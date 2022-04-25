Digital Media Awards 2022 winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the winners for the 2022 Digital Media Awards. The Digital Media Awards celebrate the best digital marketing work, innovation and talent, while also recognising the Greater China region's growing influence on the global digital industry.
Mindshare China emerged the big winner this year as it scooped the Grand Prix Agency of the Year title and a total of 14 category awards.
See the shortlist here and scroll the full list of the winners below:
|GRAND PRIX AWARDS
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Agency of the Year
|Mindshare China
|China
|Category
|Title
|Brand
|Market
|Platinum Award
|Killer Recipes
|Unilever Food Solutions
|China
|DIGITAL MEDIA OWNERS
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Best Use of Integration
|Gold
|Yahoo! Dare to Market
|Dentsu One
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|DM01.376124
|Most Innovative Media Technology
|Gold
|Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo TV
|N/A
|Taiwan
|DM02.375966
|SECTOR AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Automotive and Transportation Services, Petroleum
|Gold
|How Far Can We Go
|BCW
|Shell Eco-marathon China 2021
|China
|S03.377292
|Silver
|All New C-Class L Launch Campaign
|OMD CHINA
|Mercedes-Benz
|China
|S03.377920
|Bronze
|Look Ahead with Audi China Social Media Communication
|Devries Global
|Audi China
|China
|S03.377976
|Beauty Products, Cosmetics & Toiletries
|Gold
|Clarins TR Double Serum Eye Social Campaign
|Beijing JUXT Marketing Services
|Clarins
|China
|S01.377786
|Silver
|SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign
|Devries Global
|SK-II
|China
|S01.377903
|Bronze
|From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough
|Mindshare China
|Clear
|China
|S01.377429
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|Gold
|Bugger Off Copycats
|BBDO China
|Jägermeister
|China
|S02.377582
|Silver
|Have a Fierce Tiger Year
|Initiative
|WUSU
|China
|S02.377054
|Bronze
|Different Dialogues, Same Melody
|Medialand Digital Strategy
|COCA-COLA
|Taiwan
|S02.377425
|Consumer Products – Others Including Durable Goods
|Gold
|Out of This World Play
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|S04.377044
|Silver
|Solving Kids-sized World Problems
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|S04.377023
|Bronze
|Decathlon Golden Week Campaign
|OMD CHINA
|Decathlon
|China
|S04.377496
|Corporate Image & Corporate Social Responsibility
|Silver
|Yahoo TV Immersive Academy
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|S05.377839
|Fashion & Jewellery
|Bronze
|Longines HydroConquest 2021 T-MALL SBD CAMPAIGN
|Wunderman Thompson
|Longines
|China
|S07.377808
|Financial Services / Insurance, Commercial Public Services, Business Products & Services
|Silver
|Killer Recipes
|Mindshare China
|Unilever Food Solutions
|China
|S08.377423
|Bronze
|Promise's Diva Rookies
|MediaCom
|Promise
|Hong Kong SAR
|S08.377905
|Food & Beverage Products - Non-alcoholic (Including Pet Food)
|Gold
|Lay's: Find Your Flavour
|Mindshare China
|Lay's
|China
|S09.377386
|Silver
|Dove Occasion Building Campaign
|BBDO China
|Dove
|China
|S09.377690
|Bronze
|KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|S09.377404
|Home Furnishing, Household Appliances
|Gold
|Keep Clean With The Times
|BBDO China
|Siemens
|China
|S10.377612
|Bronze
|Less is More
|Devries Global
|COLMO
|China
|S10.377985
|Household Products, Maintenance
|Silver
|OMO: Dirt for Good
|Unite China
|OMO
|China
|S11.377406
|Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health
|Gold
|HPV Defense Alliance
|Initiative
|MSD
|China
|S12.377049
|Silver
|Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021
|Beijing JUXT Marketing Services
|Bayer
|China
|S12.377577
|Bronze
|From Elderly People to Everybody – Ensure's Brand-New-Chapter
|Spark Foundry Taiwan
|Ensure
|Taiwan
|S12.378023
|Public Health, Safety, Awareness (Including Charity)
|Silver
|Estée Lauder 2021 Breast Cancer Campaign
|TVBS Media
|Estée Lauder Companies
|Taiwan
|S13.377672
|Bronze
|Bayer Women Health Social Campaign 2021
|Beijing JUXT Marketing Services
|Bayer
|China
|S13.377732
|Technology, Telecommunications, Software Products & Services
|Gold
|csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently
|CruiSo Digital Solutions
|csl.
