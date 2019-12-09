deric wong

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Deric Wong
Dec 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Deric Wong

Read about Deric Wong of Omnicom Media Group, one of the 40 young industry professionals we've selected as representing Asia Pacific’s next generation of marketing and communications leadership.

OMG names new Hong Kong group CEO
May 2, 2018
Staff Reporters

OMG names new Hong Kong group CEO

Deric Wong promoted from his previous role as CEO of OMD Hong Kong.

Jury notes from Cannes: Only atypical entries survive Media Jury scrutiny
Jun 16, 2014
Deric Wong

Jury notes from Cannes: Only atypical entries survive Media Jury scrutiny

Deric Wong, managing partner of strategy across OMD China and Hong Kong, shares his impressions from sitting on the Cannes Media Lions jury.

OMG Hong Kong promotes Deric Wong to head of strategy and insights
Sep 16, 2011
Benjamin Li

OMG Hong Kong promotes Deric Wong to head of strategy and insights

HONG KONG - Deric Wong, formerly strategic planning director for Omnicom Media Group (OMG), Hong Kong has been promoted to newly created head of strategy and insights, effective immediately.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia