1 day ago
Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons
By expanding a global pact, Dentsu is expected to drive omnichannel marketing and focus on connections planning, digital acceleration and driving media effectiveness and efficiency.
Apr 17, 2019
We mustn’t let artificial intelligence make us dumb
While AI continues to change how we work, Andrew Nicholls at Carma Asia says the need for human intelligence to find meaning in these advances is more important than ever.
Mar 14, 2019
Unilever saves €500m as in-housing is 'more efficient' than agencies
FMCG giant is increasing spend on digital media and in-store.
Jan 25, 2019
Advertising is in crisis, but it's not because it doesn't work
Let's make advertising great again by bursting the efficiency bubble.
Nov 30, 2016
Volkswagen China's Paul Hu: Rethinking the meaning of media efficiency
As PHD takes over from MediaCom following a procurement-led pitch, Volkswagen China, like many brands, is grappling with how to make sure it gets the most out of its media spend.
