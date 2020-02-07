study
CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.
90% of Australian youth want brands to stand for something
Amplify’s first Asia-Pacific Young Blood study also digs deep into young consumers’ attitudes toward fashion, technology, food and more.
Lower tier cities biggest driver of China ecommerce growth
TOP OF THE CHARTS: SCMP’s annual report highlights the significant opportunity for brands outside China’s most populous centres, and highlights KOLs as an essential marketing tool.
Lazada and Shopee lead in battle of SEA ecommerce brands
TOP OF THE CHARTS: New study by iPrice and AppAnnie highlights increasingly crowded ecommerce field with local and international players gaining ground.
Global good, but local better: APAC view on brands
McCann Worldgroup’s latest study shows APAC citizens are more optimistic than their counterparts, and also optimistic about brands improving their lives.
APAC consumers more defensive about data: Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A Dentu Aegis Network study highlights growing distrust with the digital economy, and greater demands for transparency from consumers worldwide.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins