Digital Media Awards 2022: Call for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Campaign China announce that entries for the Digital Media Awards 2022 are now open, with an early-bird deadline of December 13 and a final deadline of February 24.

As Greater China's digital industry leads the world in terms of creativity and innovation, this awards competition aims to celebrate the truly remarkable work that has a positive impact on people, brands and society. Categories have been selected to reflect the development and growth of marketing in Greater China. As you'll find in the entry kit, work can be entered by vertical sector and by type of media engaged. This year, you will note that we have introduced two new categories: Best Pandemic Digital Response and Best Use of Live Streaming.

In our effort to honour and nurture the best talent, these awards feature people categories to recognise the industry's digital leaders. In addition, Campaign will be handing out the Platinum Award to the best campaign and crowning the Digital Media Awards Agency of the Year 2022.

An independent jury, comprising leading client marketers, digital practitioners, and agency strategists, as well as other experts in the field of marketing, will judge entries.

We look forward to a truly competitive year and uncovering work that's innovative and inspirational.

Key dates

Early-bird entry deadline: Monday, December 13

Entry deadline: Thursday, February 10

Final entry deadline: Thursday, February 24

Shortlist announcement: Friday, April 1

The cut-off time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UTC/GMT +8)

Key links

Contact details