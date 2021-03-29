Shortlist for Digital Media Awards released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Digital Media Awards.

The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. See the entries that the jury has shortlisted below.

The winners will be announced April 15, concurrent with the Digital 360 Festival.

MEDIA AWARDS Category Title Agency / Client Brand Market Entry ID Best Digital Media Innovation Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M01.367384 L'OREAL PARIS FIRST AR ONLINE LAUNCH CONFERENCE CCE Group L'OREAL PARIS China M01.365609 The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M01.367548 Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M01.367517 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M01.365571 Best E-Commerce Campaign ECommerce Strategies Delivered Massive Results for Herborist 618 180 Digital Inc. Herborist China M02.367221 Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M02.367385 M·A·C the Matt Renaissance Super Brand Day Campaign CCE Group M·A·C China M02.366937 Driving EC Traffic for ABBOT GroupM China's Programmatic ABBOTT China M02.366505 Programmatically Boosting Purchase Intent for GF GroupM China's Programmatic GF China M02.366517 Best Gamification iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Changsha IFS N/A China M03.367422 Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan M03.366881 The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M03.367551 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M03.365572 S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, PontacCompany Limited S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M03.367366 Best Use of Influencer Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367403 Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367379 Yili's Zhennong & My People, My Homeland Bluefocus Digital Yili Zhennong China M04.367167 The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M04.367553 L’Occitane's COVID Idol Mindshare China L’Occitane China M04.367450 Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M04.367435 Best Integrated Marketing Campaign THE AHHH 2.0 Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited foodpanda Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR M05.367158 Invisalign 2020 Integrated Marketing Campaign Hoffman Hong Kong Limited Taiwan Branch Invisalign Taiwan M05.365687 Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan M05.365691 Energize with M&G‘s Vitality Ruder • Finn M&G Stationary China M05.367589 Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M05.367583 Alpenliebe Sweet Summer Theater Wavemaker Alpenliebe China M05.366895 Best Mobile Campaign L’Occitane's COVID Idol Mindshare China L’Occitane China M06.367471 Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M06.365578 S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M06.367370 Hennessy Cloud Party Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M06.367578 iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Wharf China Estates Limited Changsha IFS China M06.367436 Best O2O Marketing Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M07.367372 LEGO Lights Up China Initiative China LEGO Monkie Kid China M07.367293 Wanglaoji 2020 Golden Week O2O Campaign Inspire Integrated Marketing Co., Ltd. Wanglaoji China M07.367204 Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M07.367440 S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M07.367378 Best Out-Of-Home LEGO Dot Your World Initiative China LEGO DOTS China M08.367301 LEGO Lights Up China Initiative China LEGO Monkie Kid China M08.367294 Victoria's Secret: Year To Shine Initiative China Victoria's Secret China M08.367310 Wanglaoji 2020 Golden Week O2O Campaign Inspire Integrated Marketing Co., Ltd. Wanglaoji China M08.367265 Yili Satine’s Organic Hub Mindshare China Yili Satine China M08.367444 Best Performance Marketing The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M09.367352 Delivering Leads with Expertise and AI for Ford GroupM China's Programmatic FORD China M09.366313 Smarter Loan Nowadays iProspect HK Standard Chartered Bank HK Hong Kong SAR M09.367187 “Youth With You” Season 2 Merchandizing Development IQIYI Fansfun China M09.365803 Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M09.365693 Best SEO / SEM Campaign No shortlist Best Social Media Campaign Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M11.367404 Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M11.367380 Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M11.367375 DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M11.366883 Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M11.367441 Best Use of Content Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M12.367408 Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M12.367425 Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China M12.367360 DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M12.366884 Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M12.367584 Best Use of Data Customized Modeling and Algorithm for EPSON's Brand Lifting GroupM China's Programmatic EPSON China M13.366312 Bose: Breaking the data silos of China MediaCom China Bose China M13.366700 Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M13.367524 Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M13.365694 Unlock the Power of Data The Trade Desk and Matterkind SCMP Hong Kong SAR M13.367072 Best Use of Interactive Media Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M14.367376 CSIFS 2nd Anniversary Campaign; Changsha IFS Changsha IFS N/A China M14.367560 2020 Virtual Shell Eco-marathon MediaCom