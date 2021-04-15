Digital Media Awards winners revealed

As part of the Digital 360 Festival going on today and tomorrow, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Campaign China have announced the winners of the 2021 Digital Media Awards.
BBDO China was crowned Agency of the Year and also won the platinum award for a campaign on behalf of McDonald's. The agency took 16 awards across the campaign-related categories, including nine golds.
From the shortlist, the jury has awarded a total of two Grand Prix awards; 20 golds, 30 silvers and 24 bronzes across the digital media owner, media and sector categories; plus one winner and one commendation in the people/company categories.
A full list of the winners follows.
|GRAND PRIX AWARDS
|Category
|Campaign Title
|Agency / Company
|Brand
|Market
|Platinum
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|Category
|Agency
|Market
|Agency of the Year
|BBDO China
|China
|DIGITAL MEDIA OWNER AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency / Company
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Most Innovative Media Technology
|Silver
|Urban Oasis – Enjoy healthy lives at home
|iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
|Blueair
|Hong Kong SAR
|DM01.367029
|Best Use of Integration
|Bronze
|IQIYI movies on the cloud
|IQIYI
|N/A
|China
|DM02.365683
|MEDIA AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency / Company
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Digital Media Innovation
|Gold
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M01.365571
|Silver
|Tmall Gen Z campaign
|BBDO China
|Tmall
|China
|M01.367384
|Bronze
|L'OREAL PARIS FIRST AR ONLINE LAUNCH CONFERENCE
|CCE Group
|L'OREAL PARIS
|China
|M01.365609
|Best E-Commerce Campaign
|Gold
|M·A·C the Matt Renaissance Super Brand Day Campaign
|CCE Group
|M·A·C
|China
|M02.366937
|Silver
|Driving EC Traffic for ABBOT
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|ABBOTT
|China
|M02.366505
|Bronze
|Tmall Gen Z campaign
|BBDO China
|Tmall
|China
|M02.367385
|Best Gamification
|Silver
|Durex ”The Game of Sex“
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|Durex
|Taiwan
|M03.366881
|Silver
|The Growth of Colonel KI
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|M03.367551
|Bronze
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M03.365572
|Best Use of Influencer
|Gold
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M04.367403
|Silver
|Wash Together
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M04.367379
|Silver
|The Growth of Colonel KI
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|M04.367553
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|Silver
|Voice of Volkswagen-ers
|PHD Taiwan
|Volkswagen
|Taiwan
|M05.365691
|Silver
|Alpenliebe Sweet Summer Theater
|Wavemaker
|Alpenliebe
|China
|M05.366895
|Bronze
|Energize with M&G‘s Vitality
|Ruder • Finn
|M&G Stationary
|China
|M05.367589
|Best Mobile Campaign
|Gold
|Augmented Archaeology
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M06.365578
|Silver
|iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator
|Wharf China Estates Limited
|Changsha IFS
|China
|M06.367436
|Bronze
|L’Occitane's COVID Idol
|Mindshare China
|L’Occitane
|China
|M06.367471
|Best O2O Marketing
|Gold
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|M07.367372
|Silver
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle
|REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls
|Hong Kong SAR
|M07.367378
|Bronze
|Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience
|Mindshare China
|Pepsi Black
|China
|M07.367440
|Best Out-Of-Home
|Gold
|LEGO Dot Your World
|Initiative China
|LEGO DOTS
|China
|M08.367301
|Silver
|Yili Satine’s Organic Hub
|Mindshare China
|Yili Satine
|China
|M08.367444
|Best Performance Marketing
|Gold
|Google Play Points
|PHD Taiwan
|Google Play Points
|Taiwan
|M09.365693
|Silver
|Smarter Loan Nowadays
|iProspect HK
|Standard Chartered Bank HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|M09.367187
|Bronze
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|M09.367352
|Best SEO / SEM Campaign
|No shortlist
|Best Social Media Campaign
|Gold
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|M11.367375
|Silver
|DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|COCA-COLA
|Taiwan
|M11.366883
|Bronze
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M11.367404
|Best Use of Content
|Gold
|Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First
|BBDO China
|Dove
|China
|M12.367360
|Silver
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M12.367408
|Silver
|DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|COCA-COLA
|Taiwan
|M12.366884
|Best Use of Data
|Silver
|Unlock the Power of Data
|The Trade Desk and Matterkind
|SCMP
|Hong Kong SAR
|M13.367072
|Bronze
|Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor
|Mindshare China
|Yili Milk
|China
|M13.367524
|Bronze
|Google Play Points
|PHD Taiwan
