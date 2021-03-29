Advertising Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Shortlist for Digital Media Awards released

See the work shortlisted in the media awards and sector awards, as well as the shortlists for the digital media owners awards and the people/company awards.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Digital Media Awards.

The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry. See the entries that the jury has shortlisted below.

The winners will be announced April 15, concurrent with the Digital 360 Festival.

MEDIA AWARDS
Category Title Agency / Client Brand Market Entry ID
Best Digital Media Innovation Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M01.367384
L'OREAL PARIS FIRST AR ONLINE LAUNCH CONFERENCE CCE Group L'OREAL PARIS China M01.365609
The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M01.367548
Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M01.367517
5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M01.365571
Best E-Commerce Campaign ECommerce Strategies Delivered Massive Results for Herborist 618 180 Digital Inc. Herborist China M02.367221
Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M02.367385
M·A·C the Matt Renaissance Super Brand Day Campaign CCE Group M·A·C China M02.366937
Driving EC Traffic for ABBOT GroupM China's Programmatic ABBOTT China M02.366505
Programmatically Boosting Purchase Intent for GF GroupM China's Programmatic GF China M02.366517
Best Gamification iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Changsha IFS N/A China M03.367422
Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan M03.366881
The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M03.367551
5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M03.365572
S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, PontacCompany Limited  S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M03.367366
Best Use of Influencer Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367403
Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M04.367379
Yili's Zhennong & My People, My Homeland Bluefocus Digital Yili Zhennong China M04.367167
The Growth of Colonel KI Mindshare China KFC China M04.367553
L’Occitane's COVID Idol Mindshare China L’Occitane China M04.367450
Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M04.367435
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign THE AHHH 2.0 Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited foodpanda Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR M05.367158
Invisalign 2020 Integrated Marketing Campaign Hoffman Hong Kong Limited Taiwan Branch Invisalign Taiwan M05.365687
Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan M05.365691
Energize with M&G‘s Vitality Ruder • Finn M&G Stationary China M05.367589
Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M05.367583
Alpenliebe Sweet Summer Theater Wavemaker Alpenliebe China M05.366895
Best Mobile Campaign L’Occitane's COVID Idol Mindshare China L’Occitane China M06.367471
Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M06.365578
S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M06.367370
Hennessy Cloud Party Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M06.367578
iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Wharf China Estates Limited  Changsha IFS China M06.367436
Best O2O Marketing Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M07.367372
LEGO Lights Up China Initiative China LEGO Monkie Kid China M07.367293
Wanglaoji 2020 Golden Week O2O Campaign Inspire Integrated Marketing Co., Ltd. Wanglaoji China M07.367204
Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M07.367440
S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls – Freestyle Raffle REPRISE, Pontac Company Limited S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR M07.367378
Best Out-Of-Home LEGO Dot Your World Initiative China LEGO DOTS China M08.367301
LEGO Lights Up China Initiative China LEGO Monkie Kid China M08.367294
Victoria's Secret: Year To Shine Initiative China Victoria's Secret China M08.367310
Wanglaoji 2020 Golden Week O2O Campaign Inspire Integrated Marketing Co., Ltd. Wanglaoji China M08.367265
Yili Satine’s Organic Hub Mindshare China Yili Satine China M08.367444
Best Performance Marketing The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M09.367352
Delivering Leads with Expertise and AI for Ford GroupM China's Programmatic FORD China M09.366313
Smarter Loan Nowadays iProspect HK Standard Chartered Bank HK Hong Kong SAR M09.367187
“Youth With You” Season 2 Merchandizing Development IQIYI Fansfun China M09.365803
Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M09.365693
Best SEO / SEM Campaign No shortlist
Best Social Media Campaign Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M11.367404
Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M11.367380
Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M11.367375
DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M11.366883
Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China M11.367441
Best Use of Content Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China M12.367408
Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China M12.367425
Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China M12.367360
DIFFERENT CITIES, SAME COCA-COLA Medialand Digital Strategy Limited COCA-COLA Taiwan M12.366884
Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M12.367584
Best Use of Data Customized Modeling and Algorithm for EPSON's Brand Lifting GroupM China's Programmatic EPSON China M13.366312
Bose: Breaking the data silos of China MediaCom China Bose China M13.366700
Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M13.367524
Google Play Points PHD Taiwan Google Play Points Taiwan M13.365694
Unlock the Power of Data The Trade Desk and Matterkind SCMP Hong Kong SAR M13.367072
Best Use of Interactive Media Fried Chicken Dropped From Heavens BBDO China McDonald’s China M14.367376
CSIFS 2nd Anniversary Campaign; Changsha IFS Changsha IFS N/A China M14.367560
2020 Virtual Shell Eco-marathon MediaCom China Shell China M14.366863
Hennessy Cloud Party Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China M14.367575
Bringing Luxury Fashion Lifestyle to the Gaming Realm WeSuperseed NET-A-PORTER Hong Kong SAR M14.367091
