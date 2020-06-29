rakuten
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naho Kono, Rakuten
Kono has achieved several milestones at Rakuten, including the youngest woman to be appointed an executive officer, due in part to the way she has driven mobile innovation.
Stuart McLennan to lead Rakuten Advertising in APAC
Former DAN media and performance leader in APAC tasked with extending business deeper into Asia
Rakuten launches advertising offensive
TECH BITES: Rakuten is pooling its resources into one advertising portal for the first time, amid growing competition from the likes of Amazon.
Rakuten and Singapore AI company Sqreem to tackle behavioural targeting
TECH BITES: New joint venture, Rakuten Sqreem, aims to use AI-based pattern analysis to target ads in the cookie-less era.
Japan's top local brands: Legacy and innovation sustain Toyota, Sony and Panasonic
The automotive giant’s ‘mobility’ proposition seems to have been well received.
Rakuten launches North America push, with Steph Curry and puppies
The brand begins an aggressive marketing campaign by ad agency Duncan Channon.
