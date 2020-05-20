VoxComm has 11 member associations, including agency groups from Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.
This idea that 'we're all in it together' to protect profits and shareholder returns isn't quite the whole truth.
Merlee Jayme to be global co-president in Singapore alongside Jon Dupuis in New York. Gordon Bowen and Ned Crowley also take leadership roles at new operation.
Holding company has handed agencies more responsibility for creative standards.
Publicis Groupe has unveiled a new service that promises marketers a complete refund if it fails to meet agreed performance targets for campaigns.
He takes on newly created post in addition to his responsibilities as chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch.