Best Use of Programmatic The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M15.367356
Driving Quality and Young Generation Traffic for ECCO GroupM China's Programmatic ECCO China M15.366506
Delivering App Download with Innovative Strategy and Optimization GroupM China's Programmatic RED China M15.366311
Connecting Online and Offline with Data-driven Strategy GroupM China's Programmatic Whoo China M15.366310
Best Use of Technology Tmall Gen Z campaign BBDO China Tmall China M16.367397
2020 Verizon Media DSP Summit Corma, 087, JUST MAKE Verizon Media Taiwan M16.366241
Yili x Xiaomi’s Smart Beverage Advisor Mindshare China Yili Milk China M16.367528
Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari Mindshare China Yili QQ Star China M16.367497
5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China M16.365574
Best Use of Website & Apps Google: Project Kepler GroupM China Google China M17.367365
The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China M17.367359
Castrol: Protect the Protector Mindshare China Castrol China M17.367520
Yili x Discovery’s Kenyan Safari Mindshare China Yili QQ Star China M17.367503
SECTOR AWARDS
Category Title Agency / Client Brand Market Entry ID
Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries 400 Periods BBDO China Libresse China S01.367339
"Stay in & Glow" Spurs Glamglow Growth ForwardPMX Glamglow Hong Kong SAR S01.367123
Beverages (Alcoholic) Bullish Smooth New Year with Carlsberg Initiative China Carlsberg China S02.367507
Hennessy Illuminates the Taste of Midsummer Night RF Thunder Shanghai Hennessy China S02.367255
A Smooth New Year with Carlsberg Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Carlsberg China S02.367585
Hennessy Cloud Party Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China S02.367571
Hennessy MAF Campaign Shanghai Thunder Public Relations Consultant Co., Ltd Hennessy China S02.367582
Cars, Automotive and Transportation Services Fall in love with BMW, restless this summer iQIYI The Band's summer season 2 China S03.365774
Bring home the circuit MediaCom Hong Kong, McGarryBowen Hong Kong Shell Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S03.367110
Castrol: Protect the Protector Mindshare China Castrol China S03.367508
Voice of Volkswagen-ers PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan S03.365690
Consumer Products - Others Including Durable Goods No shortlist
Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility 2020 China Shell Eco-Marathon “Minds in Motion” Campaign burson cohn & wolfe Shell China Limited China S05.367344
Google: Project Kepler GroupM China Google China S05.367362
YouTube: #GiveThanksWithMe GroupM China Google Taiwan S05.367374
Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S05.365575
Mars Wrigley 2020 Packaging Sustainability Communication Ruder Finn Guangzhou Mars Wrigley Confectionery (China) Co. Ltd. China S05.367249
Education To be announced
Fashion & Jewellery No shortlist
Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services No shortlist
Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food) Dove Reborn - Put Pleasure First BBDO China Dove China S09.367345
Fried Chicken Dropped From Heaven BBDO China McDonald’s China S09.367369
THE AHHH 2.0 Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited foodpanda Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR S09.367160
ZhenGuoli and fans marketing IQIYI ZhenGuoli China S09.365692
Pepsi Black’s Virtual Band Experience Mindshare China Pepsi Black China S09.367432
Home Furnishing, Household Appliances Don't Hang Your Privacy Out BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367400
Wash Together BBDO China BOSCH China S10.367377
Household Products, Maintenance  No shortlist
Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health Viartril-S: Driving JointHealth Awareness Around World Arthritis Day BCW Shanghai Viartril-S China S12.367148
Durex ”The Game of Sex“ Medialand Digital Strategy Limited Durex Taiwan S12.365730
Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity) 2020 GiveMeFive Lung Cancer Patient Caring Project BCW Shanghai China Social Assistance Foundation China S13.366982
Farmfest Hong Kong 2021 Farmfest Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR S13.367155
Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Campaign Zenith Taiwan Estée Lauder Taiwan S13.367234
Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services The One Google Project: Exporters’ Anchor During Uncertainty GroupM China Google China S14.367342
5G Kung Fu Showdown Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365570
Augmented Archaeology Ogilvy Beijing Huawei China S14.365576
Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants) iGO - China’s first Mixed Reality shopping navigator Changsha IFS N/A China S15.367419
S⁺ REWARDS - Turn Shopping into Playtime Gravitas Limited, Reprise S⁺ REWARDS by Sino Malls Hong Kong SAR S15.367346
Travel with Yunnan Friend, it's unimpeded. NPLUS Digital Go-Yunnan App China S15.366246
The Lost Treasure Ruder Finn Shanghai Passion Made Possible China S15.367251
Experience the Immersive Journey to Australia in 8D UM China Tourism Australia China S15.366072
DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS AWARDS
Category Title Agency / Client Brand Market Entry ID
Most Innovative Media Technology Urban Oasis – Enjoy healthy lives at home iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Blueair Hong Kong SAR DM01.367029
Maadtechx881903.com Programmatic 2.0 Audience Extension Advertising Package Maadtech Programmatic Asia Limited, Commercial Radio Interactive (CRi) Hong Kong N/A Hong Kong SAR DM01.367000
PEOPLE / COMPANY AWARDS
Category Nominee Agency / Client Market Entry ID
Digital Strategist of the Year No shortlist
Best Digital Marketing Team Global Account Management Team iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Hong Kong SAR P02.367025
iQIYI Marketing Team iQIYI China P02.365782
Group Marketing & Communications Tricor Group China P02.367276
Category Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Digital Media Innovator of the Year iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Hong Kong SAR P03.367018
iQIYI China P03.365780
LEO Digital Network China P03.367288
Maadtech Programmatic Asia Limited Hong Kong SAR P03.366999

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

