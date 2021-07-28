Dentsu names Carat China CEO

Dentsu China is promoting Ami Qian from managing director to chief executive of Carat China, effective August 1.

Carat China last appointed a CEO in February 2019, when Wan-Gyn Ang moved from PHD Singapore to take on the role. She left in November 2020, according to a Dentsu spokesperson.

Qian joined Carat in November 2017 as general manager and was promoted to MD in October last year.

She will focus on shaping the agency's culture, talent strategy and capabilities, as well as driving greater integrated solutions by unlocking the full range of capabilities within the greater Dentsu ecosystem, the company said in a release.

Qian has experience in creative, media and digital agencies, and has worked with brands including Pernod Ricard, Ikea, United Airlines, Hershey's, PepsiCo, Danone, L'Oréal and Tiffany. Prior to Dentsu, she was with Havas for four years, and her CV also includes time with Allyes, AdChina and McCann Worldgroup.

"I look forward to redefining the way we drive value and integrated solutions for our clients in China," Qian said in a release, adding that the diverse capabilities across media, content, data and technology within the Dentsu group makes for a compelling proposition.



Deric Wong, CEO of Dentsu China since January this year, said Qian is "renowned for her intuitive and empathetic leadership style, with an epic ability to motivate and inspire". Her international and local experience in the media and creative industries give her an integrated mindset that aligns with the need to provide clients with a more connected experience.