|Hong Kong SAR
|S14.377783
|Gold
|Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo TV
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|S14.375967
|Tourism, Entertainment, Lifestyle Services, Leisure & Retail (Including Restaurants)
|Gold
|ALL IN FOR LOVE
|Edelman
|Marriott Bonvoy
|China
|S15.377703
|Silver
|Sheraton – Celebrate the Community
|Grey Advertising Hong Kong
|Marriott International
|China
|S15.377650
|MEDIA AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Title
|Agency/Company
|Brand
|Market
|ID
|Best Digital Media Innovation
|Silver
|The All-New Golf 8
|PHD Taiwan
|Volkswagen
|Taiwan
|M01.377464
|Silver
|Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo TV
|N/A
|Taiwan
|M01.375964
|Best E-Commerce Campaign
|Gold
|KangShiFu: Powerful Without Sugar
|Mindshare China
|KangShiFu
|China
|M02.377415
|Gold
|Make everyday and everywhere epic
|Starcom Taiwan, Digitas Taiwan
|Samsung S21
|Taiwan
|M02.377329
|Bronze
|From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough
|Mindshare China
|Clear
|China
|M02.377430
|Best Gamification
|Gold
|KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|M03.377408
|Silver
|ONEPLUS × Cyberpunk2077
|PAST|NEXT
|ONEPLUS
|China
|M03.377343
|Bronze
|From Battle to Bottle: Clear's eSports Breakthrough
|Mindshare China
|Clear
|China
|M03.377431
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|Gold
|Yahoo! Dare to Market
|Dentsu One
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|M04.376125
|Gold
|Killer Recipes
|Mindshare China
|Unilever Food Solutions
|China
|M04.377424
|Silver
|KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion
|Mindshare China
|KangShiFu
|China
|M04.377421
|Best Mobile Campaign
|Gold
|Killer Recipes
|Mindshare China
|Unilever Food Solutions
|China
|M05.377428
|Silver
|China’s first full-scenario AI-based AR system- ARgo
|Chengdu IFS
|N/A
|China
|M05.377578
|Bronze
|KangShiFu's Chinese New Year Karaoke Reunion
|Mindshare China
|KangShiFu
|China
|M05.377420
|Best O2O Marketing
|Gold
|The Effortlessly Cool Convenience Store
|LIQUID Shanghai
|L’Oréal Men Expert
|China
|M06.376115
|Silver
|Killer Recipes
|Mindshare China
|Unilever Food Solutions
|China
|M06.377427
|Bronze
|Mizone OT Campaign
|Edelman
|Mizone
|China
|M06.377711
|Best Out-Of-Home
|Gold
|csl. 5G x MIRROR-Experience the World Differently
|CruiSo Digital Solutions
|csl.
|Hong Kong SAR
|M07.377785
|Silver
|OMO: Dirt for Good
|Mindshare China
|OMO
|China
|M07.377405
|Bronze
|Solving Kids-sized World Problems
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M07.377021
|Best Pandemic Digital Response
|Gold
|VOLVOs branded entertainment campaign
|dentsu X Taiwan, dentsu one Taiwan, iPROSPECT Taiwan, isobar Taiwan
|Volvo Car Taiwan
|Taiwan
|M09.377648
|Silver
|KEF’s New Year Online Concert
|Hill and Knowlton (China) Public Relations, Shanghai Branch
|KEF
|China
|M09.377772
|Bronze
|Singleton Su's Bistro Map Go!
|PHD Taiwan
|Singleton
|Taiwan
|M09.377333
|Best Performance Marketing
|Gold
|L’Oréal Paris IP Crossover IMC Campaign
|LIQUID Shanghai
|L’Oréal Paris Hair Color
|China
|M08.376416
|Silver
|Bailan - 4X Dmix Campaign
|PHD Taiwan
|Bailan
|Taiwan
|M08.377445
|Bronze
|Zespri's Digital Revolution
|Mindshare China
|Zespri
|China
|M08.377434
|Best SEO / SEM Campaign
|Silver
|Ralph Lauren Drives E-Commerce Success Through SEO/SEM Strategy
|Assembly
|Ralph Lauren Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|M10.376517
|Best Social Media Campaign
|Gold
|Out of This World Play
|Initiative
|LEGO
|China
|M11.377042
|Silver
|Different Dialogues, Same Melody
|Medialand Digital Strategy
|COCA-COLA
|Taiwan
|M11.377439
|Bronze
|Bugger Off Copycats
|BBDO China
|Jägermeister
|China
|M11.377584
|Bronze
|Lay's: Find Your Flavour
|Mindshare China
|Lay's
|China
|M11.377397
|Best Use of Content
|Gold
|SK-II STUDIO and #CHANGEDESTINY “VS” Series Launch Campaign
|Devries Global
|SK-II
|China
|M12.377872
|Gold
|Different Dialogues, Same Melody
|Medialand Digital Strategy
|COCA-COLA
|Taiwan
|M12.377436
|Silver
|#SaveTheNewJÄ
|BBDO China
|Jägermeister
|China
|M12.377621
|Best Use of Data
|Gold
|Killer Recipes
|Mindshare China
|Unilever Food Solutions
|China
|M13.377426
|Best Use of Influencer
|Gold
|2021 LRL MEN Amino Cleanser Launch Campaign
|CCE Group
|L'OREAL PARIS
|China
|M14.375886
|Silver
|KFC: Colonel KI's Collector Cards
|Mindshare China
|KFC
|China
|M14.377411
|Bronze
|Pokémon Trading Card Game : Wrong Card Series
|dentsuX,Taiwan
|Pokémon
|Taiwan
|M14.377691
|Best Use of Interactive Media
|Gold
|Happy World of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia
|UM
|Gucci Beauty
|China
|M15.377070
|Silver
|How Far Can We Go
|BCW
|Shell Eco-marathon China 2021
|China
|M15.377497
|Bronze
|Let's win the gold
|VML Y&R
|Zespri
|China
|M15.376552
|Best Use of Live Streaming
|Silver
|#SaveTheNewJÄ
|BBDO China
|Jägermeister
|China
|M16.377989
|Silver
|Snickers Study Buddies
|Snickers
|N/A
|China
|M16.377546
|Best Use of Technology
|Gold
|Mercedes-Benz G-Box
|mediaman, anySCALE, U-Isaria
|Mercedes-Benz
|China
|M18.376626
|Silver
|Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo TV
|N/A
|Taiwan
|M18.375965
|Bronze
|Virtual Dance Championship
|Yahoo TV
|2021 Digital Taipei
|Taiwan
|M18.376466
|PEOPLE & COMPANY AWARDS
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|ID
|Digital Media Innovator of the Year
|iClick Interactive Asia Group
|Hong Kong SAR
|P02.377717