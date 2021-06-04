Marketing News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Unilever ramps up Philippines beauty site with Green Park Content

The FMCG maker extends its brand publishing efforts with BeautyHub.PH.

  • 8 Quotes About Self-Confidence That Will Make You Appreciate Your Beauty
  • Breaking the Gender Stereotype: Local Beauty Boys of Instagram Share Their Skincare Philosophies
  • Unhindered Conversations: These Filipinas Share Habits That Help Boost Their Self-Esteem
  • The Social Stigma on Body Hair: Your Body, Your Business

The above are some of the search-friendly headlines on BeautyHub.PH, a website recently launched by Unilever Philippines with Green Park Content (GPC).

The site follows in the footsteps of a couple of existing Unilever brand-publishing efforts, GPC's Asia MD Marcelo Bittencourt told Campaign Asia-Pacific. Unilever's All Things Hair initially launched in three countries but is available in 11 markets globally now, and the food-related site Masak Apa Hari Ini launched first in Indonesia but was quickly replicated in Malaysia and Myanmar. BeautyHub may also be expanded to cover other markets, Bittencourt added.

More companies, including P&G and Nestlé in addition to Unilever, are investing in brand publishing for its long-term value, as it builds deeper engagement and brand credibility at relatively low cost, Bittencourt said.

According to GPC, user pathways that contain a search touchpoint are twice as likely to end in a purchase, and brand-publishing portals are an optimal way to establish credibility and foster a relationship between a brand and target audience. They also represent a channel to gather first-party consumer data.

BeautyHub.PH presents itself as "a homegrown online magazine that was published to give Filipinas an inspiring and empowering platform where they can find easy and realistic advice on skin, hair, and body care."​ The site promises to deliver content from "trusted editors and everyday beauty experts" that will help women—and men, through a subsite called MANifesto—discover hair ideas, skincare advice, trends and products.​

"We established a full editorial team for BeautyHub Philippines, headed by our managing editor together with seasoned beauty writers, a senior editor as well as SEO support from SEO specialists to data analysts," Bittencourt said. "The content hub publishes an average of 30 to 40 engaging articles per month. Much like GPC’s other successful brand-publishing platforms, stories published on BeautyHub PH are helpful, authentic, and relevant to search queries of its audience."

The site showcases 18 Unilever brands: Axe, Black & White, Clear, Closeup, Dove, Dove Men, Baby Dove, Eskinol, Lifebuoy, Love Beauty Planet, Master, Ponds, Ponds Men, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemme, Vaseline and Vitakeratin. 

Green Park Content said the BeautyHub site promotes Unilever products "subtly".


"The goal is for organic search to be the main source of traffic for Beauty Hub," Bittencourt said. "As with the majority of the GPC projects, the average split of the audience is around 70% to 80% organic traffic and 30% to 40% from paid, referral and other sources. 

GPC worked on the site for year prior to launch, with a scope of work that included strategy, branding, UX and UI design, content strategy, SEO and editorial content creation. BeautyHub.PH is GPC Asia’s eighth content hub since the agency opened in the region in 2017.

Francis Almirante, digital transformation manager with Unilever Philippines, praised GPC for having "a keen understanding of how search intent can dictate strategic paths for our brands to influence consumer behaviour".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