|Google Play Points
|Taiwan
|M13.365694
|Best Use of Interactive Media
|Gold
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|M14.367376
|Silver
|2020 Virtual Shell Eco-marathon
|MediaCom China
|Shell
|China
|M14.366863
|Bronze
|Bringing Luxury Fashion Lifestyle to the Gaming Realm
|WeSuperseed
|NET-A-PORTER
|Hong Kong SAR
|M14.367091
|Best Use of Programmatic
|Gold
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|M15.367356
|Silver
|Delivering App Download with Innovative Strategy and Optimization
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|RED
|China
|M15.366311
|Bronze
|Driving Quality and Young Generation Traffic for ECCO
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|ECCO
|China
|M15.366506
|Best Use of Technology
|Gold
|Tmall Gen Z campaign
|BBDO China
|Tmall
|China
|M16.367397
|Gold
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M16.365574
|Bronze
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma, 087, JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|M16.366241
|Best Use of Website & Apps
|Silver
|Google: Project Kepler
|GroupM China
|China
|M17.367365
|Silver
|Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari
|Mindshare China
|Yili QQ Star
|China
|M17.367503
|Bronze
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|M17.367359
|SECTOR AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency / Company
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries
|Gold
|400 Periods
|BBDO China
|Libresse
|China
|S01.367339
|Bronze
|"Stay in & Glow" Spurs Glamglow Growth
|ForwardPMX
|Glamglow
|Hong Kong SAR
|S01.367123
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|Silver
|Hennessy Illuminates the Taste of Midsummer Night
|RF Thunder Shanghai
|Hennessy
|China
|S02.367255
|Bronze
|Hennessy MAF Campaign
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Hennessy
|China
|S02.367582
|Cars, Automotive and Transportation Services
|Silver
|Bring home the circuit
|MediaCom Hong Kong, McGarryBowen Hong Kong
|Shell Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|S03.367110
|Silver
|Voice of Volkswagen-ers
|PHD Taiwan
|Volkswagen
|Taiwan
|S03.365690
|Bronze
|Castrol: Protect the Protector
|Mindshare China
|Castrol
|China
|S03.367508
|Consumer Products - Others Including Durable Goods
|
No shortlist
|Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility
|Gold
|Augmented Archaeology
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|S05.365575
|Silver
|2020 China Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign
|burson cohn & wolfe
|Shell China Limited
|China
|S05.367344
|Bronze
|YouTube: #GiveThanksWithMe
|GroupM China
|Taiwan
|S05.367374
|Education
|Bronze
|The master behind working mom’s life issues
|IQIYI
|The Zuoyebang
|China
|S06.365770
|Fashion & Jewellery
|No shortlist
|Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services
|No shortlist
|Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food)
|Gold
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heaven
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|S09.367369
|Silver
|THE AHHH 2.0
|Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited
|foodpanda Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|S09.367160
|Bronze
|Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First
|BBDO China
|Dove
|China
|S09.367345
|Home Furnishing, Household Appliances
|Gold
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|S10.367400
|Silver
|Wash Together
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|S10.367377
|Household Products, Maintenance
|No shortlist
|Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health
|Silver
|Durex ”The Game of Sex“
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|Durex
|Taiwan
|S12.365730
|Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity)
|Silver
|Farmfest Hong Kong 2021
|Farmfest Hong Kong
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|S13.367155
|Bronze
|Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Campaign
|Zenith Taiwan
|Estée Lauder Companies
|Taiwan
|S13.367234
|Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services
|Gold
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|S14.365570
|Gold
|Augmented Archaeology
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|S14.365576
|Bronze
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|S14.367342
|Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants)
|Gold
|Travel with Yunnan Friend, it's unimpeded.
|NPLUS Digital
|Go-Yunnan App
|China
|S15.366246
|Silver
|The Lost Treasure
|Ruder Finn Shanghai
|Passion Made Possible
|China
|S15.367251
|Bronze
|Experience the Immersive Journey to Australia in 8D
|UM China
|Tourism Australia
|China
|S15.366072
|PEOPLE AND COMPANY AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Nominee
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Digital Strategist of the Year
|No shortlist
|Best Digital Marketing Team
|
Commendation
|iQIYI Marketing Team
|iQIYI
|China
|P02.365782
|Digital Media Innovator of the Year
|Winner
|N/A
|iQIYI
|China
|P03.365780