China Shell China M14.366863 Hennessy Cloud Party Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M14.367575 Bringing Luxury Fashion Lifestyle to the Gaming Realm WeSuperseed NET-A-PORTER Hong Kong SAR M14.367091 Best Use of Programmatic The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M15.367356 Driving Quality and Young Generation Traffic for ECCO GroupM China's Programmatic ECCO China M15.366506 Delivering App Download with Innovative Strategy and Optimization GroupM China's Programmatic RED China M15.366311 Connecting Online and Offline with Data-driven Strategy GroupM China's Programmatic Whoo China M15.366310 Best Use of Technology Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M16.367397 2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma, 087, JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan M16.366241 Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M16.367528 Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari Mindshare China Yili QQ Star China M16.367497 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M16.365574 Best Use of Website & Apps Google: Project Kepler GroupM China Google China M17.367365 The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M17.367359 Castrol: Protect the Protector Mindshare China Castrol China M17.367520 Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari Mindshare China Yili QQ Star China M17.367503 SECTOR AWARDS Category Title Agency / Client Brand Market Entry ID Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries 400 Periods BBDO China Libresse China S01.367339 "Stay in & Glow" Spurs Glamglow Growth ForwardPMX Glamglow Hong Kong SAR S01.367123 Beverages (Alcoholic) Bullish Smooth New Year with Carlsberg Initiative China Carlsberg China S02.367507 Hennessy Illuminates the Taste of Midsummer Night RF Thunder Shanghai Hennessy China S02.367255 A Smooth New Year with Carlsberg Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Carlsberg China S02.367585 Hennessy Cloud Party Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China S02.367571 Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China S02.367582 Cars, Automotive and Transportation Services Fall in love with BMW, restless this summer iQIYI The Band's summer season 2 China S03.365774 Bring home the circuit MediaCom Hong Kong, McGarryBowen Hong Kong Shell Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S03.367110 Castrol: Protect the Protector Mindshare China Castrol China S03.367508 Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan S03.365690 Consumer Products - Others Including Durable Goods No shortlist Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility 2020 China Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign burson cohn & wolfe Shell China Limited China S05.367344 Google: Project Kepler GroupM China Google China S05.367362 YouTube: #GiveThanksWithMe GroupM China Google Taiwan S05.367374 Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S05.365575 Mars Wrigley 2020 Packaging Sustainability Communication Ruder Finn Guangzhou Mars Wrigley Confectionery (China) Co. Ltd. China S05.367249 Education To be announced Fashion & Jewellery No shortlist Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services No shortlist Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food) Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China S09.367345 Fried Chicken Dropped From Heaven BBDO China McDonald’s China S09.367369 THE AHHH 2.0 Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited foodpanda Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S09.367160 ZhenGuoli and fans marketing IQIYI ZhenGuoli China S09.365692 Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China S09.367432 Home Furnishing, Household Appliances Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367400 Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367377 Household Products, Maintenance No shortlist Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health Viartril-S: Driving JointHealth Awareness Around World Arthritis Day BCW Shanghai Viartril-S China S12.367148 Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan S12.365730 Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity) 2020 GiveMeFive Lung Cancer Patient Caring Project BCW Shanghai China Social Assistance Foundation China S13.366982 Farmfest Hong Kong 2021 Farmfest Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR S13.367155 Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Campaign Zenith Taiwan Estée Lauder Taiwan S13.367234 Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China S14.367342 5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365570 Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365576 Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants) iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Changsha IFS N/A China S15.367419 S⁺ REWARDS - Turn Shopping into Playtime Gravitas Limited, Reprise S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR S15.367346 Travel with Yunnan Friend, it's unimpeded. NPLUS Digital Go-Yunnan App China S15.366246 The Lost Treasure Ruder Finn Shanghai Passion Made Possible China S15.367251 Experience the Immersive Journey to Australia in 8D UM China Tourism Australia China S15.366072 DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS AWARDS Category Title Agency / Client Brand Market Entry ID Most Innovative Media Technology Urban Oasis – Enjoy healthy lives at home iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Blueair Hong Kong SAR DM01.367029 Maadtechx881903.com Programmatic 2.0 Audience Extension Advertising Package Maadtech Programmatic Asia Limited, Commercial Radio Interactive (CRi) Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR DM01.367000