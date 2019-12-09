deric wong
Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Deric Wong
Read about Deric Wong of Omnicom Media Group, one of the 40 young industry professionals we've selected as representing Asia Pacific’s next generation of marketing and communications leadership.
OMG names new Hong Kong group CEO
Deric Wong promoted from his previous role as CEO of OMD Hong Kong.
Jury notes from Cannes: Only atypical entries survive Media Jury scrutiny
Deric Wong, managing partner of strategy across OMD China and Hong Kong, shares his impressions from sitting on the Cannes Media Lions jury.
OMG Hong Kong promotes Deric Wong to head of strategy and insights
HONG KONG - Deric Wong, formerly strategic planning director for Omnicom Media Group (OMG), Hong Kong has been promoted to newly created head of strategy and insights, effective immediately.
