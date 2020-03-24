consumer behaviour

What loo-roll stockpiling tells us about human behaviour in a crisis
Mar 24, 2020
Patrick Fagan

What loo-roll stockpiling tells us about human behaviour in a crisis

Businesses can harness behavioural science to help combat coronavirus' commercial implications.

China consumers more optimistic about brands than UK or US counterparts
Jun 9, 2017
Olivia Parker

China consumers more optimistic about brands than UK or US counterparts

A new report introducing the idea of the 'motion matrix' to analyse brand positioning finds that China's consumers have a more positive outlook than those in other markets.

Attitudes or behaviour: Is marketing focused on the right goals?
May 18, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Attitudes or behaviour: Is marketing focused on the right goals?

SHANGHAI - A roundtable discussion presented here Friday by Campaign Asia-Pacific in association with FCB tackled the industry's undue focus on narrow communications and awareness goals, rather than business objectives.

