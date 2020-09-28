Advertising Media News
Robert Sawatzky
2 days ago

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

The move unites tens of thousands of global employees under a single Dentsu brand; the former Dentsu Aegis Network will be known officially as Dentsu International.

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

As first reported by Campaign Asia-Pacific more than a year ago, today Dentsu Group Inc has confirmed that it is removing 'Aegis' from the name of its international network.

In a notice to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, CEO Toshihiro Yamamoto announced the company is rebranding 'Dentsu Aegis Network' to 'Dentsu International', following the approval by the Dentsu Aegis Network board of directors. 

While 'Dentsu International' will be the official denomination used to separate Dentsu Japan and the rest of the business, Campaign understands that 'International' will not be used frequently, as all operations come to be known simply as 'Dentsu'.

In a release, the company says the rebranding "will allow all dentsu employees to deliver on the group’s philosophy of true client-centricity through 'open teaming'—the concept of all employees realizing innovation for clients from anywhere." 

The move now places more than 66,000 people globally within the Dentsu brand. Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 specialists under nine key brands: Carat, Dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, Dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Vizeum and Posterscope. Tim Andree now becomes executive chairman of Dentsu International and Wendy Clark is Dentsu International's global CEO.

“This represents an important milestone in the evolution of our international business as we build on dentsu’s rich legacy of innovation and industry leadership along with the dynamic growth story of Dentsu Aegis Network," says Clark. "Our business provides our clients and our people with the best of both worlds, helping them to achieve meaningful progress against a backdrop of unprecedented change and disruption.”

The name change has evidently been in planning for some time. Campaign first reported last summer that Dentsu would drop the 'Aegis' name from its international operations after confirming with multiple sources from inside the agency.

DAN's name change is subject to registration by the UK Companies House and is expected to be in use from early October.

Dentsu first acquired Aegis in 2012 with key brands Carat, Isobar and Vizeum. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

