Digital Media Awards winners revealed

As part of the Digital 360 Festival going on today and tomorrow, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Campaign China have announced the winners of the 2021 Digital Media Awards.

BBDO China was crowned Agency of the Year and also won the platinum award for a campaign on behalf of McDonald's. The agency took 16 awards across the campaign-related categories, including nine golds.

From the shortlist, the jury has awarded a total of two Grand Prix awards; 20 golds, 30 silvers and 24 bronzes across the digital media owner, media and sector categories; plus one winner and one commendation in the people/company categories.

A full list of the winners follows.

GRAND PRIX AWARDS Category Campaign Title Agency / Company Brand Market Platinum Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China Category Agency Market Agency of the Year BBDO China China

DIGITAL MEDIA OWNER AWARDS Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID Most Innovative Media Technology Silver Urban Oasis – Enjoy healthy lives at home iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Blueair Hong Kong SAR DM01.367029 Best Use of Integration Bronze IQIYI movies on the cloud IQIYI N/A China DM02.365683

MEDIA AWARDS Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID Best Digital Media Innovation Gold 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M01.365571 Silver Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M01.367384 Bronze L'OREAL PARIS FIRST AR ONLINE LAUNCH CONFERENCE CCE Group L'OREAL PARIS China M01.365609 Best E-Commerce Campaign Gold M·A·C the Matt Renaissance Super Brand Day Campaign CCE Group M·A·C China M02.366937 Silver Driving EC Traffic for ABBOT GroupM China's Programmatic ABBOTT China M02.366505 Bronze Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M02.367385 Best Gamification Silver Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan M03.366881 Silver The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M03.367551 Bronze 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M03.365572 Best Use of Influencer Gold Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367403 Silver Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367379 Silver The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M04.367553 Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Silver Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan M05.365691 Silver Alpenliebe Sweet Summer Theater Wavemaker Alpenliebe China M05.366895 Bronze Energize with M&G‘s Vitality Ruder • Finn M&G Stationary China M05.367589 Best Mobile Campaign Gold Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M06.365578 Silver iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Wharf China Estates Limited Changsha IFS China M06.367436 Bronze L’Occitane's COVID Idol Mindshare China L’Occitane China M06.367471 Best O2O Marketing Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M07.367372 Silver S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M07.367378 Bronze Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M07.367440 Best Out-Of-Home Gold LEGO Dot Your World Initiative China LEGO DOTS China M08.367301 Silver Yili Satine’s Organic Hub Mindshare China Yili Satine China M08.367444 Best Performance Marketing Gold Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M09.365693 Silver Smarter Loan Nowadays iProspect HK Standard Chartered Bank HK Hong Kong SAR M09.367187 Bronze The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M09.367352 Best SEO / SEM Campaign No shortlist Best Social Media Campaign Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M11.367375 Silver DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M11.366883 Bronze Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M11.367404 Best Use of Content Gold Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China M12.367360 Silver Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M12.367408 Silver DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M12.366884 Best Use of Data Silver Unlock the Power of Data The Trade Desk and Matterkind SCMP Hong Kong SAR M13.367072 Bronze Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M13.367524 Bronze Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M13.365694 Best Use of Interactive Media Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M14.367376 Silver 2020 Virtual Shell Eco-marathon MediaCom China Shell China M14.366863 Bronze Bringing Luxury Fashion Lifestyle to the Gaming Realm WeSuperseed NET-A-PORTER Hong Kong SAR M14.367091 Best Use of Programmatic Gold The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M15.367356 Silver Delivering App Download with Innovative Strategy and Optimization GroupM China's Programmatic RED China M15.366311 Bronze Driving Quality and Young Generation Traffic for ECCO GroupM China's Programmatic ECCO China M15.366506 Best Use of Technology Gold Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M16.367397 Gold 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M16.365574 Bronze 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma, 087, JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan M16.366241 Best Use of Website & Apps Silver Google: Project Kepler GroupM China Google China M17.367365 Silver Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari Mindshare China Yili QQ Star China M17.367503 Bronze The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M17.367359

SECTOR AWARDS Category Award Title Agency / Company Brand Market Entry ID Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries Gold 400 Periods BBDO China Libresse China S01.367339 Bronze "Stay in & Glow" Spurs Glamglow Growth ForwardPMX Glamglow Hong Kong SAR S01.367123 Beverages (Alcoholic) Silver Hennessy Illuminates the Taste of Midsummer Night RF Thunder Shanghai Hennessy China S02.367255 Bronze Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China S02.367582 Cars, Automotive and Transportation Services Silver Bring home the circuit MediaCom Hong Kong, McGarryBowen Hong Kong Shell Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S03.367110 Silver Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan S03.365690 Bronze Castrol: Protect the Protector Mindshare China Castrol China S03.367508 Consumer Products - Others Including Durable Goods No shortlist Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility Gold Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S05.365575 Silver 2020 China Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign burson cohn & wolfe Shell China Limited China S05.367344 Bronze YouTube: #GiveThanksWithMe GroupM China Google Taiwan S05.367374 Education Bronze The master behind working mom’s life issues IQIYI The Zuoyebang China S06.365770 Fashion & Jewellery No shortlist Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services No shortlist Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food) Gold Fried Chicken Dropped From Heaven BBDO China McDonald’s China S09.367369 Silver THE AHHH 2.0 Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited foodpanda Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S09.367160 Bronze Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China S09.367345 Home Furnishing, Household Appliances Gold Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367400 Silver Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367377 Household Products, Maintenance No shortlist Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health Silver Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan S12.365730 Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity) Silver Farmfest Hong Kong 2021 Farmfest Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR S13.367155 Bronze Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Campaign Zenith Taiwan Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan S13.367234 Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services Gold 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365570 Gold Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365576 Bronze The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China S14.367342 Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants) Gold Travel with Yunnan Friend, it's unimpeded. NPLUS Digital Go-Yunnan App China S15.366246 Silver The Lost Treasure Ruder Finn Shanghai Passion Made Possible China S15.367251 Bronze Experience the Immersive Journey to Australia in 8D UM China Tourism Australia China S15.366072