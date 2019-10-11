Search
Oct 11, 2019
WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia
Employees will wear a device from BioBeats to gather data that will inform future investments in well-being initiatives, according to the companies.
Dec 7, 2018
Here's the 'purpose' Asia really wants brands to serve: Kantar
When well-meaning campaigns and initiatives filter down from global headquarters they can end up meaning little to local markets. A new Kantar survey explores the issues people really care about in the region.
Feb 7, 2017
WPP launches new health and wellness sub-holding company
The company is creating hubs in Europe, Asia Pacific (including Australia, and New Zealand), Africa and the Middle East.
