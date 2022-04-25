Digital Media Awards 2022 winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners for the 2022 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.

Mindshare China emerged the big winner this year as it scooped the Grand Prix Agency of the Year title and a total of 14 category awards.

See the shortlist here and scroll the full list of the winners below:

GRAND PRIX AWARDS Category Agency/Company Market Agency of the Year Mindshare China China Category Title Brand Market Platinum Award Killer Recipes Unilever Food Solutions China

DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS Category Award Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Best Use of Integration Gold Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan DM01.376124 Most Innovative Media Technology Gold Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV N/A Taiwan DM02.375966

SECTOR AWARDS Category Award Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Automotive and Transportation Services, Petroleum Gold How Far Can We Go BCW Shell Eco-marathon China 2021 China S03.377292 Silver All New C-Class L Launch Campaign OMD CHINA Mercedes-Benz China S03.377920 Bronze Look Ahead with Audi China Social Media Communication Devries Global Audi China China S03.377976 Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries Gold Clarins TR Double Serum Eye Social Campaign Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Clarins China S01.377786 Silver SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China S01.377903 Bronze From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China S01.377429 Beverages (Alcoholic) Gold Bugger Off Copycats BBDO China Jägermeister China S02.377582 Silver Have a Fierce Tiger Year Initiative WUSU China S02.377054 Bronze Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan S02.377425 Consumer Products – Others Including Durable Goods Gold Out of This World Play Initiative LEGO China S04.377044 Silver Solving Kids-sized World Problems Initiative LEGO China S04.377023 Bronze Decathlon Golden Week Campaign OMD CHINA Decathlon China S04.377496 Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility Silver Yahoo TV Immersive Academy Yahoo N/A Taiwan S05.377839 Fashion & Jewellery Bronze Longines HydroConquest 2021 T-MALL SBD CAMPAIGN Wunderman Thompson Longines China S07.377808 Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services Silver Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China S08.377423 Bronze Promise's Diva Rookies MediaCom Promise Hong Kong SAR S08.377905 Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food) Gold Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China S09.377386 Silver Dove Occasion Building Campaign BBDO China Dove China S09.377690 Bronze KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China S09.377404 Home Furnishing, Household Appliances Gold Keep Clean With The Times BBDO China Siemens China S10.377612 Bronze Less is More Devries Global COLMO China S10.377985 Household Products, Maintenance Silver OMO: Dirt for Good Unite China OMO China S11.377406 Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health Gold HPV Defense Alliance Initiative MSD China S12.377049 Silver Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021 Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Bayer China S12.377577 Bronze From Elderly People to Everybody – Ensure's Brand-New-Chapter Spark Foundry Taiwan Ensure Taiwan S12.378023 Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity) Silver Estée Lauder 2021 Breast Cancer Campaign TVBS Media Estée Lauder Companies Taiwan S13.377672 Bronze Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021 Beijing JUXT Marketing Services Bayer China S13.377732 Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services Gold csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR S14.377783 Gold Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV Yahoo Taiwan S14.375967 Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants) Gold ALL IN FOR LOVE Edelman Marriott Bonvoy China S15.377703 Silver Sheraton – Celebrate the Community Grey Advertising Hong Kong Marriott International China S15.377650

MEDIA AWARDS Category Award Title Agency/Company Brand Market ID Best Digital Media Innovation Silver The All-New Golf 8 PHD Taiwan Volkswagen Taiwan M01.377464 Silver Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV N/A Taiwan M01.375964 Best E-Commerce Campaign Gold KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar Mindshare China KangShiFu China M02.377415 Gold Make everyday and everywhere epic Starcom Taiwan, Digitas Taiwan Samsung S21 Taiwan M02.377329 Bronze From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China M02.377430 Best Gamification Gold KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China M03.377408 Silver ONEPLUS × Cyberpunk2077 PAST|NEXT ONEPLUS China M03.377343 Bronze From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough Mindshare China Clear China M03.377431 Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Gold Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan M04.376125 Gold Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M04.377424 Silver KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M04.377421 Best Mobile Campaign Gold Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M05.377428 Silver China’s first full-scenario AI-based AR system- ARgo Chengdu IFS N/A China M05.377578 Bronze KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion Mindshare China KangShiFu China M05.377420 Best O2O Marketing Gold The Effortlessly Cool Convenience Store LIQUID Shanghai L’Oréal Men Expert China M06.376115 Silver Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M06.377427 Bronze Mizone OT Campaign Edelman Mizone China M06.377711 Best Out-Of-Home Gold csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently CruiSo Digital Solutions csl. Hong Kong SAR M07.377785 Silver OMO: Dirt for Good Mindshare China OMO China M07.377405 Bronze Solving Kids-sized World Problems Initiative LEGO China M07.377021 Best Pandemic Digital Response Gold VOLVOs branded entertainment campaign dentsu X Taiwan, dentsu one Taiwan, iPROSPECT Taiwan, isobar Taiwan Volvo Car Taiwan Taiwan M09.377648 Silver KEF’s New Year Online Concert Hill and Knowlton (China) Public Relations, Shanghai Branch KEF China M09.377772 Bronze Singleton Su's Bistro Map Go! PHD Taiwan Singleton Taiwan M09.377333 Best Performance Marketing Gold L’Oréal Paris IP Crossover IMC Campaign LIQUID Shanghai L’Oréal Paris Hair Color China M08.376416 Silver Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign PHD Taiwan Bailan Taiwan M08.377445 Bronze Zespri's Digital Revolution Mindshare China Zespri China M08.377434 Best SEO / SEM Campaign Silver Ralph Lauren Drives E-Commerce Success Through SEO/SEM Strategy Assembly Ralph Lauren Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR M10.376517 Best Social Media Campaign Gold Out of This World Play Initiative LEGO China M11.377042 Silver Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan M11.377439 Bronze Bugger Off Copycats BBDO China Jägermeister China M11.377584 Bronze Lay's: Find Your Flavour Mindshare China Lay's China M11.377397 Best Use of Content Gold SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign Devries Global SK-II China M12.377872 Gold Different Dialogues, Same Melody Medialand Digital Strategy COCA-COLA Taiwan M12.377436 Silver #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M12.377621 Best Use of Data Gold Killer Recipes Mindshare China Unilever Food Solutions China M13.377426 Best Use of Influencer Gold 2021 LRL MEN Amino Cleanser Launch Campaign CCE Group L'OREAL PARIS China M14.375886 Silver KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards Mindshare China KFC China M14.377411 Bronze Pokémon Trading Card Game : Wrong Card Series dentsuX,Taiwan Pokémon Taiwan M14.377691 Best Use of Interactive Media Gold Happy World of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia UM Gucci Beauty China M15.377070 Silver How Far Can We Go BCW Shell Eco-marathon China 2021 China M15.377497 Bronze Let's win the gold VML Y&R Zespri China M15.376552 Best Use of Live Streaming Silver #SaveTheNewJÄ BBDO China Jägermeister China M16.377989 Silver Snickers Study Buddies Snickers N/A China M16.377546 Best Use of Technology Gold Mercedes-Benz G-Box mediaman, anySCALE, U-Isaria Mercedes-Benz China M18.376626 Silver Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo TV N/A Taiwan M18.375965 Bronze Virtual Dance Championship Yahoo TV 2021 Digital Taipei Taiwan M18.376466