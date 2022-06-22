Media News
Staff Reporters
Jun 22, 2022

Dennis Perez gets expanded remit at Unilever Southeast Asia

Perez is appointed as the head of digital marketing, media and commerce for Unilever's beauty and wellbeing business in Southeast Asia.

Unilever has appointed Dennis Perez as the head of digital marketing, media and commerce for its beauty and wellbeing business in Southeast Asia. Perez will keep his existing position as head of media for Unilever Philippines.

Perez will be responsible for driving digital, media, and commerce strategies across SEA. At the same time, he is expected to create deeper digital expertise in the beauty (hair care, skin care) and wellbeing (vitamins, minerals & supplements) categories.

“We are moving along the pandemic with people using digital differently, and so we need to adapt," Perez said on his new role. "With the collapse of the marketing funnel, the ascent of Web3, and the rise of the experience economy, I’m excited to take on this new challenge of driving an integrated marketing approach in Unilever.”

Previously, Perez handled brands in the personal care, foods and refreshments, and home care categories. Within the industry, he has served two terms as president of the Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP), co-chairman of the Digital Measurement Board (DMB), and as a board member of the Ad Standards Council (ASC).

