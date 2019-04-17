efficiency

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

By expanding a global pact, Dentsu is expected to drive omnichannel marketing and focus on connections planning, digital acceleration and driving media effectiveness and efficiency.

We mustn’t let artificial intelligence make us dumb
Apr 17, 2019
Andrew Nicholls

We mustn’t let artificial intelligence make us dumb

While AI continues to change how we work, Andrew Nicholls at Carma Asia says the need for human intelligence to find meaning in these advances is more important than ever.

Unilever saves €500m as in-housing is 'more efficient' than agencies
Mar 14, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Unilever saves €500m as in-housing is 'more efficient' than agencies

FMCG giant is increasing spend on digital media and in-store.

Advertising is in crisis, but it's not because it doesn't work
Jan 25, 2019
Rory Sutherland

Advertising is in crisis, but it's not because it doesn't work

Let's make advertising great again by bursting the efficiency bubble.

Volkswagen China's Paul Hu: Rethinking the meaning of media efficiency
Nov 30, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Volkswagen China's Paul Hu: Rethinking the meaning of media efficiency

As PHD takes over from MediaCom following a procurement-led pitch, Volkswagen China, like many brands, is grappling with how to make sure it gets the most out of its media spend.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

3 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

4 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

5 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

6 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

7 Mars CMO credits long-term commitment for its creative success

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

8 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

9 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble