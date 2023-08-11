Advertising
Nikita Mishra
21 hours ago

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Wong cites personal reasons for the exit; Chun Yin Mak, formerly an APAC managing partner at IBM Consulting, steps into his shoes.

L-R: Outgoing Dentsu China CEO Deric Wong, new CEO Chun Yin Mak
L-R: Outgoing Dentsu China CEO Deric Wong, new CEO Chun Yin Mak

After two-and-a-half years with Dentsu China, CEO Deric Wong is stepping down from the role effective August 23rd 2023, citing personal reasons for the exit. Replace him is Chun Yin Mak, a Greater China leader with a vast business experience across firms like IBM Consulting and Accenture. Yin Mak and Dentsu Hong Kong CEO Simone Tam will collaborate to build a strong presence for the agency across the Greater Bay Area.

Wong took the position in January 2021 after 13 years with OMG Hong Kong. Having worked in various capacities as Hong Kong OMD CEO and then later group CEO for Omnicom Media Group’s agencies in the SAR; he was no stranger to the Chinese market when he crossed over to Dentsu in 2021.

Responsible for continuing Dentsu's transformation program, that included driving integration, strengthening its go-to-market capabilities and building "a culture of inspiration and radical collaboration", Wong is credited with leading the agency through its most challenging period during Covid. Dentsu reported a slower organic growth in 2022, than most of its holding group peers. Despite solid leaps in India (20%+) and noteworthy performances in SEA and ANZ, China’s extended lockdowns and shutdowns contributed to the dragging ad spend, and along with it a flat organic growth for the region (2.5% for the year).

However, highlights for Wong include tapping into Gen Z creatives with the team Dentsu Z, delivering relevant insights, creating connections between the brand and the consumers of the demographic as well as pioneering Dentsu Next, a tech-forward way to create niche and rich experiences. Besides adding to the agency’s awards shelf with metals from Cannes Lions to Campaign’s Agency of the Year wins, under Wong’s tenure Dentsu China became the first integrated marketing and communications group that was invited to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2022.

Dentsu APAC CEO, Rob Gilby commented; “I’d like to thank Deric for his contribution to our business. He’s operated in a complex macroeconomic environment, stabilising and strengthening Dentsu’s culture and capabilities with focus on client centricity, organisational design and operational excellence. As a leader, he has overcome many challenges, leading with integrity and with an infectious energy that has engaged teams around the business. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.” 

Deric Wong, added: “It’s been a privilege to lead Dentsu through this period of challenge and growth as one of the best-connected solution eco-systems in the market. I truly believe that we have created a strong bedrock for the business to thrive and I’m proud of what we have delivered together. I wish the team well and look forward to hearing of their future success.” 

Wong has appeared in Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40 list in both 2019 and 2013.

Meanwhile Chun Yin Mak, who was most recently the managing partner of business transformation services for APAC at IBM Consulting, takes over the role effective 14 August.

Rob Gilby noted on the appointment: “Chun joins at a time of great opportunity. His knowledge of China’s business environments, understanding of the complex and fast-paced industry ecosystems, coupled with his experience servicing a number of the region’s leading local brands and multinationals will provide new paths and opportunities for growth.”

“His progressive, results orientated leadership style, outstanding commercial record and ability to navigate complex market conditions will support our teams to deliver results for our clients in this critical marketplace.

Mak has 25 years of experience predominantly based in Greater China, with a seven-year stint in North America at the start of his career at Accenture. He spent the last 17 years, ten of those in senior leadership roles in Greater China and Asia Pacific. He is known to build solutions to address opportunities that evolving market conditions provide.  Notably, he led his team to form and launch IBM iX (IBM’s Interactive Experience practice) in Greater China in 2015. There have also been multiple other innovation businesses to his credit.

He will be based in Shanghai and report to Gilby. Mak will also join the Dentsu APAC executive team. 

Mak said; “It’s an exciting time to join Dentsu in one of the most important markets in the world. I have been impressed with the strategy and vision for the company and the core differentiating competencies being invested in to enable imaginative new value creation for our clients. Couple this with the exponential potential of the market and strong partnerships the business has, I strongly believe we have the opportunity to deliver next-level impact and outcomes for brands and clients.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

1 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

2 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

4 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

5 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

6 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

7 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

8 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

9 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

10 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Related Articles

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China
Jan 29, 2021
Matthew Miller

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead ...

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Deric Wong
Dec 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

Meet the 2019 40 Under 40: Deric Wong

OMG Hong Kong promotes Deric Wong to head of strategy and insights
Sep 16, 2011
Benjamin Li

OMG Hong Kong promotes Deric Wong to head of ...

OMG names new Hong Kong group CEO
May 2, 2018
Staff Reporters

OMG names new Hong Kong group CEO

Just Published

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023

Leaders across Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia will come together to judge this year's entries, as well as select members of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editorial team.

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace in US$8.5 billion deal
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase ...

The merger of the two fashion conglomerates will establish a "powerful global luxury house" that generates US$12 billion in annual sales.

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts
22 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts

Five of the six business units show more vigorous growth in the first quarter of this financial year as the group starts reorganisation.

RGA's new leaders on navigating out of tough waters and decentralising creativity
22 hours ago
Shawn Lim

RGA's new leaders on navigating out of tough waters ...

On a recent trip to Singapore as part of their tour of RGA's offices in Asia-Pacific, the agency's new leaders sat down exclusively with Campaign for a wide-ranging conversation on the future of agencies, Cannes and generative AI.