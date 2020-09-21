Advertising Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
23 hours ago

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Shopee to provide training and technical support to five major media agencies in hopes of "elevating the standards" of ecommerce marketing in the long-term.

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Shopee has created a partner program in which it will train major media agencies on how to utilise the ecommerce platform's suite of marketing tools.

The Shopee Media Agencies Partner Program (SMAP) involves media agencies from five of the 'big six' major holding groups: Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe, Havas Group and IPG Mediabrands. WPP is the only network not represented on the program—interesting given GroupM has been building its ecommerce muscle in the region in recent months with partnerships with Tokopedia and Lazada.

The program will equip the media agencies with ecommerce skills and best practices on Shopee’s suite of marketing solutions and tools, including advertising solutions such as Shopee Ads and online marketing ads to drive traffic to brand stores; in-app marketing products such as Shopee Live and Shopee Games; social media; as well as other value-added services.

Shopee will also share tips on store management, campaign execution and optimisation.

Beyond education, Shopee will provide technical support to the agencies’ media and ad operations teams, and the agencies will have the opportunity to get exclusive access to the platform's new marketing solutions and products.

The ecommerce platform hopes the program will provide the agencies with the tools to help their brand clients scale and succeed in online commerce. It claims the media agency program is the "region’s first and largest of its kind". It will cover all seven markets Shopee operates in across Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Asked by Campaign if the program will be offered beyond the major agency networks, Shopee said its current focus is to "work closely with the five media agencies". It plans to extend support to more media agency partners and brands "in the future".

Peggy Zhu, head of brand and growth marketing at Shopee, said SMAP builds on the platform's ongoing efforts to "elevate the standards of ecommerce marketing in the long-term, alongside valuable brand and agency partners".

Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific's VP commercials & partnerships, Sunil Naryani, said the timing of the Shopee partnership "could not be more opportune" following the agency's recent launch of a dedicated ecommerce division, Dentsu Commerce.

"Early conversations with large, leaned-in clients have helped chart out some parts of the journey which we are eager to begin with Shopee," Naryani said. "Starting with training of our commerce force and partnerships at multiple levels to unlock client and consumer value, we are excited to see how this partnership pans out and grows."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

7 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

8 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

9 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Related Articles

Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic partnership
Digital
Jul 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

Dentsu Aegis Network and Snapchat enter strategic ...

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
Aug 28, 2020
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

Unruly appoints ex-IPG Mediabrands Singapore chief as ANZ MD
Advertising
Sep 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Unruly appoints ex-IPG Mediabrands Singapore chief ...

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
Advertising
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative ...

Just Published

Havas Media extends social equity marketplace to the UK
Advertising
3 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Havas Media extends social equity marketplace to the UK

After reporting success with a similar scheme in the US, the group wants to make it easier for advertisers to buy digital media that targets underrepresented audiences.

Luxury labels must avoid the sales promotion trap to survive
Marketing
10 hours ago
Daniel Langer

Luxury labels must avoid the sales promotion trap ...

Companies greatly underestimate the damage that promoting a luxury brand can cause, with many brands assuming that the only way to survive in the short term, is to lower prices.

Twitter launches an OOH campaign to combat mask-fatigue
Advertising
12 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Twitter launches an OOH campaign to combat mask-fatigue

Major landmarks, including Times Square in NYC and Millennium Park in Chicago, will be plastered with billboards of Tweets that make light of mask life.

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far
Marketing
21 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

Perhaps no government department in the region has been as aggressive with its marketing than the Singapore Tourism Board, whose domestic tourism push has kicked into high gear in the last few weeks.