Claire Beale

Global agencies unite to challenge bullying clients and crippling payment terms
Advertising
May 20, 2020
Claire Beale

VoxComm has 11 member associations, including agency groups from Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

True leadership will come to the fore during this crisis
Advertising
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

This idea that 'we're all in it together' to protect profits and shareholder returns isn't quite the whole truth.

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
Advertising
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

Merlee Jayme to be global co-president in Singapore alongside Jon Dupuis in New York. Gordon Bowen and Ned Crowley also take leadership roles at new operation.

WPP's global CCO John O'Keeffe departs
Advertising
May 1, 2020
Claire Beale

Holding company has handed agencies more responsibility for creative standards.

Publicis Groupe launches money-back guarantee to marketers
Advertising
May 1, 2020
Claire Beale

Publicis Groupe has unveiled a new service that promises marketers a complete refund if it fails to meet agreed performance targets for campaigns.

Publicis Groupe promotes Justin Billingsley to global chief marketing officer
Advertising
Apr 24, 2020
Claire Beale

He takes on newly created post in addition to his responsibilities as chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch.

