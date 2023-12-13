News Advertising Media
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

The significant changes to the agency's talent roster in China are part of Dentsu's new global strategy.

Dentsu office in Shanghai
Dentsu office in Shanghai

Dentsu is making significant changes to its talent pool in China as it moves towards creating a more agile, client-centred organisation under its 'one Dentsu' model. The latest changes involve significant layoffs among staff in mainland China, but will also involve fresh hiring in that market in the new year, Campaign understands.

Sources with knowledge of the organisation's operations in China have told Campaign that affected staff in mainland China have received layoff notices this week. While one such source estimated the number of job cuts could involve as many as 350 positions, or 15% of Dentsu's total headcount in the market, others within the organisation have told Campaign the number is below that estimate.

Dentsu declined to detail the extent of the layoffs, but a Dentsu spokesperson provided the following statement: 

In January, we shared our global vision and blueprint for 'one Dentsu', an integrated global network where our clients benefit from a collaborative community of marketing experts who live and breathe creativity and a culture of client excellence. There has been strong progress over the course of this year, most recently with a new operating model and executive appointments to drive the transition to a client-centric organisation with deep-craft development and innovation at heart.

We’re continuing to strategically evolve our business to remain strong and competitive as we transition to the ‘one Dentsu’ model around the world. This includes continuously evaluating our resources to meet client, workforce and marketplace needs. We're actively hiring skilled talent in several growth areas of our business, while also adjusting staffing levels across a portion of our individual agency operations. We are committed to our clients and our business in China, ensuring the needs of our clients are met with the best access to services and talent.

Campaign understands Dentsu remains committed to its China business, despite its acknowledged challenges in the market before, during and after the pandemic. Just months ago, Dentsu opened its brand new office in Shanghai's Changning District and named a new China CEO, Chun Yin Mak, to replace the exiting Deric Wong. Last month, it also announced a new Greater North Asia cluster to bring Greater China and Korean markets closer together. 

Dentsu is one of many global agencies experiencing business challenges in the mainland China market over the past year. Campaign has heard from several agencies that have struggled with the economic downturn in China and is also gathering other recent reports of agency layoffs, which will be outlined in an upcoming feature article.

Campaign understands that Dentsu's latest cuts are not a straightforward response to economic challenges faced by clients and partners but rather are part of a longer-term plan to make the organisation more client-centric through newly created global practice units. Campaign has detailed many of these ambitions following a recent exclusive interview with Dentsu's APAC CEO Rob Gilby, which also involved APAC leadership changes at Dentsu Creative and Merkle. 

Campaign has also learned that as Dentsu recalibrates its talent pool to align with its new strategy, it will be hiring new positions focused on client-facing roles and others focused around building new capabilities and services for the future, which will also include the Chinese market. One estimate suggested that the number rehired in China could be close to half of the number affected by the current layoffs, though any hiring next year will remain linked to performance. 

Minnie Wang contributed reporting to this article. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

1 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

2 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

5 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

7 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

8 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with real music

9 Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with real music

YouTube Works Awards SEA winners reveal new rules of engagement for Southeast Asian audiences

10 YouTube Works Awards SEA winners reveal new rules of engagement for Southeast Asian audiences

Related Articles

Dentsu appoints new CEO for Merkle China
Nov 1, 2023
Staff Reporters

Dentsu appoints new CEO for Merkle China

Tencent cuts 5,000 jobs, slashes marketing spend by 21%
Aug 18, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Tencent cuts 5,000 jobs, slashes marketing spend by 21%

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its operations
Nov 28, 2023
Staff Reporters

300 staff to lose jobs as TVB reorganises its ...

Job insecurity: In times of mass layoffs, is freelancing the future?
Nov 24, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Job insecurity: In times of mass layoffs, is ...

Just Published

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna

Magna's 'Global Ad Forecast' states that global advertising revenues will reach USD 853 billion this year, a growth of 5.5% in 2022, and will grow by 7.2% in 2024

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign
4 hours ago
Marianne Calnan

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign

The hotel search engine is also launching a new logo.

Omnicom strategy chief Alex Hesz departs to focus on UK general election
4 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Omnicom strategy chief Alex Hesz departs to focus ...

He leaves the holding company role after just over a year.

Branded Roblox games got 1.8 billion visits in 2023, report finds
4 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Branded Roblox games got 1.8 billion visits in ...

An industry report from Gamefam shows how brands performed in gaming’s most popular platforms.