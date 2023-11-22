Consumers prefer AI content from influencers, research suggests

Creator agency Billion Dollar Boy has conducted a survey of 4,000 consumers across the UK and US, finding that a majority (60%) prefer creator content designed using generative AI.

A further survey of 1,000 content creators found that four in five (81%) reported more favourable audience engagement on content designed using AI technology.

According to the agency, this demonstrates “just how much this new-style content stands out in-feed and is getting cut-through."

The research comes as Billion Dollar Boy announces its launch of a unit created to experiment with emerging technology, including generative AI.

The agency says the division, Muse, is intended to help “understand the reality behind the hype surrounding new technology” to “protect brands and the creator community from the ‘boom and bust’ cycle of new innovations”.

Other technologies being investigated by Muse include virtual reality, augmented reality and virtual influencers.

This marks the first major launch from Becky Owen, chief marketing and innovation officer at Billion Dollar Boy, since her hire earlier this year.

Owen, who previously served as head of creator innovations and solutions for Europe at Meta, said: “New technology doesn’t come with a rule book. As an industry, we must therefore commit time and resources to better understand its impact on both the creator economy and the community and to explore its capabilities—rather than simply adopting innovations just to be on trend.

“Investigative research and extensive real-world partnerships with brands and creators are helping us to lift the lid on the power of generative AI and other formative technology shaping the industry.

"What we’ve found is that when it’s applied conscientiously, it can supercharge creativity, empower creators and deliver impressive results for brands.”

Thomas Walters, chief executive and co-founder of Billion Dollar Boy, said: “As with all new industry innovations, the first mover often reaps the greatest rewards—whether through creating eye-catching campaign content or gaining learnings to improve future activations.

“At Billion Dollar Boy we recognise the profound influence technology has on the work we do and how we do it. That’s why we’ve spent six months identifying how generative AI can enhance our business operations, increasing efficiency and effectiveness both across our teams and for our clients.

“Muse is a formalisation of our commitment to always being curious and exploring the potential of new innovations.”

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.K.