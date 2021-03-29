Shortlist for Digital Media Awards released

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Digital Media Awards.
The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. See the entries that the jury has shortlisted below.
The winners will be announced April 15, concurrent with the Digital 360 Festival.
|MEDIA AWARDS
|Category
|Title
|Agency / Client
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Digital Media Innovation
|Tmall Gen Z campaign
|BBDO China
|Tmall
|China
|M01.367384
|L'OREAL PARIS FIRST AR ONLINE LAUNCH CONFERENCE
|CCE Group
|L'OREAL PARIS
|China
|M01.365609
|The Growth of Colonel KI
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|M01.367548
|Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor
|Mindshare China
|Yili Milk
|China
|M01.367517
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M01.365571
|Best E-Commerce Campaign
|ECommerce Strategies Delivered Massive Results for Herborist 618
|180 Digital Inc.
|Herborist
|China
|M02.367221
|Tmall Gen Z campaign
|BBDO China
|Tmall
|China
|M02.367385
|M·A·C the Matt Renaissance Super Brand Day Campaign
|CCE Group
|M·A·C
|China
|M02.366937
|Driving EC Traffic for ABBOT
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|ABBOTT
|China
|M02.366505
|Programmatically Boosting Purchase Intent for GF
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|GF
|China
|M02.366517
|Best Gamification
|iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator
|Changsha IFS
|N/A
|China
|M03.367422
|Durex ”The Game of Sex“
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|Durex
|Taiwan
|M03.366881
|The Growth of Colonel KI
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|M03.367551
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M03.365572
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle
|REPRISE, PontacCompany Limited
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls
|Hong Kong SAR
|M03.367366
|Best Use of Influencer
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M04.367403
|Wash Together
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M04.367379
|Yili's Zhennong & My People, My Homeland
|Bluefocus Digital
|Yili Zhennong
|China
|M04.367167
|The Growth of Colonel KI
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|M04.367553
|L’Occitane's COVID Idol
|Mindshare China
|L’Occitane
|China
|M04.367450
|Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience
|Mindshare China
|Pepsi Black
|China
|M04.367435
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|THE AHHH 2.0
|Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited
|foodpanda Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|M05.367158
|
|Hoffman Hong Kong Limited Taiwan Branch
|Invisalign
|Taiwan
|M05.365687
|Voice of Volkswagen-ers
|PHD Taiwan
|Volkswagen
|Taiwan
|M05.365691
|Energize with M&G‘s Vitality
|Ruder • Finn
|M&G Stationary
|China
|M05.367589
|Hennessy MAF Campaign
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Hennessy
|China
|M05.367583
|Alpenliebe Sweet Summer Theater
|Wavemaker
|Alpenliebe
|China
|M05.366895
|Best Mobile Campaign
|L’Occitane's COVID Idol
|Mindshare China
|L’Occitane
|China
|M06.367471
|Augmented Archaeology
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M06.365578
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle
|REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls
|Hong Kong SAR
|M06.367370
|Hennessy Cloud Party
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Hennessy
|China
|M06.367578
|iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator
|Wharf China Estates Limited
|Changsha IFS
|China
|M06.367436
|Best O2O Marketing
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|M07.367372
|LEGO Lights Up China
|Initiative China
|LEGO Monkie Kid
|China
|M07.367293
|Wanglaoji 2020 Golden Week O2O Campaign
|Inspire Integrated Marketing Co., Ltd.
|Wanglaoji
|China
|M07.367204
|Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience
|Mindshare China
|Pepsi Black
|China
|M07.367440
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle
|REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls
|Hong Kong SAR
|M07.367378
|Best Out-Of-Home
|LEGO Dot Your World
|Initiative China
|LEGO DOTS
|China
|M08.367301
|LEGO Lights Up China
|Initiative China
|LEGO Monkie Kid
|China
|M08.367294
|Victoria's Secret: Year To Shine
|Initiative China
|Victoria's Secret
|China
|M08.367310
|Wanglaoji 2020 Golden Week O2O Campaign
|Inspire Integrated Marketing Co., Ltd.
|Wanglaoji
|China
|M08.367265
|Yili Satine’s Organic Hub
|Mindshare China
|Yili Satine
|China
|M08.367444
|Best Performance Marketing
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|M09.367352
|Delivering Leads with Expertise and AI for Ford
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|FORD
|China
|M09.366313
|Smarter Loan Nowadays
|iProspect HK
|Standard Chartered Bank HK
|Hong Kong SAR
|M09.367187
|“Youth With You” Season 2 Merchandizing Development
|IQIYI
|Fansfun
|China
|M09.365803
|Google Play Points
|PHD Taiwan
|Google Play Points
|Taiwan
|M09.365693
|Best SEO / SEM Campaign
|No shortlist
|Best Social Media Campaign
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M11.367404
|Wash Together
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M11.367380
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|M11.367375
|DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|COCA-COLA
|Taiwan
|M11.366883
|Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience
|Mindshare China
|Pepsi Black
|China
|M11.367441
|Best Use of Content
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M12.367408
|Wash Together
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|M12.367425
|Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First
|BBDO China
|Dove
|China
|M12.367360
|DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|COCA-COLA
|Taiwan
|M12.366884
|Hennessy MAF Campaign
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Hennessy
|China
|M12.367584
|Best Use of Data
|Customized Modeling and Algorithm for EPSON's Brand Lifting
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|EPSON
|China
|M13.366312
|Bose: Breaking the data silos of China
|MediaCom China
|Bose
|China
|M13.366700
|Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor
|Mindshare China
|Yili Milk
|China
|M13.367524
|Google Play Points
|PHD Taiwan
|Google Play Points
|Taiwan
|M13.365694
|Unlock the Power of Data
|The Trade Desk and Matterkind
|SCMP
|Hong Kong SAR
|M13.367072
|Best Use of Interactive Media
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|M14.367376
|CSIFS 2nd Anniversary Campaign; Changsha IFS
|Changsha IFS
|N/A
|China
|M14.367560
|2020 Virtual Shell Eco-marathon
|MediaCom China
|Shell
|China
|M14.366863
|Hennessy Cloud Party
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Hennessy
|China
|M14.367575
|Bringing Luxury Fashion Lifestyle to the Gaming Realm
|WeSuperseed
|NET-A-PORTER
|Hong Kong SAR
|M14.367091
|Best Use of Programmatic
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|M15.367356
|Driving Quality and Young Generation Traffic for ECCO
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|ECCO
|China
|M15.366506
|Delivering App Download with Innovative Strategy and Optimization
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|RED
|China
|M15.366311
|Connecting Online and Offline with Data-driven Strategy
|GroupM China's Programmatic
|Whoo
|China
|M15.366310
|Best Use of Technology
|Tmall Gen Z campaign
|BBDO China
|Tmall
|China
|M16.367397
|2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit
|Corma, 087, JUST MAKE
|Verizon Media
|Taiwan
|M16.366241
|Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor
|Mindshare China
|Yili Milk
|China
|M16.367528
|Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari
|Mindshare China
|Yili QQ Star
|China
|M16.367497
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|M16.365574
|Best Use of Website & Apps
|Google: Project Kepler
|GroupM China
|China
|M17.367365
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|M17.367359
|Castrol: Protect the Protector
|Mindshare China
|Castrol
|China
|M17.367520
|Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari
|Mindshare China
|Yili QQ Star
|China
|M17.367503
|SECTOR AWARDS
|Category
|Title
|Agency / Client
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries
|400 Periods
|BBDO China
|Libresse
|China
|S01.367339
|"Stay in & Glow" Spurs Glamglow Growth
|ForwardPMX
|Glamglow
|Hong Kong SAR
|S01.367123
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|Bullish Smooth New Year with Carlsberg
|Initiative China
|Carlsberg
|China
|S02.367507
|Hennessy Illuminates the Taste of Midsummer Night
|RF Thunder Shanghai
|Hennessy
|China
|S02.367255
|A Smooth New Year with Carlsberg
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Carlsberg
|China
|S02.367585
|Hennessy Cloud Party
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Hennessy
|China
|S02.367571
|Hennessy MAF Campaign
|Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd
|Hennessy
|China
|S02.367582
|Cars, Automotive and Transportation Services
|Fall in love with BMW, restless this summer
|iQIYI
|The Band's summer season 2
|China
|S03.365774
|Bring home the circuit
|MediaCom Hong Kong, McGarryBowen Hong Kong
|Shell Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|S03.367110
|Castrol: Protect the Protector
|Mindshare China
|Castrol
|China
|S03.367508
|Voice of Volkswagen-ers
|PHD Taiwan
|Volkswagen
|Taiwan
|S03.365690
|Consumer Products - Others Including Durable Goods
|No shortlist
|Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility
|2020 China Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign
|burson cohn & wolfe
|Shell China Limited
|China
|S05.367344
|Google: Project Kepler
|GroupM China
|China
|S05.367362
|YouTube: #GiveThanksWithMe
|GroupM China
|Taiwan
|S05.367374
|Augmented Archaeology
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|S05.365575
|Mars Wrigley 2020 Packaging Sustainability Communication
|Ruder Finn Guangzhou
|Mars Wrigley Confectionery (China) Co. Ltd.
