fmcg

Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs
Aug 10, 2020
Nielsen

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: As Thailand's travel and hospitality industry is rocked by COVID-19, the economy and FMCG industry is realigning to focus on home, health and safety.

Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm
Aug 3, 2020
Nielsen

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.

Coronavirus impact on FMCG: Lessons from the SARS outbreak
Feb 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Kantar Worldpanel looked at 2003 data to provide a baseline for how China's FMCG market might be impacted this year.

Kraft Heinz to shake up media spend and cut product launches
Nov 2, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

New CEO to back flagship brands in turnaround.

P&G's Pritchard: 'Best way to deal with disruption is to disrupt'
Oct 5, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The marketing leader shares insights on how to handle this ever-changing, increasingly competitive industry.

Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up

