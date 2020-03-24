Search
consumer behaviour
Mar 24, 2020
What loo-roll stockpiling tells us about human behaviour in a crisis
Businesses can harness behavioural science to help combat coronavirus' commercial implications.
Jun 9, 2017
China consumers more optimistic about brands than UK or US counterparts
A new report introducing the idea of the 'motion matrix' to analyse brand positioning finds that China's consumers have a more positive outlook than those in other markets.
May 18, 2015
Attitudes or behaviour: Is marketing focused on the right goals?
SHANGHAI - A roundtable discussion presented here Friday by Campaign Asia-Pacific in association with FCB tackled the industry's undue focus on narrow communications and awareness goals, rather than business objectives.
