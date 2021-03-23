Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Dentsu has been appointed as agency partner for William Grant & Sons, an independent, family-owned Scottish company that distills Scotch whiskys Glenfiddich and The Balvenie, as well as other spirits like Hendrick's Gin. The appointment is the result of an APAC business consolidation which concluded at the end of 2020 and will be managed out of Singapore, the network stated.

Susie O'Donoghue, global head of communication strategy and planning at William Grant & Sons, said the company was impressed with Dentsu's "well-rounded thinking, demonstration of planning capability, as well as expertise in driving omnichannel thinking". It also helped that Dentsu has experience working with alcohol and spirits clients, she added.

Dentsu is expected to drive omnichannel marketing for William Grant & Sons, focusing on strategic pillars of connections planning, digital acceleration and driving media effectiveness and efficiency across APAC.

“We have been working with William Grant & Sons globally and are delighted to have managed to expand this partnership within Asia Pacific," said Prerna Mehrotra, Dentsu's CEO of media for APAC. She contends that by understanding the consumer’s digital-first world, Dentsu can "unlock new growth opportunities" throughout the consumer journey.