|China
|S05.367249
|Education
|To be announced
|Fashion & Jewellery
|No shortlist
|Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services
|No shortlist
|Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food)
|Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First
|BBDO China
|Dove
|China
|S09.367345
|Fried Chicken Dropped From Heaven
|BBDO China
|McDonald’s
|China
|S09.367369
|THE AHHH 2.0
|Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited
|foodpanda Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|S09.367160
|ZhenGuoli and fans marketing
|IQIYI
|ZhenGuoli
|China
|S09.365692
|Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience
|Mindshare China
|Pepsi Black
|China
|S09.367432
|Home Furnishing, Household Appliances
|Don't Hang Your Privacy Out
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|S10.367400
|Wash Together
|BBDO China
|BOSCH
|China
|S10.367377
|Household Products, Maintenance
|No shortlist
|Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health
|Viartril-S: Driving JointHealth Awareness Around World Arthritis Day
|BCW Shanghai
|Viartril-S
|China
|S12.367148
|Durex ”The Game of Sex“
|Medialand Digital Strategy Limited
|Durex
|Taiwan
|S12.365730
|Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity)
|2020 GiveMeFive Lung Cancer Patient Caring Project
|BCW Shanghai
|China Social Assistance Foundation
|China
|S13.366982
|Farmfest Hong Kong 2021
|Farmfest Hong Kong
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|S13.367155
|Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Campaign
|Zenith Taiwan
|Estée Lauder
|Taiwan
|S13.367234
|Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services
|The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty
|GroupM China
|China
|S14.367342
|5G Kung Fu Showdown
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|S14.365570
|Augmented Archaeology
|Ogilvy Beijing
|Huawei
|China
|S14.365576
|Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants)
|iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator
|Changsha IFS
|N/A
|China
|S15.367419
|S⁺ REWARDS - Turn Shopping into Playtime
|Gravitas Limited, Reprise
|S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls
|Hong Kong SAR
|S15.367346
|Travel with Yunnan Friend, it's unimpeded.
|NPLUS Digital
|Go-Yunnan App
|China
|S15.366246
|The Lost Treasure
|Ruder Finn Shanghai
|Passion Made Possible
|China
|S15.367251
|Experience the Immersive Journey to Australia in 8D
|UM China
|Tourism Australia
|China
|S15.366072
|DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS AWARDS
|Category
|Title
|Agency / Client
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Most Innovative Media Technology
|Urban Oasis – Enjoy healthy lives at home
|iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
|Blueair
|Hong Kong SAR
|DM01.367029
|Maadtechx881903.com Programmatic 2.0 Audience Extension Advertising Package
|Maadtech Programmatic Asia Limited, Commercial Radio Interactive (CRi) Hong Kong
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|DM01.367000
|PEOPLE / COMPANY AWARDS
|Category
|Nominee
|Agency / Client
|Market
|Entry ID
|Digital Strategist of the Year
|No shortlist
|Best Digital Marketing Team
|Global Account Management Team
|iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|P02.367025
|iQIYI Marketing Team
|iQIYI
|China
|P02.365782
|Group Marketing & Communications
|Tricor Group
|China
|P02.367276
|Category
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Digital Media Innovator of the Year
|iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|P03.367018
|iQIYI
|China
|P03.365780
|LEO Digital Network
|China
|P03.367288
|Maadtech Programmatic Asia Limited
|Hong Kong SAR
|P03.366999