dentsu aegis network
Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.
DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
Quarterly revenue falls 18% and operating profit plunges 39.2%, although the company says cost cuts announced in December have begun to have an impact.
Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership
DAN will include Snapchat as its 'priority platforms' to distribute ad spends for its brands
DAN paints grim picture for post-pandemic Philippines market
Network sees overhang from existing lull, with key Christmas season heavily impacted.
Top creative Malvika Mehra to exit Dentsu India
Mehra joined Dentsu in 2019 and was chief creative officer.
Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Tech usage is on the rise, but they worry about the impact of its overt use on their health.
