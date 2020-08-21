dan
Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.
Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.
Generali launches global brand campaign after appointing Dentsu Aegis
Four agencies are supporting Italian insurer on integrated work for Campaign that will hit several regions including APAC.
DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market
Network sees overhang from existing lull, with key Christmas season heavily impacted.
Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Tech usage is on the rise, but they worry about the impact of its overt use on their health.
Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast
David Jessop will co-chair the creative line of business along with Simone Tam, CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Group Hong Kong.
