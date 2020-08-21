dan

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
Aug 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.

Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
Jul 27, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.

Generali launches global brand campaign after appointing Dentsu Aegis
Jul 15, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Generali launches global brand campaign after appointing Dentsu Aegis

Four agencies are supporting Italian insurer on integrated work for Campaign that will hit several regions including APAC.

DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market
Jul 14, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market

Network sees overhang from existing lull, with key Christmas season heavily impacted.

Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
Jun 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Tech usage is on the rise, but they worry about the impact of its overt use on their health.

Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast
May 25, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast

David Jessop will co-chair the creative line of business along with Simone Tam, CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Group Hong Kong.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia