silver Farmfest Hong Kong 2021 Farmfest Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR S13.367155
Bronze Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Campaign Zenith Taiwan Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan S13.367234
Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services Gold 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365570
Gold Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365576
Bronze The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China S14.367342
Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants) Gold Travel with Yunnan Friend, it's unimpeded. NPLUS Digital Go-Yunnan App China S15.366246
Silver The Lost Treasure Ruder Finn Shanghai Passion Made Possible China S15.367251
Bronze Experience the Immersive Journey to Australia in 8D UM China Tourism Australia China S15.366072
PEOPLE AND COMPANY AWARDS
Category Award Nominee Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Digital Strategist of the Year No shortlist
Best Digital Marketing Team

Commendation 

 iQIYI Marketing Team iQIYI China P02.365782
Digital Media Innovator of the Year Winner N/A iQIYI China P03.365780

 

