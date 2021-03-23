Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

By expanding a global pact, Dentsu is expected to drive omnichannel marketing and focus on connections planning, digital acceleration and driving media effectiveness and efficiency.

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Dentsu has been appointed as agency partner for William Grant & Sons, an independent, family-owned Scottish company that distills Scotch whiskys Glenfiddich and The Balvenie, as well as other spirits like Hendrick's Gin. The appointment is the result of an APAC business consolidation which concluded at the end of 2020 and will be managed out of Singapore, the network stated. 

Susie O'Donoghue, global head of communication strategy and planning at William Grant & Sons, said the company was impressed with Dentsu's "well-rounded thinking, demonstration of planning capability, as well as expertise in driving omnichannel thinking". It also helped that Dentsu has experience working with alcohol and spirits clients, she added. 

Dentsu is expected to drive omnichannel marketing for William Grant & Sons, focusing on strategic pillars of connections planning, digital acceleration and driving media effectiveness and efficiency across APAC.

“We have been working with William Grant & Sons globally and are delighted to have managed to expand this partnership within Asia Pacific," said Prerna Mehrotra, Dentsu's CEO of media for APAC. She contends that by understanding the consumer’s digital-first world, Dentsu can "unlock new growth opportunities" throughout the consumer journey.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

3 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

4 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

5 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

6 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

7 Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

8 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

9 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign
Digital
Mar 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive ...

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu X
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Dentsu X

Just Published

Oats, floats and jokes: what can start-ups learn from Oatly?
Marketing
26 minutes ago
Ross Clugston

Oats, floats and jokes: what can start-ups learn ...

Oatly is using brand personality to cut through a half-century of sameness.

Dettol and Lysol maker RB rebrands as Reckitt
Marketing
36 minutes ago
Campaign India Team

Dettol and Lysol maker RB rebrands as Reckitt

Conran Design Group worked on the brand revamp, the implementation of which will be delivered over three years.

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video
Advertising
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending ...

A New Year's video showing virtual fireworks came with a very real price tag, an HKTB official revealed in a legislative session Monday.

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over short-term sales
Marketing
9 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

SK-II’s marketing head on choosing purpose over ...

The P&G skincare brand, known for making headway in purpose-driven campaigns, is steadfast about choosing long-term messaging over the quick route to direct sales.