Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Dentsu promotes Simone Tam to Hong Kong head

Tam takes up the CEO role left open when Pauline Chu retired in November.

Simone Tam
Simone Tam

Dentsu Hong Kong is promoting Simone Tam to CEO of Dentsu Hong Kong, in addition to her role as creative CEO.

She takes over the role vacated when Pauline Chu announced her retirement in November.

Tam will report to Cheuk Chiang, CEO of Dentsu's Greater North region, and will be responsible for leading the network's creative, media and CXM (customer experience management) lines of business in Hong Kong. She will drive the network's transformation agenda, building greater connection for clients with the full suite of Dentsu's service offerings and strengthening the business's operational rigour, according to the company.

In May 2020 the company named Tam CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Group and CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen International, in addition to her role as CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Shanghai. Prior to that she was Greater China CEO for Mcgarrybowen. A spokesperson confimed this morning she will no longer have responsibility for the Shanghai team, which will be integrated into Dentsumcgarrybowen China, led by Keita Ishikawa.

Tam has worked in the US, China and Hong Kong, and led DDB Hong Kong and Guangzhou for five years as the group CEO before joining Mcgarrybowen.

“Simone is an entrepreneurial leader with a remarkable track record in delivering growth," Chiang said in a release. "Her growth mindset, strong client focus and industry know-how make her the ideal leader for Dentsu Hong Kong."

Tam said she is honoured to be entrusted with this role at "one of the most crucial moments in our business". "We are living in an unprecedented era of change," she added. "It is more important than ever that we find ways to create value and make meaningful progress for our clients despite the tough economic climate."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

