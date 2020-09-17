Analysis News
APAC consumers more likely to support brands that aid frontliners

Research from Rakuten shows that purchase behaviour could be informed by brands’ response to the pandemic.

According to new research by Rakuten Advertising, three out of four consumers agree that brands should offer benefits to frontline health workers, while 73% prefer retailers communicate with compassion and empathy. It’s also important for brands to include information on how they’re responding to COVID-19 as well as plans on continuing operations.


Across APAC, 56% of respondents would suspend regular factory production to produce essentials such as face masks and sanitisers, but this figure rose in China where 73% felt this way.

Just over half in APAC felt that ads and communications strategy should include humorous tones, with Australia being the most susceptible to humour. A third of Australians think humour should be avoided altogether in ads, while in India, 73% think so.


The study also showed the sheer volume of APAC consumers who continue to turn to international ecommerce retailers and brands. For instance, 87% of Malaysians and 84% of Indians shop on international sites because of a wider selection of products, while 78% of Chinese consumers believe international retailers offer more genuine and authentic products.

Australia and New Zealand preferred to keep it more local than other markets with 52% and 66% respectively using international sites for lower prices and better bargains. See here for the full report.

