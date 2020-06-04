digital media awards
How a public park in Taipei harnessed pedal power to avoid stagnation
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: A crafty, functional water cycling project wins Gold in the category of Charities, Public Health & Safety, Public Awareness Messages.
Amber Liu three-peats as Digital Marketer of the Year
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: The Leo Digital Network VP and founder of Amber Communications follows through on his strategy to drive more integrated services and client success.
Mindshare China’s esports boy wonder wins Digital Strategist of the Year
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Yi Liu, the leader behind KFC’s heavily awarded Colonel KI campaign, is taking brand relationships with gamers to the next level.
Taste data algorithm designer named Digital Disrupter of the Year (Rising Star)
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: Anson Leung built new in-depth customer profiles for cruise ship owners and helped Neo’s transition from Ogilvy to Mindshare in Hong Kong, introducing new offerings.
How a name change struck gold for McDonald's at CNY
DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS: By showing understanding of how young people experience Chinese New Year, a BBDO China campaign boosted the brand's association with the holiday—and smashed sales goals.
Photos: Mindshare holds its own DMA awards ceremony
Campaign wasn't able to host a ceremony for the Digital Media Awards this year, so Mindshare China threw its own celebration of its wins.
