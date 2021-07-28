Media News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Dentsu names Carat China CEO

The company is promoting Ami Qian from MD, effective August 1.

Ami Qian
Ami Qian

Dentsu China is promoting Ami Qian from managing director to chief executive of Carat China, effective August 1.

Carat China last appointed a CEO in February 2019, when Wan-Gyn Ang moved from PHD Singapore to take on the role. She left in November 2020, according to a Dentsu spokesperson.

Qian joined Carat in November 2017 as general manager and was promoted to MD in October last year. 

She will focus on shaping the agency's culture, talent strategy and capabilities, as well as driving greater integrated solutions by unlocking the full range of capabilities within the greater Dentsu ecosystem, the company said in a release.

Qian has experience in creative, media and digital agencies, and has worked with brands including Pernod Ricard, Ikea, United Airlines, Hershey's, PepsiCo, Danone, L'Oréal and Tiffany. Prior to Dentsu, she was with Havas for four years, and her CV also includes time with Allyes, AdChina and McCann Worldgroup.

"I look forward to redefining the way we drive value and integrated solutions for our clients in China," Qian said in a release, adding that the diverse capabilities across media, content, data and technology within the Dentsu group makes for a compelling proposition.

Deric Wong, CEO of Dentsu China since January this year, said Qian is "renowned for her intuitive and empathetic leadership style, with an epic ability to motivate and inspire". Her international and local experience in the media and creative industries give her an integrated mindset that aligns with the need to provide clients with a more connected experience.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

4 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

7 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Related Articles

Dentsu announces departure of China media CEO
Media
Jul 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu announces departure of China media CEO

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review
Media
May 2, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency ...

Dentsu makes long-awaited practice splash with Dentsu Health
Advertising
Apr 20, 2021
Larry Dobrow

Dentsu makes long-awaited practice splash with ...

Agency Report Card 2020: Carat
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Carat

Just Published

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents
Advertising
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

The network moves Alex Lubar to North America, adds APAC oversight to Ghassan Harfouche's MENA/Turkey remit, and names Ji Watson CEO in Japan.

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce division
Advertising
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce ...

The agency’s commerce practice grew more than 20% year over year in 2020.

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of global brand and creative
Advertising
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of ...

She will report directly to TikTok global head of marketing Nick Tran.

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear Channel CEO after ‘fantastic run’
Media
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear ...

Departing chief talks to Campaign.