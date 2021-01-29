Media News
Matthew Miller
Jan 29, 2021

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

Wong departs OMG after 13 years, as Michelle Lau leaves the company to be closer to her family in Hong Kong.

L-R: Deric Wong, Michelle Lau
L-R: Deric Wong, Michelle Lau

Deric Wong is leaving his post as CEO of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Hong Kong to join Dentsu China as CEO.

Wong has been with OMG for 13 years and was promoted to the group CEO role in 2018, from his prior post as Hong Kong CEO of OMG agency OMD, which he took up in 2016. He is no stranger to the China market, having held a strategy role covering both China and Hong Kong from 2014 through 2016. Wong appeared in Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40 list in both 2019 and 2013.

Wong will be the third China CEO in just over two years at Dentsu. Current China CEO Michelle Lau is leaving the business to be closer to her family in Hong Kong, the company said. She will remain in the role, which she has held since taking over in March 2019 from Susana Tsui, who held the post for just a year, until the end of March.

Wong will report to Cheuk Chiang, CEO of Dentsu Asia Pacific's Greater North region.

"Deric is a brilliant strategist and visionary leader who has a strong track-record of unlocking transformative growth for clients through delivering progres-sive integrated solutions," Chiang said in a release. "He genuinely cares about building great talent [and] driving integration, and this, coupled with a future-focused mindset, equips him well to lead Dentsu China into a new era of growth."

Wong will be responsible for continuing Dentsu's transformation program, which includes driving integration, strengthening its go-to-market capabilities and building "a culture of inspiration and radical collaboration", the company said.

Wong said he's delighted and honoured to lead Dentsu China, which has "a long legacy of leading transformation and driving innovation".

Regarding Lau, Chiang said, "2020 was a challenging year for everyone, and Covid-19 has made many of us reflect on personal priorities. For Michelle, I know the constant commute and quarantine was not easy. I respect her decision to leave Shanghai and return home to Hong Kong to be closer to her family. We have been in discussions for a few months and our priority has been to find a strong successor who can build on her legacy. I would like to take the opportunity to thank her and celebrate what she has brought to the business—setting a clear strategy, navigating the team through a pandemic, building transformative client-centric capabilities, returning the business to growth and driv-ing new business momentum’’.

Lau said she is proud of everything the company has have achieved in the past two years. "I am supremely confident that in Deric Wong, we have identified the best candidate to drive our business forward," she said.

Tony Harradine, CEO of OMG APAC, said of Wong, "We’re grateful to Deric for his contributions to OMG Hong Kong over the last 13 years. During his tenure, he has established OMG Hong Kong as a formidable network and we wish him all the best in his next chapter."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

2 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

3 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

5 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

6 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

7 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

8 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

9 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Deric Wong
Media
Dec 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Deric Wong

OMG names new Hong Kong group CEO
Marketing
May 2, 2018
Staff Reporters

OMG names new Hong Kong group CEO

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA
Media
Dec 18, 2020
Matthew Miller

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand
Media
Dec 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Just Published

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketing to $15.7 billion in Q4
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketi...

A couple of quarters after the Covid-19 pandemic hit its financial performance, Google's parent company has recorded a 69% jump in operating income and 23% lift in revenue year-on-year.

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly revenue past $100 billion
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly ...

As founder Jeff Bezos announces his move to executive chairman, revenue from Amazon's 'other' category, which includes advertising, soars 64% year-on-year.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Presenting our first ever list of 20 top-tier female talents making their mark in marketing and communications across Greater China.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Joni Ngai, IPG Mediabrands
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Joni Ngai, IPG ...

Ngai believes that success should be shared, informing both her approach to work as she identifies areas for greater collaboration between two Mediabrands agencies, and her passion for teaching.