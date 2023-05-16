Dentsu's Prerna Mehrotra adds chief client officer to her remit

Dentsu has appointed Prerna Mehrotra as chief client officer of the APAC region, expanding her current remit as CEO, Media, APAC. In this newly minted role, Prerna will focus on designing and delivering an elevated client experience across the agency’s creative, media and customer experience management (CXM).

Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, said: “This appointment is a huge testament to Prerna’s tenacity and growth mindset. She consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership and understanding of the changing client and consumer landscape, innovating products and services to capitalize on new opportunities for growth. I look forward to working closely with her in her new capacity and critical new role for the APAC region.”

Mehrota comes with over two decades of experience, holding senior client-facing and management roles across APAC. Remaining in her current role as CEO, Media, APAC, the added responsibilities will mean she will work closely with her leadership team, global and local market teams to deliver value across the media ecosystem on behalf of clients.

Mehrotra added: “One thing has always been clear–my commitment to put forward the best of my agency’s expertise in creating a competitive advantage for the brands I work with. I can’t wait to continue this journey, pooling together the best talent, capabilities and thought leadership to drive excellence for the clients we work with.”