rakuten

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naho Kono, Rakuten

Kono has achieved several milestones at Rakuten, including the youngest woman to be appointed an executive officer, due in part to the way she has driven mobile innovation.

Stuart McLennan to lead Rakuten Advertising in APAC
Apr 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Stuart McLennan to lead Rakuten Advertising in APAC

Former DAN media and performance leader in APAC tasked with extending business deeper into Asia

Rakuten launches advertising offensive
Feb 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Rakuten launches advertising offensive

TECH BITES: Rakuten is pooling its resources into one advertising portal for the first time, amid growing competition from the likes of Amazon.

Rakuten and Singapore AI company Sqreem to tackle behavioural targeting
Feb 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Rakuten and Singapore AI company Sqreem to tackle behavioural targeting

TECH BITES: New joint venture, Rakuten Sqreem, aims to use AI-based pattern analysis to target ads in the cookie-less era.

Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic
Jul 1, 2019
David Blecken

Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic

The automotive giant’s ‘mobility’ proposition seems to have been well received.

Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies
Apr 9, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies

The brand begins an aggressive marketing campaign by ad agency Duncan Channon.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia